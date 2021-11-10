 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "There are times when I think of switching to narcotics. There, at least you can rely on a heroin pusher to push heroin."―Umberto Eco, Foucault's Pendulum. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, pushing pages edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: CSB, Publishing, Tom Hanks, publishing company, main purpose of a publishing house, Foucault's Pendulum, Umberto Eco, Food, Tooth Fairy's union  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 10 Nov 2021 at 4:30 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was originally looking up Foucault's Pendulum quotes based on a hazy memory of the character Belbo, who works at a publishing company, saying something of the effect of "The main purpose of a publishing house is to lose manuscripts" although I neither work at one, nor have I lost a manuscript, yet. So far as I know of, anyway. I suppose if I lost one and no one mentioned it, I would never know. On the other hand, the train of thought that led to thinking about publishing houses was the realization that we're on the sixth year of putting our anthology together, which is longer than some small presses last, and our printing numbers are probably higher than some, also. Maybe we should start putting a 'Published by FarkFiction.net' label on them, to give them a false veneer of respectability.  Hrmm.

This does remind me: it's about time for my annual re-read of Foucault's Pendulum, which is as close as one can get to a yearly booster shot for skepticism. And considering the previous idea of calling us a publishing house, it's probably time.

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

We're heading into the home stretch! A bunch of final edits and approvals have come in-thanks for everyone following up! Again, please get your bio blurbs and any final changes to your submission back to ed­i­to­rs­[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­oitci­f­kraf*net by Friday!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I loved "Foucault's Pendulum" and also "The Name of the Rose" which wasn't really spoiled much in the movie version. I tend to doubt that there will be a movie of "Foucault's Pendulum," ever...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Umberto's dealer wasn't lacing his product with fentanyl.
 
art_shamsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Foucaultwas great, but Baudolinohas my heart. I've got two more unread Ecos on the Shelf of Shame.

I need to write more fiction. These days it's all just ecomm copy.
 
ktybear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I loved "Foucault's Pendulum" and also "The Name of the Rose" which wasn't really spoiled much in the movie version. I tend to doubt that there will be a movie of "Foucault's Pendulum," ever...


I loved Foucault's Pendulum the first time I read it. The second time I tried to read it I couldn't get into it again. I've read The Name of the Rose many times and I loved the movie.

If they did a movie of the Pendulum these days people would believe every word.
 
nartreb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hollywood presumably looked at Foucault's Pendulum, said, "hey, surprisingly good book sales, but way too complicated.  Can we dumb it down?  Like, a lot?"

Soon afterward, Dan Brown gets a phone call...
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love that you quoted Umberto Eco. Despite my Italian roots, I was only familiar with The Name of the Rose, so I only knew him as a medievalist writer. Then this week one of my students (I teach Italian to French Canadian adults) suggested I read Eco's bit about drinking coffee, so I am currently listening to "Come Viaggiare con un Salmone" (How to Travel With a Salmon). It's brilliant, funny, and ironic. The bit about coffee is excellent, but the essay on losing his wallet in Amsterdam and having to replace his lost driver's license in Italy is memorable.

Il Pendolo di Foucault will be next.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can see Nicolas Cage starring in a movie version of "Foucault's Pendulum". Directed by Jerry Bruckheimer. I'll gouge my eyes out now. :)
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you know the password
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.