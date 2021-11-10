 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   News: Judge in Arbery case lectures defense lawyer about courtroom etiquette. Fark: Then takes a big ole swig from a giant Arby's cup
22
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the breach of etiquette that he's using a fast food drink cup instead of, say, a mug with "I'm The Judge" or some other witty statement emblazoned on it? Or that he has shiatty taste in fast food? I'm confused.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trial is going to be full of cracker honkey bullshiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's what I always wanted: a job where I was in complete control and could drink on the job. I had to create my own.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why ask for a mistrial? He's going to be found not guilty. I've seen Putin and Xi trials with less predictability.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There should be a law that a website you can get to with one click/tap is also required to return you to where you were with a single click/tap.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's good to be the king.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This trial is going to be full of cracker honkey bullshiat.


Probably with some jive turkey marbled in.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ZOMG MISTRIAL! WE NEED A NEW STAR WITNESS!!!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not sure what the point is. He had lunch at Arby's?

(shrug)
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark it.  I will take this judge over the shiatshow of a judge handling the Rittenhouse case...
 
Oak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Extraordinarily nice.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it's not Carl's Jr

/Fark you, I'm eating
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 Arby's is not classy. If you're a judge on a case like this, scotch on the rocks is the way to go. Etiquette, people.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Well, I think the defense used peremptory challenges for racial reasons, which is illegal, but I can't do anything about it."
Yeah, Justice is blind so she can't see you stick your thumb on the scale.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my limited experience (mostly jury pools and a couple of stints of actual jury duty), Fred Gwynne's portrayal of a judge, especially a southern judge, is not far off the mark.

Judges do not put up with what they see as b.s., by either the prosecution/plaintiff or the defense.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More likely its a spit cup....
 
darkeyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I haven't seen all the trial, so I don't know how the judge has been acting up to this point, but in certain cases, I can understand the defense counsel's reaction.  It sometimes becomes very difficult, if not impossible, to disguise your disgust or disdain for a jurist who you believe is treating you or your client unfairly in order to achieve a particular result in a case.  I'm not saying that's what happened here, but it's possible.  I've had more animated reactions than this guy.

CSB time:  I had a bench trial in one of my cases today.  The judge in that case was constantly stepping on every question I asked the opposing party, telling me it wasn't "the right question" or that the document I was trying to use wasn't "good enough" to be used or that I wouldn't be able to prove my point using that document.  She would practically rephrase my questions in order to get the answer she wanted.  It was abundantly clear that she had already decided how she wanted to rule in the case and was trying to make the evidence fit the ruling she wanted.  She kept excusing the shiatty conduct of the opposing party, unless he stepped on her, but would go off on my client at the drop of a hat.

It was so bad at the first day of trial that I asked her to disqualify herself because she was showing blatant bias not only in the evidentiary rulings she made, but in the way she steered the questioning and refused to let me ask questions I've used in many trials in the past for BS reasons that were not in any way based on the law.  She actually ruled that statements the opposing party made to my client that someone else overheard were hearsay, even though they were clearly the admission of a party opponent.  This is after letting a CPS report come in, but only for the purpose of establishing that a case had been substantiated against my client, while refusing to allow me to call the child who alleged the abuse by my client, to the stand so I could attempt to show that the incident didn't happen and that the child was coached.

The first day, I honestly thought I was going to get held in contempt of court and tossed in the pokey, and at that point, I didn't give a damn.  I yelled at the judge and accused her of bias.  This is something I've done three times in my entire career, and it's the second time I've had to do it with this judge.  I cannot stand results-oriented jurists.  They are a cancer on society and the main reason that nobody trusts our court system anymore.  The sad thing is that I have a ton of grounds for appealing this case, but my client cannot even afford to pay for the transcripts in order to prosecute the appeal, so when the court makes its sham ruling 4-6 months from now, it's going to stand for lack of the ability to pay for the appeal.

I've tried cases that have gone against me before - several times.  It's part of the business.  The court hears the testimony and makes a ruling based on the evidence.  Sometimes the court see it my way, and sometimes it's the other party's way.  I don't care about that.  What I get pissed about is when idiot judges won't even let me put on my case, because they want to make sure that the result is what they want it to be and then cloak that refusal in terms of inartful questions or bad evidence, which if she actually bothered to let me continue my line of questioning would have become clear.  I've been doing this shiat for 12 years.  I know what I'm doing.  Just let me do my job.

/Your honor, with all due respectif you're going to try my case for me, I wish you wouldn't lose it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Why ask for a mistrial? He's going to be found not guilty. I've seen Putin and Xi trials with less predictability.


Dang it. Wrong judge.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Why ask for a mistrial? He's going to be found not guilty. I've seen Putin and Xi trials with less predictability.


You must be thinking of the Rittenhouse trial.  This trial has multiple defendants.
 
