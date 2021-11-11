 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   FAA proposes over $200,000 in fines against the aristocrats of the skies   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
    More: News, Airline, Flight attendant, unruly passenger, hefty fines, flight attendant, Passenger, passenger's cookies, Southwest Airlines  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 12:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a frequent flier, I'm OK with that.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some significant jail time would be nice. Call me a dreamer...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds good to me. My time is valuable.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought the Aristocrats in the sky were Delta Airlines. American Airlines is the Gold Standard for rescued, bailed-out airlines, unfortunately.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SplittingAces: Some significant jail time would be nice. Call me a dreamer...

[media3.giphy.com image 390x222]


You mean holding adults accountable for their actions? Why would we want that?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as they actually charge them with it.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dude...wtf is going on with people?

No, seriously. Please help me understand.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Dude...wtf is going on with people?

No, seriously. Please help me understand.


Pandemic has broken everyone's brain.

Even drivers are more stupid and aggressive than ever before.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Some significant jail time would be nice. Call me a dreamer...

[media3.giphy.com image 390x222]


Yeah, in what other setting can you perform assault and battery on a person involved in a safety critical role and get off with a monetary fine? It should be jail, fine, and lifetime membership on the no-fly list.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The FAA says the woman punched and screamed at her husband and son repeatedly, threw trash at a flight attendant and took cookies from a nearby passenger during a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas, to San Francisco on May 18.

That sealed it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All of those fines should be at least 3x or 4x the listed amount. And on top of that they should all receive lifelong bas from all domestic flights in the United States.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ban them all from flying for the rest of their lives.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm all for this and I don't even fly.   BUT ... they must first fine and punish the airlines that are abusing passengers in a far more alarming manner.   Looking at United especially.    Go after the big boys first.
 
Devo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Fly List
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Dude...wtf is going on with people?

No, seriously. Please help me understand.


During times of stress some people rise to the challenge and others just sink into the gutter. We are just seeing a combination of some people sinking into the gutter and an over abundance of people with cameras on their phones ensuring that we see their behavior.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Devo: No Fly List


Make flying expensive again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aren't they getting tired of having to duct tape these unruly farks to seats?  I think it's high time the airlines installed a brig on each of their planes.  In the cargo hold.  Passenger starts shouting about freedum--boom-dropped into the brig.  Rest of the flight goes on peacefully.  At destination, ground crew unloads and thaws out the asshat, turns him/her over to TSA for some work on their cavities.  Then off to law enforcement for some local mandatory 24hr jail time.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dpcotta: Dude...wtf is going on with people?

No, seriously. Please help me understand.

Pandemic has broken everyone's brain.

Even drivers are more stupid and aggressive than ever before.


Not sure I agree with that. The drivers I see on average seem as stupid and aggressive as they ever were to me, though they were already pretty aggressive to begin with. Maybe it's different where you live.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: Aren't they getting tired of having to duct tape these unruly farks to seats?  I think it's high time the airlines installed a brig on each of their planes.  In the cargo hold.  Passenger starts shouting about freedum--boom-dropped into the brig.  Rest of the flight goes on peacefully.  At destination, ground crew unloads and thaws out the asshat, turns him/her over to TSA for some work on their cavities.  Then off to law enforcement for some local mandatory 24hr jail time.


I think you should consider joining the FAA and enact some of these laws. They will benefit humanity in a good way.

/not being snarky
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Dude...wtf is going on with people?

No, seriously. Please help me understand.


Social media makes everyone think they are the star of a show who should be catered and kowtowed to. So when they have to do things that benefit other people rather than themselves, they find it to be a grave injustice to what should happen.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about Virgin Galactic and their recent 'excursion'.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hammettman: Aren't they getting tired of having to duct tape these unruly farks to seats?  I think it's high time the airlines installed a brig on each of their planes.  In the cargo hold.  Passenger starts shouting about freedum--boom-dropped into the brig.  Rest of the flight goes on peacefully.  At destination, ground crew unloads and thaws out the asshat, turns him/her over to TSA for some work on their cavities.  Then off to law enforcement for some local mandatory 24hr jail time.


Their unruly behavior really only affects flight attendants, and airlines care as little about them as they are legally allowed to.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The FAA says the woman punched and screamed at her husband and son repeatedly, threw trash at a flight attendant and took cookies from a nearby passenger during a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas, to San Francisco on May 18.

That sealed it.


As a general rule, flying sucks. But those little ginger cookies are damn good. If someone snatched mine, they'd get thrown out the emergency exit.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$200k combined?
Fark that. $200k each, and put on the no fly list for life.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Even drivers are more stupid and aggressive than ever before.


It's like people forgot how to goddamn drive. Particularly they've forgotten how to merge.

The number of people I saw this week race up on a lane closure (construction) then go full tilt shocked pikachu when no one would let them in was amazing. One decided to merge on top of me. I drive a god damn orange Honda Element. There is no excuse if you hit me.

/I'm sorry was the giant orange box not visible enough
//unfortunately honda horns basically sound like "REEEEEEEEEEE :("
 
comrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Mrtraveler01: Even drivers are more stupid and aggressive than ever before.

It's like people forgot how to goddamn drive. Particularly they've forgotten how to merge.

The number of people I saw this week race up on a lane closure (construction) then go full tilt shocked pikachu when no one would let them in was amazing. One decided to merge on top of me. I drive a god damn orange Honda Element. There is no excuse if you hit me.

/I'm sorry was the giant orange box not visible enough
//unfortunately honda horns basically sound like "REEEEEEEEEEE :("


That's how you're supposed to do it though. People that merge early cause the problems and can even get fined here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kubo: Social media makes everyone think they are the star of a show who should be catered and kowtowed to


Like a bunch of PocketNinjas
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ban them all from flying for the rest of their lives.


Devo: No Fly List


Cat Peace-Train pbuh Stevens was put on the no-fly list for having years earlier choosing a name in line with his chosen religion, as those of several religions choose to do.

Radical dipshiat tries to light his sneaker on fire?  Now EVERY SINGLE AIR TRAVELLER IN AMERICA gotta walk through a contraption in our socks at every airport forever.

These white entitled violent maniacs literally go berserk attacking fellow passengers and the flight crew on their trip home from Disneyworld?

Eeerm .. perhaps we might consider some sort of monetary fine carefully calculated not to disrupt their long-term financial goals.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Mrtraveler01: Even drivers are more stupid and aggressive than ever before.

It's like people forgot how to goddamn drive. Particularly they've forgotten how to merge.

The number of people I saw this week race up on a lane closure (construction) then go full tilt shocked pikachu when no one would let them in was amazing. One decided to merge on top of me. I drive a god damn orange Honda Element. There is no excuse if you hit me.

/I'm sorry was the giant orange box not visible enough
//unfortunately honda horns basically sound like "REEEEEEEEEEE :("


That's literally how you're supposed to merge. It's called zipper merging. You're the one in the wrong.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Would prefer:
Fark user imageView Full Size

at 20,000 ft.

But up to $37k fine is okay too.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.