(Yahoo)   Want some cheap high-fashion clothing? Is your passport up to date? How do you like Chile?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's fine as long as it's sorted male and female, and by size, otherwise aw hell no.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our level of industrialization is either going to really confuse future archaeologists, or convince them that the rapture must have happened in chile...
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like mine with spaghetti and some cheese on top oh wait Chile not chili nevermind.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rivaled only by Brazils massive Sea of Huarache's.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are such an idiotic species.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: I like mine with spaghetti and some cheese on top oh wait Chile not chili nevermind.


Thats not chili.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally waiting right now for my new passport to be finished so i can go pick it up at Home Affairs.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's fine as long as it's sorted male and female, and by size, otherwise aw hell no.


Marshall's somehow stays in business w/o any of that fancy sorting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what they want you to think.

The RAPTURE has begun, heathens!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism: great at creating wealth. Horrible at distributing it!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller knew.

Repo Man (6/10) Movie CLIP - Flying Saucers & Time Machines (1984) HD
Youtube vRJ5cCP0ZPE
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can't be dumped in a landfill so instead they dump it in a landfill?  Makes sense.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's fine as long as it's sorted male and female, and by size, otherwise aw hell no.


Clothing has no sex.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people in this world need clothing?

Yeah, this is fine and not at all obscene.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How many people in this world need clothing?

Yeah, this is fine and not at all obscene.


Sending it to poor countries to be given away also causes problems. For one, it destroys the textile and clothing manufacturers in the recipient countries.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bababa: austerity101: How many people in this world need clothing?

Yeah, this is fine and not at all obscene.

Sending it to poor countries to be given away also causes problems. For one, it destroys the textile and clothing manufacturers in the recipient countries.


Chile is a poor country, isn't it?

If that clothing started out in stores in the US, there's no reason we can't distribute it to needy people in the US. But we can't, because capitalism.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should just fold all those clothes neatly and stack them into vertical piles to make affordable housing and pool halls.
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw a documentary about the same problem in countries in coastal western Africa, and it has really helped me stop shopping. I thought I was doing a good thing by donating to the charity shops and clothing drives, but it all just puts African manufacturers our of business while creating an ecological mess.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lambskincoat: That's fine as long as it's sorted male and female, and by size, otherwise aw hell no.

Clothing has no sex.


WRONG.

In Chile shirts, socks, and ties are feminine, and pants and coats are masculine.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's fast fashion, the affordable (cheap) stuff. High fashion is the other end of the spectrum, the very expensive stuff designer label.

Sheesh.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: austerity101: Lambskincoat: That's fine as long as it's sorted male and female, and by size, otherwise aw hell no.

Clothing has no sex.

WRONG.

In Chile shirts, socks, and ties are feminine, and pants and coats are masculine.


That would be the word's gender, not sex.

Clothing would only have a sex if it's made from an animal's hide or fur. It's entirely possible that a men's leather jacket could be female, or a women's mink coat could be male.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like most problems in life, this one can be solved by gasoline and a match.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Find a way to grind it into fertilizer and then till it into the soil somehwere. I've seen that demin is great for retaining water for farming in conditions with topsoil erosion.
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Like most problems in life, this one can be solved by gasoline and a match.


Every time I solved a problem by throwing a molotov cocktail...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beans, or no beans?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Find a way to grind it into fertilizer and then till it into the soil somehwere. I've seen that demin is great for retaining water for farming in conditions with topsoil erosion.


Maybe, if it were 100% cotton. With fast fashion, you'd be hard-pressed to find any clothing that isn't made with polyester or some other plastic fiber.

There's also a good chance the textile contains dye or other chemical treatments.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/0​8​/19/blue-rivers-and-water-as-strong-as​-bleach-the-destructive-impact-of-fast​-fashion-in-africa
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Find a way to grind it into fertilizer and then till it into the soil somehwere. I've seen that demin is great for retaining water for farming in conditions with topsoil erosion.


If it were safe, it would already have been done, but most cheap clothes these days are made with dyes and chemicals that are toxic on breakdown and with microplastics. It's rare to find real denim - most "jeans" are plastic-infuse stretch cotton dyed to look like denim.
 
