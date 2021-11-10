 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Never Hike Alone   (sfgate.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Death Valley National Park, National Park Service, climate change, 27-year-old woman, Inyo County, California, missing hiker, park service, hotter conditions  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 6:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Each person added to a hike adds half an hour to the get-out-the-door starting time.

What you do when you walk alone is manage your risks.  Climb on rocks?  Nope.  Run down that steep down-hill trail.  Nope.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dont fark around with the desert. The mojave gives zero farks about you. If you think you have enough water, you dont.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this the second "sure, you go back to the car, I'll be back in an hour" death, or the third this year?
 
Creoena
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont fark around with the desert. The mojave gives zero farks about you. If you think you have enough water, you dont.


almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Correction, never go hiking with your murderer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, It's not called Happy Happy Fun Times Valley for a good reason.

Maybe it's time to rename it to Fark Around and Find Out Gulch.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, let's go for a hike! At a place where we'd be relatively sure of survival. Hmm...Life Hills? No. Sounds boring. How about...DEATH Valley? Sure! That sounds nice!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One night I dreamed a dream.
As I was walking in Death Valley with my Lord.
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.
For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,
One belonging to me and one to my Lord.
After the last scene of my life flashed before me,
I looked back at the footprints in the sand.
I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,
especially at the very lowest and saddest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.
"Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,
You'd walk with me all the way.
But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,
there was only one set of footprints.
I don't understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me."
He whispered, "My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your trials and testings.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that you had told me to go back to the car."
 
omg bbq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont fark around with the desert. The mojave gives zero farks about you. If you think you have enough water, you dont.


I hiked to the floor of the Grand Canyon a decade or so ago and was amazed at how much it dried me out.  I was in great shape, had just returned from Iraq and was used to being slow cooked. Still once you drop under the rim it's just heat from all sides IN OCTOBER.

Coming back up the next day I was surprised at how many people had casually strolled down the rim with just 16oz or water or sometimes none... in flip flops. Yeah you're only a mile and a half down the Bright Angel but that means you have a 1.5 mile CLIMB back up in the afternoon, with no water.  You'll remember that hike for sure.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dumbass reads article about another dumbass and comes to the dumbass conclusion of "never hike alone"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Dont fark around with the desert. The mojave gives zero farks about you. If you think you have enough water, you dont.


Actually, nature gives zero farks about you in general, not just the desert.

True, some places are relatively benign compared to others, but people die from stupidity even in relatively benign wilderness.


"Stupidity cannot be cured. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death. There is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity." ― Robert Heinlein
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Correction, never go hiking with your murderer.


To be fair, you won't know if I'm your murderer until you go hiking with me.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gabby Petito wasn't hiking alone...
 
Nocrash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Correction, never go hiking with your murderer.


Foot prints.  Did you read TFA.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The man who goes alone can start today; but he who travels with another must wait until that other is ready..."~Henry David Thoreau

You do you, but I've backpacked thousands of miles alone and it didn't kill me. Don't hike stupid would be better advice. Alone or with others, mistakes kill sometimes. Don't make any if you can help it ;)
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I spend a bit of time outside here in Oregon. I have a rescue dog who may have to have a hind leg amputated in the next year or so and am trying to get as much outdoor time with her as possible first.

Here it's very important to read the weather forecast and pack a little bit for everything as conditions can change fast.

This was the other week, right under the frost line. Everything was muddy and deep. I lost the trail (common here in fall) and turned around.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

So we dropped back down to the car and hiked around on the logging roads.  This was actually on Halloween day. Nothing like some spooky woods on Halloween.  I was not interested in getting lost and sleeping overnight out there though. It was freezing cold and swampy.

I need to be better at letting people know when I go out. That said I don't do a lot of cute shiat while in the woods. I try to stick to my plan and not mess around. Snap decisions while out alone can lead to bad bad times.

Oregon has very remote places and in the winter it's easy to get swallowed up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you do and it storms, hold your head up high.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Ass_Master_Flash: Dont fark around with the desert. The mojave gives zero farks about you. If you think you have enough water, you dont.

I hiked to the floor of the Grand Canyon a decade or so ago and was amazed at how much it dried me out.  I was in great shape, had just returned from Iraq and was used to being slow cooked. Still once you drop under the rim it's just heat from all sides IN OCTOBER.

Coming back up the next day I was surprised at how many people had casually strolled down the rim with just 16oz or water or sometimes none... in flip flops. Yeah you're only a mile and a half down the Bright Angel but that means you have a 1.5 mile CLIMB back up in the afternoon, with no water.  You'll remember that hike for sure.


I was in Yellowstone three weeks ago.

Even there the altitude alone will dry you out.  I do a brisk walk every morning carrying a 50 lb backpack to stay in shape (Dr. said no running because 50+ year old joints).  I go for an hour, about 3.3 miles, and sometimes at lunch for half an hour.  Occasionally on the weekends I'll go much farther, especially for a ham radio thing like Summits On The Air or Rapid Deployment Amateur Radio (RaDAR) contest.

I did a 1.6 mile loop at Yellowstone to look at some thermal features.  Mostly flat on boardwalks, and I took my time, but it felt like doing my 3+ miles with a pack.

I was very thirsty and far more tired than I should be after a bit over a mile and a half at a leisurely pace, stopping to read the signs.

The difference between living at around 350 feet above sea level and visiting at 8,000 feet above sea level.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wasn't a blazing hot day so it wasn't likely heat related. I'm just guessing like the rest of you but I believe it was more likely a medical emergency. A hiking companion may have saved her life in such an instance.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I go to Vegas, I usually like to go out solo hiking around lake Mead. But I pretty much always follow the shoreline so I'm always a couple feet away from a quick swim and run into the occasional fisherman or weekend camper, and I typically start at sun up, which gets me back to the car well before high noon in the desert.

The idea that an "experienced hiker" would START wandering around in Death Valley at 11:00 is mind boggling.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It wasn't a blazing hot day so it wasn't likely heat related. I'm just guessing like the rest of you but I believe it was more likely a medical emergency. A hiking companion may have saved her life in such an instance.


Don't go anywhere or do anything alone then. Certainly don't live alone. And you'd be amazed how many people die in their sleep.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: When I go to Vegas, I usually like to go out solo hiking around lake Mead. But I pretty much always follow the shoreline so I'm always a couple feet away from a quick swim and run into the occasional fisherman or weekend camper, and I typically start at sun up, which gets me back to the car well before high noon in the desert.

The idea that an "experienced hiker" would START wandering around in Death Valley at 11:00 is mind boggling.


It was not a hot day.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TwowheelinTim: It wasn't a blazing hot day so it wasn't likely heat related. I'm just guessing like the rest of you but I believe it was more likely a medical emergency. A hiking companion may have saved her life in such an instance.

Don't go anywhere or do anything alone then. Certainly don't live alone. And you'd be amazed how many people die in their sleep.


Sure

/live alone
///hope to die in my sleep
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nocrash: NathanAllen: Correction, never go hiking with your murderer.

Foot prints.  Did you read TFA.


When the victim asked "what about the times when I only saw one set of prints?", the murderer replied "It was those times when I carried your lifeless corpse".
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.