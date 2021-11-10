 Skip to content
(CNN)   I went to the Insurrection and all I got was this lousy 41-month sentence   (cnn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put it on a T shirt when you get out.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three and a half years in the slammer, followed by 3 years of supervised probation. And that's from a plea deal.

It's a start, I guess...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who's the judge? Trump?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having experienced it, I wouldn't wish incarceration on my worst enemy. That being said, this seems like a light sentence for attempting to subvert our social fabric.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One down, 600 to go.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought nothin was goana happen.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly...this is the first defendant I'm hearing that's taking responsibility.

"I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,"

"My life got pulled out from under me, and it's no one's fault but myself,"

I mean...that's not nothing based on the low bar that was set over the last couple years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA I called early, none of these people are going to do real time.  Hahah.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
said Judge Royce Lamberth
Scott Fairlamb pleaded guilty

He is giving the lambs a bad name
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be getting out just in time to be too late to vote in the 2024 election.

/though he should have been sentenced to hang instead
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before handing down the sentence, Lamberth told Fairlamb he had made the right decision in accepting a plea agreement.

That's a whole lotta lamb.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mmmm. Lamb.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay so for reference, I am 5'2" and 115 pounds or so. I have zero record. And yes, I'm dayglo white.

I am reasonably certain that if I walked up and punched a police officer, I would get a longer sentence than this human.

There are people serving longer sentences for having a blunt, FFS.

Now I get that what's happening here is we're used to absolutely draconian sentencing in our legal system. Maybe this is a reasonable sentence for the crime. The problem is, I don't expect this standard to be applied unilaterally.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Before handing down the sentence, Lamberth told Fairlamb he had made the right decision in accepting a plea agreement.

That's a whole lotta lamb.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Mmmm. Lamb.


🤮
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sentence might be light but it's still 41 months longer than I want to spend in prison.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.

And where's all the outrage from right wing Christian bootlickers, and Blue Lives Matter with their "ANYONE ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER SHOULD GO TO JAIL FOR LIFE!!"

Oh wait...he's white. And owns a gym.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the DC national guard is either onsite or at least on a hair trigger for the next few elections because these candy ass sentences are going to encourage more bad behavior and you can all but guarantee it will grow more violent.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I think that's a fair sentence
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price of freedom, or something.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: 3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.


Given how many cops are absolute scum, I would agree.

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.
 
The Garden State [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I hope the DC national guard is either onsite or at least on a hair trigger for the next few elections because these candy ass sentences are going to encourage more bad behavior and you can all but guarantee it will grow more violent.


I agree that this is too light a sentence, especially since he's been busted for assault before and is a trained fighter, but...he was an early pleader. This is one of the lighter sentences this judge will probably hand out to his fellow insurrectionists, especially if they demand trials.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Honestly I think that's a fair sentence


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bullshiat. He was part of the group that attempted to overthrow an legitimate, democratically elected government. Lock him up and throw away the key. Make him an example. Don't put up with this shiat.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Honestly...this is the first defendant I'm hearing that's taking responsibility.

"I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,"

"My life got pulled out from under me, and it's no one's fault but myself,"

I mean...that's not nothing based on the low bar that was set over the last couple years.


Generally speaking in a plea deal, taking responsibility and admitting your guilt is part of the package.  For all we know, he's just reciting something his lawyer wrote.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he wasn't a black guy with weed, or he'd get ten years.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of room at Gitmo to send these terrorists.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given you should hang for it, I'd say that's an extremely light sentence.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure if you ran into a police officer while riding a 10 speed you'd be going to jail for a longer period of time.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Godscrack: 3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.

Given how many cops are absolute scum, I would agree.

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.


Agree. I think since these people are so into 'the good old days' they should be executed by hanging or firing squad for treason. Stream it live on Netflix and all the social media platforms.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look now, but Jake from State Penn is looking like he's gonna get 51 months.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: 3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.


I gotta imagine 99.9% of the people who might think "3 years would be worth it" would change their minds about 3 days in.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OgreMagi:As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Yup. I believe you'd get your ass set on fire for doing something like that.

"Wave a confederate flag in the White House?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Less than 4 years? Didn't traitors used to be drawn and quartered?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Day_Old_Dutchie: Before handing down the sentence, Lamberth told Fairlamb he had made the right decision in accepting a plea agreement.

That's a whole lotta lamb.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Mmmm. Lamb.

🤮


"🤮"
Mint jelly?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: jaylectricity: Honestly...this is the first defendant I'm hearing that's taking responsibility.

"I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,"

"My life got pulled out from under me, and it's no one's fault but myself,"

I mean...that's not nothing based on the low bar that was set over the last couple years.

Generally speaking in a plea deal, taking responsibility and admitting your guilt is part of the package.  For all we know, he's just reciting something his lawyer wrote.


Of course. He sent a threatening letter to rep Cori Bush a few days after 1/6. He hasn't changed one damn bit. I think the sentence is too light, but it isn't my decision to make.
 
1derful
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OgreMagi:

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Idk, I think there is some law somewhere where you can't get extra time for waving a flag.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can see giving a lighter sentence to some of the capital rioters (not necessarily this guy).  Hear me out.  It's feasible that some (repeat, some) people got caught up in the moment.  Mobs are stupid.  We know that.  For those rare few who might convince a judge to be lenient, I'd still want a felony hung on them even if they don't get prison time.  A felony because they lose their right to vote (in most states) and lose their right to own a gun.  Given they don't understand how elections work, having a vote is wasted on them.  No gun because they are too stupid to be trusted with one.

For the ones who clearly came with treason in mind - they dressed special, they were armed, they had a bunch of zip ties, they waved the flag of traitors, etc -  Fark 'em.  They're lucky they aren't honored guests at a public hanging.  Lot's of prison time is called for.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: OgreMagi: Godscrack: 3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.

Given how many cops are absolute scum, I would agree.

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Agree. I think since these people are so into 'the good old days' they should be executed by hanging or firing squad for treason. Stream it live on Netflix and all the social media platforms.


That would certainly send a message now wouldn't it
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this place have cameras even where they don't see anything. They should have been able to identify everyone of these yahoos by now. Isn't the CIA super capable of shiat like this anyways?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hang him and all the other insurrectionists.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Godscrack: 3 1/2 years for hitting a cop. That sends a bad message about assaulting LEO's. For many, 3 years would be worth it.

I gotta imagine 99.9% of the people who might think "3 years would be worth it" would change their minds about 3 days in.


Not to someone who was framed or did prison time because of a crooked cop(s). There's many who could do 3 years standing on their heads. Already institutionalized.

Just wait until the next assault on a police officer by a person of color, and watch what kind of sentence they get.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

1derful: OgreMagi:

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Idk, I think there is some law somewhere where you can't get extra time for waving a flag.


I think there is some law somewhere where you can be hanged for treason, so serious prison time is being generous.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
jaylectricity I thought nothin was goana happen.

I'm sure the usual suspects will be along soon to tell us three plus years in prison for punching cops is both insufficient as a prison sentence and further proof that Biden sucks.  Anyone who objects to this line of reasoning hates progressives and is, by definition, conservative.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: said Judge Royce Lamberth
Scott Fairlamb pleaded guilty

He is giving the lambs a bad name


Sheeple
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: 1derful: OgreMagi:

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Idk, I think there is some law somewhere where you can't get extra time for waving a flag.

I think there is some law somewhere where you can be hanged for treason, so serious prison time is being generous.


Exactly.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Curious how these guys will be viewed by the rest of the prison population.  Hopefully with the same esteem as those who commit crimes against children.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Isn't the CIA super capable of shiat like this anyways?


In theory, the CIA is not supposed to spy on citizens on American soil.  What are the chances they will admit they do just that by pulling out a bunch of evidence?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: jaivirtualcard: Isn't the CIA super capable of shiat like this anyways?

In theory, the CIA is not supposed to spy on citizens on American soil.  What are the chances they will admit they do just that by pulling out a bunch of evidence?


Maybe their "research" falls off the back of a truck and a fbi vehicle just happens to be there.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just putting this out there:  January 6th should be known as Insurrec-Con.
 
1derful
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: 1derful: OgreMagi:

As for the Jan 6 traitors, I want to see the one who waved the confederate flag inside the building doing some serious time.

Idk, I think there is some law somewhere where you can't get extra time for waving a flag.

I think there is some law somewhere where you can be hanged for treason, so serious prison time is being generous.


Indeed there is, and you haven't read it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.