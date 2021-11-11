 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Flint, MI turns lead into gold and attorney's fees   (npr.org) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, it should be five times larger. These people were being poisoned and the people that should have done something said "meh" because of cynical racial politics. Fark Rick Snyder hard. The people of Flint deserve this and so much more.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which, after attorneys fees will be about tree fitty
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The money needs to come from personal accounts.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no way the work the attorneys did was worth $200 million. Greedy farking sharks.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really much per child, given that lead poisoning causes permanent brain damage.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Distribution:
Attorneys: $625,998,000
Class action lead: $2,000
Everyone else: 5 dollars off next water bill.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Distribution:
Attorneys: $625,998,000
Class action lead: $2,000
Everyone else: 5 dollars off next water bill.


^
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo Subby! Bravo!
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$626 million...

They probably could have fixed most of not all of their water issues for less.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: $626 million...

They probably could have fixed most of not all of their water issues for less.



The water problems were caused by them "saving" a grand total of 5 million dollars by cutting out preventative measures which then snowballed into hundreds of millions of dollars of costs to fix.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: Bravo Subby! Bravo!
HOTY material
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They'll still be stuck living in Flint, no?
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Disgusting. Insulting. A motherfarking crime. This doesn't even cover a tenth of the direct damage much less the long-term effects of lifetime medical and economic damages for children whose brains and bones have been ruined by lead. The fact that dozens of officials from the governor on down aren't spending the rest of their lives in prison for this is proof that the American justice system is a hollow joke.
 
