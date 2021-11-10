 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Medical doctor climbing Denali texts fake report of hypothermic climbers to park rangers so he can get his worthless ass airlifted off mountain   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Complaint, Dr. Jason Lance, Denali rangers, summit Denali, Denali National Park rangers, emergency rescue calls, criminal complaint, Dr. Lance  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 6:12 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following some more back-and-forth between the ranger and Lance, the ranger told Lance not to turn on "or manipulate the...device in any way," and warned him not to "delete any messages," the complaint explains. At this point, Lance allegedly used his backpack to block the ranger's view into his tent.

Ranger should have driven a picket through him and tossed his remains in a crevasse.  What an asshole.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't climb a mountain like that unless you're prepared to die up there. Denali isn't an easy trek.

Hope they bill this guy for the helicopter.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's in the running for the coveted Entitled Asshole of the Year award.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...an Ogden, Utah radiologist"

Do we really have to call him a doctor...I know...I know. He went through the classes, went through the schools but you're not going to get a prescription from him nor is he going to cut on you.
He's gonna look at your inner selfies and go "well that's not good"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Denali ain't just a mountain in Alaska.
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lance and A.R. were somewhere between 18,600 and 19,200 feet when Lance, 47, "observed A.R. begin to exhibit symptoms of altitude sickness," the complaint states. Realizing that A.R. was too sick to continue, Lance left him behind with a second pair of climbers, took A.R.'s Garmin satellite text-messaging device, and continued on by himself toward the summit, it explains.

Ugh. What a douche. You're literally a doctor. WTF.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Don't climb a mountain like that unless you're prepared to die up there. Denali isn't an easy trek.

Hope they bill this guy for the helicopter.


Don't climb with Doctor Lance because he will steal your shiat, lie about your well being and leave you to die
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FLY HIS ASS BACK UP THERE
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: He's in the running for the coveted Entitled Asshole of the Year award.


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


Betcha he's also a huge Rogan and MMA fan. MMA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make him pay for the rescue. A DAN card won't cover that shiat, and he will likely be out of pocket for a minimum of 5 figures. Chump change for a medical doctor but what else can you do?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why can't NPS just put a sign at the bottom of the mountain that says "If you try to climb this, we will not help you in any way."

Something like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Stud Gerbil: He's in the running for the coveted Entitled Asshole of the Year award.

[img.thedailybeast.com image 256x256]

Betcha he's also a huge Rogan and MMA fan. MMA


That's a different asshole from a different article about the Grand Canyon linked in TFA.  His name is Joe Mount so sorta related to the Denali asshole.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.