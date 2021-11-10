 Skip to content
(Hill Reporter)   Twitter: OK NewsMax reporter, we suspended you but now you can have your account back. 6 hours later: Aaaaaaaaaaaand now you're permanently banned   (hillreporter.com) divider line
90
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She, and anyone who believes her horseshiat, should be referred to a mental health professional.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#batshiatcrazy
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a special type of stupid. Wow.

"Hey, I created a super secret toxin to control christians or whatever. Should I name it something plain so it'll be overlooked, or go with my original idea of "satanbloodkilldeathdevil?"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: That is a special type of stupid. Wow.

"Hey, I created a super secret toxin to control christians or whatever. Should I name it something plain so it'll be overlooked, or go with my original idea of "satanbloodkilldeathdevil?"


Does have a nice ring to it.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am stunned to learn that Newsmax has a line!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The initial tweet which earned Robinson her suspension read, "Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends."

Wow. It's like someone read all of the posts we made last year about how the microchips in the vaccine were lithographically inscribed with "ALL HAIL BAPHOMET - MASCULINITY IS BAD - FETUSES ARE TASTY" in the shape of 666 and decided it was for real.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in the South. People really believe shiat like this. Like actual grown adults who can drive and hold down jobs. It's remarkable.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, on the one hand, I hate conspiracy theorists.  On the other, she is encouraging Christians to kill themselves by ignoring modern medicine and it does seem to be working.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I grew up in the South. People really believe shiat like this. Like actual grown adults who can drive and hold down jobs. It's remarkable.


They may drive and hold jobs, but I will contend they are NOT grown adults.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of a career she could take up where her name is practically a cliche.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to a lot of local government meetings, and for months they have been plagued by anti-maskers. One of the local ringleaders loves to mention that the patent application for the COVID vaccine contains the initials for Lucifer.

Now I think I know where he got that from.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Gosar can threaten a sitting Congresswoman and the tweet gets hidden, but still available for "reasons" and he's not banned from Twitter.

So sick of this shiat.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LUCIFERASE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, you are not important enough to have a tracking chip implanted inside you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait....I thought that Newsmax let Emerald go because she'd gone round the bend and started accusing the electrical outlets of being members of the deep-state.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your site is so malignant that I can't scroll below the headline with a script blocker enabled, you get added to my killfile.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bullitt: Once again, you are not important enough to have a tracking chip implanted inside you.


I mean....if you've got a phone, you've got a tracker and monitor already.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might have to scrub the stains off a little better.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: That is a special type of stupid. Wow.

"Hey, I created a super secret toxin to control christians or whatever. Should I name it something plain so it'll be overlooked, or go with my original idea of "satanbloodkilldeathdevil?"


He couldn't use that name. It's already trademarked by me for my Black Sabbath/Slayer/Little Richard mashup band.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luciferase? That name wouldn't have passed muster outside a Left Behind novel.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she knows a way to track vaccinated people with "luciferase" then she should sell it. Think of the fortune she'd make selling a device that can scan someone and know their vaccination status to bars, restaurants, airports, hospitals, rail stations etc. Certainly much easier that getting people to produce a cert or whatever.

But of course I am humoring her since we all know she is just a very, very stupid individual.
 
Scaley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that luciferase is an enzyme to breakdown Lucifer.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I go to a lot of local government meetings, and for months they have been plagued by anti-maskers. One of the local ringleaders loves to mention that the patent application for the COVID vaccine contains the initials for Lucifer.

Now I think I know where he got that from.


Wait, he's saying that the patent application for the covid vaccine has the letter "L" in it? That's his devastating bit of secret conspiracy that "his own research" uncovered?

/I'm honestly not sure if my interpretation is more stupid than what he said
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Williams approves.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: "satanbloodkilldeathdevil?"


I think that was the secret message when you played Iron Maiden backwards.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have an old high school friend who is a physician and a converted right-wing Evangelical. He's a nutjob creationist (went to Hopkins and is now sending his kids to Liberty, incredibly sad). But at least he is pro-vaccine. Online, he's been taking on these arguments with a long explanation of why the vaccine is not, in fact, the mark of the beast. (tl;dr version: people will willingly have the mark, not have it given to them by subterfuge.) And I guess he means well, but I suspect he does more harm than good by even engaging in this discussion, making it seem worthy of theological debate. The correct answer to these queries is "stop asking me these farking stupid questions and go get your shot."
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Courtney Cox-Zucker: [Fark user image image 256x197]


It's old meme, but it checks out.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She a complete idiot, but luciferase is an actual class of bioluminescent enzyme.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: DuneClimber: I go to a lot of local government meetings, and for months they have been plagued by anti-maskers. One of the local ringleaders loves to mention that the patent application for the COVID vaccine contains the initials for Lucifer.

Now I think I know where he got that from.

Wait, he's saying that the patent application for the covid vaccine has the letter "L" in it? That's his devastating bit of secret conspiracy that "his own research" uncovered?

/I'm honestly not sure if my interpretation is more stupid than what he said


No, my language skills are to blame for that.

What he actually says it contains a work that SOUNDS like Lucifer. That suspended Newsmax reporter says it's "Luciferase."
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She would make a good sex doll. The stoic, unnatural stare really butters my buns.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: LUCIFERASE

[Fark user image image 425x259]


Yes, it's a real thing.

But it's not in the vaccine.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Brian Williams approves.


No Republican approves.
They get angry when they can't lie all the time.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
According to my "banned from twitter" Crazy Uncle, being banned from twitter is a badge of honor amongst his gang of deplorable dum dums.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She wears her stupidity like a badge of honor.  I just don't get it.  Being stupid is not something to be proud of.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

akya: According to my "banned from twitter" Crazy Uncle, being banned from twitter is a badge of honor amongst his gang of deplorable dum dums.


My QAnon qousin is on her third different Facebook account
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: Circusdog320: LUCIFERASE

[Fark user image image 425x259]

Yes, it's a real thing.

But it's not in the vaccine.


Thanks
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not suggesting someone should round up and wipe out people this stupid. But I've decided not to be moved by the Niemoller poem if it went down and completely overlook that it may be happening. It's not as if this stupid trash would ever speak out on behalf of my people when the time came. And if--for some reason--they did; silence would actually be preferable, and more dignified, than any incoherent thing they could possibly say.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If she's unable to spread NewsMax's bullshiat on one of the largest social media sites on the planet, her worth to them has plummeted.

She'll be out by the end of the year.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, remember when Twitter decided not to ban racist Nazi speech because it caught too many politicians in its nets? Yet somehow this is too far for them.

Nazis? OK. Vaccine disinformation? That's a bridge too far, milady.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She also reprimanded by her employer

They almost that entire sentence.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

runwiz: She wears her stupidity like a badge of honor.  I just don't get it.  Being stupid is not something to be proud of.


Trump has shown that stupidity can be extremely profitable, because there's always people who are even stupider and want to be taken advantage of.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

akya: According to my "banned from twitter" Crazy Uncle, being banned from twitter is a badge of honor amongst his gang of deplorable dum dums.


Sadly it doesn't happen enough. You have to be extremely high profile and say something demonstrably stupid to get a ban for COVID rules. Meanwhile there are accounts with 1000s of followers tweeting insane shiat and misinformation dozens of times of day.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The world would be a better place if the Abrhamic religions never existed
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I go to a lot of local government meetings, and for months they have been plagued by anti-maskers. One of the local ringleaders loves to mention that the patent application for the COVID vaccine contains the initials for Lucifer.

Now I think I know where he got that from.


The initials for Lucifer? So, the letter L? He's upset that a document has the letter L in it?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: DuneClimber: I go to a lot of local government meetings, and for months they have been plagued by anti-maskers. One of the local ringleaders loves to mention that the patent application for the COVID vaccine contains the initials for Lucifer.

Now I think I know where he got that from.

Wait, he's saying that the patent application for the covid vaccine has the letter "L" in it? That's his devastating bit of secret conspiracy that "his own research" uncovered?

/I'm honestly not sure if my interpretation is more stupid than what he said


*shakes tiny, beast-marked fist*
 
raygundan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Luciferase? That name wouldn't have passed muster outside a Left Behind novel.


Sure, but it works okay in real life. There just isn't any in the vaccines, because why on earth would they need to glow, and how would that help anybody track you?  It's not like humans are transparent, so a tiny amount of some faintly-glowing enzyme injected deep into your opaque muscle tissue isn't even going to make you easier to spot at night.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if you get vaccinated, you are banned from Heaven? Like a vax card at a restaurant but the other way around?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The weekly world news is more legitimate than Newsmax.
 
