(Cracked)   Suppose they gave a war and nobody came? Suppose this really happened?   (cracked.com) divider line
18
    More: Vintage, England, World War II, Netherlands, Years' War, United States, Charles I of England, unnoticed war, Dutch Admiral Maarten Tromp  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I first thought the Cold War then clicked the link. Never heard of this battle.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barely a disagreement as wars go.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is there a TLDR?

Also would the US just have bombed the other side and gotten over with it already?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Americans invaded British Columbia in 1859 (see the Pig War) and found no one to fight because the British colonists stayed in their beds as it wasn't time for their morning tea. So the American insurgents went home.

It wasn't much of a war, but one side definitely failed to show up, so the invasion ended.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pig_War​_​(1859)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The USA eventually got the San Juan Islands after arbitration in 1872.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do the vets still get free burgers at Red Robin tomorrow?

Vets- buncha losers that failed to give their lives for their country.

/67N
//71Q
///85110 (ang)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What was it good for?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm thinking a Boba Max kinda of thing where someone seizes the island and the other side sends Jonathan Winters.  The wrong flare goes up and they retreat to the steak house across the street.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tangentially related, but if you like weird period films, you should see Ben Wheatley's A Field in England, which takes place during the English Civil War. Basically, a bunch of dudes get overtaken by an evil alchemist and his lackey, who feed them all psychedelic mushrooms and they trip balls while hunting for buried treasure in a field. It's great.

A Field In England Official US Release Trailer (2014) - Ben Wheatley Horror Movie HD
Youtube oauZFrzYVZU
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crap I forgot which article this was about and got sucked in by the one about ancient funerary customs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This ancient Roman coffin has TWO Predators on it.

/we now return you to the subject at hand.
//war
///huh
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Viva Max.  Boba Max is About Fett's brother.  Sells used spaceships. If you need the make the Kessel run in 12 parsecs, this baby can do it.....  Once.  Maybe.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Monkees - Zor and Zam
Youtube 13sR8SlyOXs
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This whole war was rather Scilly.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP SCILLY

Fark user imageView Full Size


/picture it ... Scilly, 1651 ...
//OK I'm done.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is there a TLDR?

Also would the US just have bombed the other side and gotten over with it already?


Admiral declared war and then farked off without firing a shot. After that everyone forgot.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Not exactly. You had to register before November 1st to their loyalty club. However, if you did so, the free burger and fries could be taken any time from November 1st to November 14th, but only once in that time frame. Link
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
KRSESQ:
/we now return you to the subject at hand.
//war
///huh

What is it good for?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

