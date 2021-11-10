 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Get upset about a mask mandate, flash a gun, and kick an employee in the crotch? Don't worry, it'll only cost you fifty bucks once the Montana AG gets involved   (helenair.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice of them to semi legalize anarchy
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel like I'm constantly pointing out Republican hypocrisy so instead here's a picture of a pickle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh, I wonder what connection this guy has to the AG.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Huh, I wonder what connection this guy has to the AG.


It involved the mask mandate and concealed carry so that's why Knudsen is all over this.  The guy could have opened fire and Knudsen would still be arguing for the charges to be dropped.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guarantee this guy also flies a "blue line" flag, to show his "respect for the law".
Probably a confederate flag and an All Lives Matter too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Things like this have me convinced I should run around waving a gun more often.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Things like this have me convinced I should run around waving a gun more often.


Feels like it's time to get one with the increasing insanity and violence.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wobambo: foo monkey: Things like this have me convinced I should run around waving a gun more often.

Feels like it's time to get one with the increasing insanity and violence.


Some might say you aren't ready for a gun then.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: Wobambo: foo monkey: Things like this have me convinced I should run around waving a gun more often.

Feels like it's time to get one with the increasing insanity and violence.

Some might say you aren't ready for a gun then.


Sounds like those people aren't too bright
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: Wobambo: foo monkey: Things like this have me convinced I should run around waving a gun more often.

Feels like it's time to get one with the increasing insanity and violence.

Some might say you aren't ready for a gun then.


Is some states that means you can run around waving a gun more often.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. His ass should be in prison for a lot longer than that.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That there is some good prices.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
