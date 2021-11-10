 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Sex on the beach: a growing concern. Cake by the ocean still fine for now. Cuddles on the couch in the clear   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
28
    More: Awkward, Toilet paper, Toilet, Feces, rampant sex, Beach, Canary Islands, direct impacts, Defecation  
723 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 4:19 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gran Canary is the only place I ran into a DUI checkpoint at 10am. Some good all night parties there.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well,
The tags sure escalated quickly....
 
lurkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Lizards choking to death on condoms..."

Weird way to put it.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why?

crystalmixer.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The direct impacts generated around the sex spots can be observed in several ways, such as the impacts on the vegetation, the abandonment of waste or the presence of urinal and defecation locations"

Translation:  "damn freaky shiat goin' down around here"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What else is in the teaches of Peaches?
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Please. Choking the lizard is done indoors.
 
Esroc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Makes me think of the ex-wife. Now I'm sad.

/Beach trips to fark under the moonlight was kinda our "thing"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lurkey: "Lizards choking to death on condoms..."

Weird way to put it.


Stil.
It'd be a great Beck lyric from the 90s...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Researchers pinpointed 298 "sex spots" on the island's famous Maspalomas nature reserve sand dunes that have attracted "cruisers" who know they can meet up for anonymous encounters.

Wow. That sounds like a LOT of outdoor farkin' and suckin'. Like a LOT lot.

So........ is there like a map you can download or something?

/had beach sex twice
//we didn't leave any litter behind
///I never leave any litter behind anywhere, because I'm not a monster
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
[Insert Anakin quote here]
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't care for getting sand in my Schlitz.
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Esroc: Makes me think of the ex-wife. Now I'm sad.

/Beach trips to fark under the moonlight was kinda our "thing"


The closest I get is not washing the sheets for six months and letting all the crust break up and creating a kind of sand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chuck E Cheese ball pit sex is where its at.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God, these researchers have such sandy vaginas.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a pill you can take if you're concerned about your "growth".
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Although glamorized, Sex on the beach sucks. Sand gets all over inside your hoo haa and butt.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: Please. Choking the lizard is done indoors.


Remember to let go after the lizard throws up.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Although glamorized, Sex on the beach sucks. Sand gets all over inside your hoo haa and butt.


When I've done it we put down a nice big towel or whatever, weighted down the corners, got in one position, and only changed position once (from her on top to me on top) - to minimize risk of sand in sensitive areas. It worked, we didn't have any issues. It also wasn't very windy.

It was very nice, and exciting... but the bed's more comfy.
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cruisers walk in single file to hide their numbers
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Gran Canary is the only place I ran into a DUI checkpoint at 10am. Some good all night parties there.


Cops here run DUI checks during morning rush hour a few times a year.

That's gotta be a fun way to start the day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It'd be a great Beck lyric from the 90s..


go crazy with the cheez whizz

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creoena: Esroc: Makes me think of the ex-wife. Now I'm sad.

/Beach trips to fark under the moonlight was kinda our "thing"

The closest I get is not washing the sheets for six months and letting all the crust break up and creating a kind of sand.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sex in a canoe still on sale at the gas station.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
somebody explain to me the reference to cake by the ocean - I guess I'm officially old now
 
raygundan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: What else is in the teaches of Peaches?


Huh?  What?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's an ad, at least that's how I read it. How do I book a trip?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

radiovox: somebody explain to me the reference to cake by the ocean - I guess I'm officially old now


What, you're not Going the Distance?
 
