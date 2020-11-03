 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   What to do if you encounter a racoon. First, check to see if he's heavily armed   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Video game developer, Hunting, Wildlife, The Animals, Game development, Omnivore, Game programmer, Raccoon  
•       •       •

868 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 6:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Example of smart Canadian raccoons.
Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch
Youtube enqiof-3TfE
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not-so-smart raccoon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're only really screwed if you have a prosthetic.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/enqiof-3​TfE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


So yer hanging out on the porch with yer boys the other day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this applies to raccoons as well.

Ernest Goes to Camp: "Never Do This to a Family of Badgers..."
Youtube pWE6oPv3KLs
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You seen a coon havin sex with a barn cat on top of your truck. Fark what's the nature of that, David Suzuki?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure he's not conversing with a bipedal tree.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a family of them that visits me out back every night.  I just pull up a chair and watch 'em hunt for and dig up & eat whatever the squirrels spent all day burying.  Sometimes they cautiously approach and sniff all around me just in case there's something under me.  As long as they're timid, I'm not afraid of them having rabies, and as long as I'm not making any sudden movements, I'm not worried about them reflexively scratching or biting me.

I'd try to pet them if I didn't suspect they're crawling with fleas and worms.  They're cute.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[YouTube video: Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch]


Those were incredibly fat.

Oddly they didn't hiss. Anytime I round a corner on one they're way more aggressive.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if they have arms.

They definitely have those creepy little hands.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[YouTube video: Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch]

Those were incredibly fat.

Oddly they didn't hiss. Anytime I round a corner on one they're way more aggressive.


The roundest of bois. clearly fattening up for hibernation id assume that their chubbiness added to their calm demeanor. The ones in the wall were the best.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
godless killing machines

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen fewer raccoons in my neighborhood at the same time I've seen some rather bold coyotes.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I don't know if they have arms.

They definitely have those creepy little hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Squid_for_Brains: I don't know if they have arms.

They definitely have those creepy little hands.

[Fark user image image 200x250]


Gaaaah!!! I would freak the fark out if I walked out on my deck with a cup of coffee and that happened.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a family member in Texas, 9MM is around .33 cents around.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yell "dammit mom, I told you to stop feeding those goddamn racoons, it's bad for their population! There's like an entire army of them out there now!"
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in SoCal a good while back, this guy I knew (WigOut Perry) had a pet raccoon named....c'mon guess...Rocky.
This f*cking this was nuts.It would get a bead on your knees or elbows and attack and you couldn't get it off of you. Thank god (?) he had it's teeth filed down so it wouldn't actually open you up like a surgeon, but it was still ridiculous. The only thing that would stop him was when WigOut Perry would blow the raccoon pot shotguns and this maniac animal would roll on his back and lay there, dope paralyzed.
Just another reason I left California.
Good times...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[YouTube video: Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch]


Kinda miss living in the woods sometimes. Fat ass coons, troops of skunks, the odd possum, black bears walking around like drunks not giving a shiat. But not the deer. Fark deer, they're mountain maggots.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: godless killing machines

[Fark user image image 474x338]


Oh, fark you, thanks, I needed that.  XD
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Nathalie Karvonen, executive director of the Toronto Wildlife Centre, says promoting the label of "trash pandas" isn't doing the animals any favours.

Yeah I don't think it's intended to.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greedy bastards.
Mobbed by Raccoons (25) Tuesday Night 03 Nov 2020
Youtube Ofp26_oc4CA
 
Special Agent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[YouTube video: Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch]

Kinda miss living in the woods sometimes. Fat ass coons, troops of skunks, the odd possum, black bears walking around like drunks not giving a shiat. But not the deer. Fark deer, they're mountain maggots.


I live on the Toronto suburbs. With the exception of bears, I have seen all the others either in my yard, in my neighbour's yard, or in the field across the railroad tracks.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Greedy bastards.
[YouTube video: Mobbed by Raccoons (25) Tuesday Night 03 Nov 2020]


It never ceases to amaze me how Farkers are all in tune. I was just going to link that James Blackwood video!
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to have a little buddy that would visit me at my old house sometimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Greedy bastards.


Holy crap. That guy is seriously not helping the situation. That brood is way too chubby and practically domesticated, Maybe he can train them to do something useful like clearing mine fields in Turkmenistan
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Greedy bastards.
[YouTube video: Mobbed by Raccoons (25) Tuesday Night 03 Nov 2020]


I was waiting for that guy to show up.
Those furs look like they'd make a warm hat. But everybody looks at you funny when you wear it.

This one was trapped in the summer, you can see from the colors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: not-so-smart raccoon:
[Fark user image image 321x363]


Yeah, had that happen in our yard, Dad made me bury it.  Pro tip - dig the hole BEFORE you move the maggoty corpse.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Raccoons are assholes. There was a pack of about 8-10 of em that roamed my neighborhood like 8 years back. I had bungees holding my trash can lid shut, and the little bastards still figured out how to knock it over and get the lid off and strew trash all over my backyard like twice a week. fark raccoons.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Special Agent: Subtonic: khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[YouTube video: Eleven Raccoons Stuck Inside Porch]

Kinda miss living in the woods sometimes. Fat ass coons, troops of skunks, the odd possum, black bears walking around like drunks not giving a shiat. But not the deer. Fark deer, they're mountain maggots.

I live on the Toronto suburbs. With the exception of bears, I have seen all the others either in my yard, in my neighbour's yard, or in the field across the railroad tracks.


Seen about a dozen bears, but only once a bobcat. Those things are basically ghosts.
 
basicstock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Greedy bastards.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ofp26_oc​4CA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Those are some of the fattest raccoons I've ever seen.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Allstate TV Ad Raccoon Mayhem Attic Insulation Raccoon Damage Attic Repair 224 267 5550
Youtube eCgCLa5j6wk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

basicstock: Latinwolf: Greedy bastards.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ofp26_oc​4CA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Those are some of the fattest raccoons I've ever seen.


I only ever saw them this big. Always at the end of fall. Probably building up winter fat coupled with an innate urge to search for food more brazenly before the snow and leading them into human environs is my guess.

Well, that and when some drunk Canadian feeds them hotdogs by the barrel on youtube.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.


The fark is a pika? Sounds like a pokemon.
 
strutin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: khitsicker: Example of smart Canadian raccoons.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/enqiof-3​TfE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

So yer hanging out on the porch with yer boys the other day.

Totes read that in the Letterkenny opener voice.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Russ1642: I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.

The fark is a pika? Sounds like a pokemon.


They live on the high slopes of mountains. Related to mice. Cute little buggers but their calls are annoying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Make sure he's not conversing with a bipedal tree.


If you interrupt it won't ent well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why you should never live in an area where the raccoons skip leg day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Subtonic: Russ1642: I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.

The fark is a pika? Sounds like a pokemon.

They live on the high slopes of mountains. Related to mice. Cute little buggers but their calls are annoying.


...okay, but you're still not convincing me it's not actually a pokemon.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Russ1642: Subtonic: Russ1642: I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.

The fark is a pika? Sounds like a pokemon.

They live on the high slopes of mountains. Related to mice. Cute little buggers but their calls are annoying.

...okay, but you're still not convincing me it's not actually a pokemon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Climb any mountain in the Rockies and you'll see their burrows all over, well above the tree line. Turns out they're more related to rabbits and hares than mice.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've seen beavers, bears, moose, deer, marmots, pika, and almost had two great blue herons run into me, but I've never seen a wild raccoon.


Turkeys, racoons, beavers, deer, moose, coyotes, otters, possums (which don't really belong this far north, but they're here), rabbits, mice, chipmunks, and the occasional rat.  Not keen on the rats, the rest are OK with me.  There have been bears in the area, but never when and where I could see them.

Never saw a moose in Toronto (except the fibreglass ones that were part of a tourism campaign or something), but all the others?  Yeah, surprisingly.  The moose I had to go to Algonquin to meet.  But who the hell expects deer and coyotes IN a city?  You wouldn't think the parks were big enough for that.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.