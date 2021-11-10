 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Virginia school board divided on whether they should ban books they deem pornographic, or take the extra step and burn them too   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
38
    More: Murica, Young-adult fiction, representative Rabih Abuismail, burn group, representative Kirk Twigg, board member, young adult fiction book, books, youngest person  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
something something her lovers were hung like horses and their ejaculate was like donkeys...something

//get the matches
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Bible gets pretty graphically rapey in a few sections is it up to be burned as well. The whole unwed mother getting knocked up by a person that just left is racy
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope they burn all that stuff about Lot's daughters. I mean, shiat . . .
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
they're not divided, they voted 6-0 to remove the books. it's just that only 2 of those people also want to have a bonfire on the school lawn.

"He said he doesn't like the idea of Rapp's book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."

now, let's have someone who isn't a brain dead religious fundie tell me what's wrong with the above quote...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

luna1580: they're not divided, they voted 6-0 to remove the books. it's just that only 2 of those people also want to have a bonfire on the school lawn.

"He said he doesn't like the idea of Rapp's book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."

now, let's have someone who isn't a brain dead religious fundie tell me what's wrong with the above quote...


If I wasn't ethical I would sell a service to parents wayyy too concerned about the sexuality of their children. Using the idea by the author of Sapiens an algorithm could collect and analyze the social media with additional information determine if their child is on the homosexual side of the sexuality spectrum by the time they are 13. Then with another company sell them a "cure". The problem is people are just what they are and no because of something they read.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's them saying it on video
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Spotsylvania is the title of my vampire dog movie
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

luna1580: they're not divided, they voted 6-0 to remove the books. it's just that only 2 of those people also want to have a bonfire on the school lawn.

"He said he doesn't like the idea of Rapp's book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."

now, let's have someone who isn't a brain dead religious fundie tell me what's wrong with the above quote...


"Fine. Here's a copy of Kazantzakis' 'The Last Temptation of Christ.' Have fun, kids."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: luna1580: they're not divided, they voted 6-0 to remove the books. it's just that only 2 of those people also want to have a bonfire on the school lawn.

"He said he doesn't like the idea of Rapp's book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."

now, let's have someone who isn't a brain dead religious fundie tell me what's wrong with the above quote...

If I wasn't ethical I would sell a service to parents wayyy too concerned about the sexuality of their children. Using the idea by the author of Sapiens an algorithm could collect and analyze the social media with additional information determine if their child is on the homosexual side of the sexuality spectrum by the time they are 13. Then with another company sell them a "cure". The problem is people are just what they are and no because of something they read.


Ok I am impressed, that might work

/Do offer refunds if your "cure" doesn't work.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: eurotrader: luna1580: they're not divided, they voted 6-0 to remove the books. it's just that only 2 of those people also want to have a bonfire on the school lawn.

"He said he doesn't like the idea of Rapp's book being on school division library shelves for one more night and that the fact that it is in a school library means public schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ."

now, let's have someone who isn't a brain dead religious fundie tell me what's wrong with the above quote...

If I wasn't ethical I would sell a service to parents wayyy too concerned about the sexuality of their children. Using the idea by the author of Sapiens an algorithm could collect and analyze the social media with additional information determine if their child is on the homosexual side of the sexuality spectrum by the time they are 13. Then with another company sell them a "cure". The problem is people are just what they are and no because of something they read.

Ok I am impressed, that might work

/Do offer refunds if your "cure" doesn't work.


I guess you don't understand how a good scam works. A 3rd company would investigate what went wrong with the "treatment" and charge more than the previous 2 companies combined to prefect the improperly done previous "cure"  then if the suckers appear to have any cash left a 4th company will contact them to get their money back for an upfront fee.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: The Bible gets pretty graphically rapey in a few sections is it up to be burned as well. The whole unwed mother getting knocked up by a person that just left is racy


Here's one -- Judges 19:22-30:

22While they were enjoying themselves, some of the wicked men of the city surrounded the house. Pounding on the door, they shouted to the old man who owned the house, "Bring out the man who came to your house so we can have sex with him."
23The owner of the house went outside and said to them, "No, my friends, don't be so vile. Since this man is my guest, don't do this outrageous thing. 24Look, here is my virgin daughter, and his concubine. I will bring them out to you now, and you can use them and do to them whatever you wish. But as for this man, don't do such an outrageous thing."
25But the men would not listen to him. So the man took his concubine and sent her outside to them, and they raped her and abused her throughout the night, and at dawn they let her go. 26At daybreak the woman went back to the house where her master was staying, fell down at the door and lay there until daylight.
27When her master got up in the morning and opened the door of the house and stepped out to continue on his way, there lay his concubine, fallen in the doorway of the house, with her hands on the threshold. 28He said to her, "Get up; let's go." But there was no answer. Then the man put her on his donkey and set out for home.
29When he reached home, he took a knife and cut up his concubine, limb by limb, into twelve parts and sent them into all the areas of Israel. 30Everyone who saw it was saying to one another, "Such a thing has never been seen or done, not since the day the Israelites came up out of Egypt. Just imagine! We must do something! So speak up!"

I can pretty much guarantee there's nothing in any of those books as violent as that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why does the school board have porn in the school?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jewish German Poet (1797-1856)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the goals on my bucket list is to publish something thought provoking enough to be banned for corrupting the youth.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To Abuismail, the fact that the District's schools have Rapp's book on its shelves means that the schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ.""

How about we compromise and have them read gay pornography about Christ?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where were all the reasonable people to fight back?

This is what gets me.  We have people like this, people who scream about masks, about LGBTQIA+ materials being "porn", people who f*cking applaud when a guy at an assembly meeting calls a gay assemblyman a cocksucker... But where are the people protesting about this in the moment that it happens? Why don't those people ever show up?

Looks like the rest of us have decided it's not worth it, I guess.  We'll just biatch on the Internet about it later.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really bothers me that so many Americans are just okay with banning books as a concept. Like, it's just such a very obviously fascist, Nazi-esque thing, and people don't even bat an eye.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the kids are reading books.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call the Republicans Nazis, though.
It hurts their feelings. :(
 
KezCrash [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, Ol' Kirk Twigg suuure wants a good look at them evil books before they burn them.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From TFA:
"To Abuismail, the fact that the District's schools have Rapp's book on its shelves means that the schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ." So there's that."


There's no rule or school policy that prohibits a student reading the Bible during their library time.
 
nhdjoseywales [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
have book burners ever been on the right side of history? i thought that should be one of those things that made even you realize how farked up you were
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Calling it now, at least one school board member will get caught with stuff on his hard drive that would make Larry Flynt stand up and puke.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DAFUQ?

It is the 21st century you inbred Virginian f#cks. NOT the 12th.

So what, we'll burn these copies of these books and that will be the end of that? Yeah right.

The mods won't let me say what I want to say about these cretins.
 
ghambone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taoist Jedi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: DAFUQ?

It is the 21st century you inbred Virginian f#cks. NOT the 12th.

So what, we'll burn these copies of these books and that will be the end of that? Yeah right.

The mods won't let me say what I want to say about these cretins.


On behalf of the 12th c., we didn't burn books- those were expensive! You just wash off the ink and reuse them! Who needs a manuscript of Aristotle, when you can carefully scrape off the ink with a careful mixture of milk-and-bran, and then copy out a Life of the Saint Who Chased the Geese Out of That Field, Right There!?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I assumed the bit about burning the offensive books was a bit that subby added to make it headline more Farky. I assumed incorrectly.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Here's them saying it on video


The audio sounded like a hack editing job. Why?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: From TFA:
"To Abuismail, the fact that the District's schools have Rapp's book on its shelves means that the schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ." So there's that."


There's no rule or school policy that prohibits a student reading the Bible during their library time.


But that's the thing. They don't just want their kids to be able to read the Bible, they want to force them to read it, to the exclusion of everything else.
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The burn group was made up of Courtland representative Rabih Abuismail and Livingston representative Kirk Twigg. "I think we should throw those books in a fire," said Abuismail.

To paraphrase my favourite author, if I were in charge of that school board I would take those books and I would have those books hung, drawn and quartered! And whipped! And boiled...until...until...until...until they'd had enough.  And then I would do it again! And when I'd finished I would take all the little bits, and I would jump on them!

I am clearly more virtuous than Abuismail or Twigg.  And I think I have signalled that sufficiently.   They are practically evil, with their mere burning.  I am much, much more virtuous.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: stoli n coke: From TFA:
"To Abuismail, the fact that the District's schools have Rapp's book on its shelves means that the schools "would rather have our kids reading gay pornography than about Christ." So there's that."


There's no rule or school policy that prohibits a student reading the Bible during their library time.

But that's the thing. They don't just want their kids to be able to read the Bible, they want to force them to read it, to the exclusion of everything else.


They really long for the days when most people couldn't read.
The bible had to be read TO people by the church.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake_lex: The owner of the house went outside and said to them, "No, my friends, don't be so vile. Since this man is my guest, don't do this outrageous thing. 24Look, here is my virgin daughter, and his concubine. I will bring them out to you now, and you can use them and do to them whatever you wish. But as for this man, don't do such an outrageous thing."


What the...

How in the Holy Heck of Jerusalem is that supposed to make any kind of sense? "No, I don't want you raping my houseguest, but hey, here's my daughter. You can rape her all you like."

I mean I'd like to say that maybe there's some context that I'm missing, but I really struggle to picture a backstory that might even remotely explain that. Also, I thought Bible verses were supposed to have morals, as in an important lesson to teach. What could possibly be the moral of that?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: It really bothers me that so many Americans are just okay with banning books as a concept. Like, it's just such a very obviously fascist, Nazi-esque thing, and people don't even bat an eye.


What if the book in question is Atlas Shrugged or The Art of the Deal?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: austerity101: It really bothers me that so many Americans are just okay with banning books as a concept. Like, it's just such a very obviously fascist, Nazi-esque thing, and people don't even bat an eye.

What if the book in question is Atlas Shrugged or The Art of the Deal?


Why would a school ban those? I mean, they're badly written, but they're not some book called Genocide: Five Simple Steps to a Purer Future or something.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.