 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   "There is poo" is not a warning to avoid stepping in it. Well, it is, but it is really a warning about what made the poo in the first place   (soranews24.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Japan, Bear, Ainu people, Hokkaidō, Prefectures of Japan, Sankebetsu brown bear incident, Bears, Honshū  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 7:29 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds as though a certain aphorism may be in need of an update.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a life generality to me.

Son: "Why do I fail at things?"

Father: "There is poo, son. There is poo."  *shakes head in wise manner*
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looking at the link, I'm gonna assume Godzilla droppings
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But it's Japanese poo. 💩
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So...why isn't the message "There was bear poo?" Sine bear is the most relevant part of the whole thing.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in bear territory, being aware of their scat is indeed an important survival trait.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's just a little goose poop (You don't know what I got)
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [th.bing.com image 400x509]


One bear, one bowl?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Japanese and American wilderness hobos need to team up and come up with some kind of international symbology. Kind of like Esperanto for the roamers
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would worry more about the creatures that fling poo, such as chimpanzees and Republicans.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/is it too early to declare this a poop thread?
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Merde.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]

/is it too early to declare this a poop thread?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


POOP THREAD!!!!
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In that case...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: But it's Japanese poo. 💩


I have a link to a video that somehow manages to be very funny, and involve both poo and Japan.

Most Amazing Revenge Story Ever Told - Steve Hofstetter
Youtube WNQ0RN4c8ZY
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.