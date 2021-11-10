 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   You can bet if it had been one of those immigrant crocodiles taking jobs from American crocodiles, they'd be out of there   (wflafm.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Crocodile, Evolution, Palm Beach County, Florida, Village of North Palm Beach, Crocodilia, Conservation biology, Biodiversity, United States  
322 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 10:30 PM (45 minutes ago)



giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda drunk and I read the headline wrong and was gonna be like "but subs, it's an American crocodile". But I'm not that drunk, so now I'm just here telling you about it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love it how the entirety of the first page of this stupid site is it's logo.

TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's smiling so why can't I smile back? Why can't we be friendly?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No problem. They'll be just as friendly as alligators after we train them to ring doorbells and trick or treat.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: No problem. They'll be just as friendly as alligators after we train them to ring doorbells and trick or treat.


