(NPR)   NASA: We can't possibly put a Black person on the moon until 2025. With helpful accompanying photograph to illustrate exactly why   (npr.org)
39
1500 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Nov 2021 at 3:37 PM (1 hour ago)



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitey's always on the moon hogging all the space.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this statement will work in their favor

Need more money but Congress doesnt want to give you any? Make it a social justice issue.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden won't even make the new Twenty happen.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more Black Billionaires first.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada Has a space program now?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
afraid they'll break into a rendition of Moon River?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We need more Black Billionaires first.


Careful what you wish for; enough lucre makes everyone a fascist asshole.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must launch POC to the moon right now!  Moonites of color delayed is Moonites of color denied.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But they already did. Doesn't everyone remember NAASA? The Old Negro Space Program?

Or is it just that the spaceball Hall of Fame doesn't want to recognize the NAASA program's records and accomplishments?

The Old Negro Space Program
Youtube T6xJzAYYrX8
 
Ishkur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
err... NASSA, that is.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What do you call a black guy in space?

...

An astronaut, you racist!
 
i state your name
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What is this, like the third thread on this story today?
 
thornhill
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.
 
Forty-Three
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whitey's always on the moon hogging all the space.


Gil Scott-Heron - Whitey On the Moon (Official Audio)
Youtube goh2x_G0ct4
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.


Black robots?

vdxl.imView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Whitey's always on the moon hogging all the space.


Even the dark side?

Oh shiat, lunar gentrification is a thing now?
 
The Bestest [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

i state your name: What is this, like the third thread on this story today?


yep
 
meanmutton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They won't put the first woman or POC on the moon until 2025 because that's when they have the first trip scheduled. As far as the picture goes - of the 13 astronauts pictured, only 4 are white men. One of the individuals is a Black woman. There are dozens of additional astronauts which do, indeed, include Black men and women.
 
soporific
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.


No, the future is whalers on the moon.
 
CCNP
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have they considered lowering the astronaut requirements? Everybody knows that "standardized" tests are racist. Not sure how the tests got that way. Probably picked it up from their parents. Or maybe the tests have been going to Trump rallies or been watching Fox News.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't even know white people were landing on the moon.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.

Black robots?

[vdxl.im image 850x850]


Black robots
Ice Pirates Buford HD 720p
Youtube MxzWzH0bmGw
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ishkur: But they already did. Doesn't everyone remember NAASA? The Old Negro Space Program?

Or is it just that the spaceball Hall of Fame doesn't want to recognize the NAASA program's records and accomplishments?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/T6xJzAYY​rX8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Never not funny.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wailers on the moon?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What does subby have against Asian people on the moon? Or the Inuit? Amazonian peoples?

Kinda elitist aren't we subby?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We can put someone on the moon by next week. Getting them back is the tricky part
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will the same people who write Boeing's flying software be in charge of mooncraft space software? Because maybe we shouldn't be going there at all, just to crash and die and leave the wreckage there to rot for all eternity.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know why they haven't put a black person on the moon. They're only 3/5 of a regular person, so they weigh less, which means cheaper flights. Also, if they sent more women we could save like 30% on salaries.
 
Scythed
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NASA: We can't do the next lunar landing until at least 2025
Media: NASA REFUSES TO PUT A BLACK PERSON ON THE MOON UNTIL 2025

Seriously though, what the fark? Isn't the actual racism in this country bad enough without imagining more of it?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I won't be impressed until they put a gay Jewish black-Chinese transgender adult-baby-fetishist up there.

/by that point I assume they'll have space travel down pat
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I didn't even know white people were landing on the moon.


Are you white enough to receive the newsletter?
 
CCNP
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: What does subby have against Asian people on the moon? Or the Inuit? Amazonian peoples?

Kinda elitist aren't we subby?


Asian Americans are part of the oppressive structure in America. That's why they make more money than any other race. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​ist_of_​ethnic_groups_in_the_United_States_by_​household_income
 
zgrizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't look at #3 did ya OP.

Racists finding racism where it doesn't exist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Scythed: NASA: We can't do the next lunar landing until at least 2025
Media: NASA REFUSES TO PUT A BLACK PERSON ON THE MOON UNTIL 2025

Seriously though, what the fark? Isn't the actual racism in this country bad enough without imagining more of it?


Hum. No. Not really.
Its in every nook and craney.
It's kind of depressing.
Some people are the worst.
And they have too much power.
And they refuse to share it.
So. No. You're incorrect.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Kris_Romm: thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.

Black robots?

[vdxl.im image 850x850]

Black robots
[YouTube video: Ice Pirates Buford HD 720p]


Perfect.
And also solves the space herpes problem.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

soporific: thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.

No, the future is whalers on the moon.


Do they carry harpoons?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: The future of space travel is robots.

This is such a waste of money.


Stfu
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, he's retired thus not going to the moon any time soon. But this is my favorite photo of an Astronaut of Color...oh...wait. AOC. Oh my gawd it's a vast conspiracy.

Okay, no. Not really. But enjoy this photo of Leland Melvin with Jake and Scout.

Supposedly he smuggled them in to the photo studio to be able to get some photos with them.

treehugger.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

