 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Atlanta man befuddled to live in a city where many people travel for work   (dailydot.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, Apartment, House, Real estate, initial TikTok, recent TikTok, Daily Dot, Renting, parking garage  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I WFH and live alone. I can go days without opening my front door if I'm not expecting a delivery. I used to go out every day as a habit but Covid really cultivated my inner hermit.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I enjoy living in a house and not apartments anymore, nosy people.
It's none of your business why I leave a Chinese food menu on my door or never move my vehicle out of it's parking spot.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this kind of article a Daily Dot thing? Do all news sites with the word Daily suck?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I WFH and live alone. I can go days without opening my front door if I'm not expecting a delivery. I used to go out every day as a habit but Covid really cultivated my inner hermit.


I work every day at my museum, and the only time I go into the backyard is to take garbage to the alley, twice or three times a week.  Since I use the kitchen door every day to get to my car, I literally have not opened the front door since September.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cody, whose bio lists attorney"

Yes, I often hire attorneys who post shirtless conspiracy TiK ToK videos 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop pestering other people.  It's just rude.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're vampires. See if they come out of their apartments after sunset.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta is the only city I've seen where someone can spit in an intersection and the entire city goes into gridlock.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 850x637]


Oh, *WELL DONE*, Sir!

Well done *indeed*!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it's common for people to continually stick advertisements into the apartment doors, the building needs better security.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think I've been here about a decade ago.  It's on the south end of Buckhead just north of Lindbergh down a hill to the east of Peachtree.  I remember those endless concrete hallways and faux tile floors.  My friend dated a woman who lived there whose parents paid for everything.  She was like a toddler.  Her power kept getting turned off because she couldn't remember to cash the check from her parents and pay the bill. She had to go to Publix and get money orders to pay her $2,000 rent on a 1 bedroom because she kept bouncing her rent check.

They're probably spending the weekend at their parents lake house.  They'll get the flyers when they come back for work on Tuesday.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd start leaving cryptic notes and markings on my door just to mess with his head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shiat, when i take the trash to the side of the road, i'm wearing only my boxers
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apartment complex owners are lying sacks of shiat and always claim that all of their properties are fully occupied.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

delysid25: "Cody, whose bio lists attorney"

Yes, I often hire attorneys who post shirtless conspiracy TiK ToK videos [Fark user image 352x750]


One of those attorneys who no one actually ever hired or trained, I would guess. Or maybe someone tried, but the fact that he's missing the top half inch of his skull precluded learning.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live near Atlanta and used to travel for work a fair amount, occasionally up to 3 weeks at a time.

HJIA is nice in that you can fly damn near anywhere non-stop, and certainly without a layover in Atlanta.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

delysid25: "Cody, whose bio lists attorney"

Yes, I often hire attorneys who post shirtless conspiracy TiK ToK videos [Fark user image 352x750]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: delysid25: "Cody, whose bio lists attorney"

Yes, I often hire attorneys who post shirtless conspiracy TiK ToK videos [Fark user image 352x750]

One of those attorneys who no one actually ever hired or trained, I would guess. Or maybe someone tried, but the fact that he's missing the top half inch of his skull precluded learning.


Law school isn't actually that hard, it's just a lot of memorization. I used to do tech support for a company that employs legions of attorneys where all they do is come in, find a spot in the cube farm, and do nothing but read and redact documents for ongoing cases.

Some of them were pretty smart, but those ones usually went on to better things in short order.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wooly Willie is my muse.
 
xsarien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An apartment building where my closet neighbor isn't even on the same floor? Sign me the hell up.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to travel a lot for work and I hated those flyers. Way to advertise I'm out of town!

Now I'm just annoyed at having to throw something else away.

A couple years ago I did see a package on a neighbors doorstep for at least a week before it got covered in snow. I thought she might be dead. She's not, but I don't know if she was out of town, just didn't notice or what.

Also, everyone in my neighborhood has at least a 1-car garage, why are there cars parked in the street? Some of them go long periods of time without moving as far as I can tell.

Life is just too short to solve all of these mysteries.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Help!
There's a wierd wannabe influencer recording everything we do.  He's even stalking our mail and filming our apartment doors.  Some of us haven't been out for days because of this PIA posting all our lives for likes.
 
OMGpizza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: If it's common for people to continually stick advertisements into the apartment doors, the building needs better security.


My building has a video buzzer, kinda like Ring for apartments. I've noticed when you buzz food delivery guys in... they sometimes slip menus under other peoples doors in your hallway. It's more than a little creepy.

Who even orders from paper menus these days?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Also, everyone in my neighborhood has at least a 1-car garage, why are there cars parked in the street? Some of them go long periods of time without moving as far as I can tell.


I can count on one hand the friends or friends' parents I knew who actually parked their car in their garage. Don't say "comes w/ garage," say "comes w/ extra junk storage space for random stuff your kids/grandkids are gonna have to go through when you die."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xsarien: An apartment building where my closet neighbor isn't even on the same floor? Sign me the hell up.

An apartment building where my closet neighbor isn't even on the same floor? Sign me the hell up.


Bad homophobe

/I keed
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think I've been here about a decade ago.  It's on the south end of Buckhead just north of Lindbergh down a hill to the east of Peachtree.  I remember those endless concrete hallways and faux tile floors.  My friend dated a woman who lived there whose parents paid for everything.  She was like a toddler.  Her power kept getting turned off because she couldn't remember to cash the check from her parents and pay the bill. She had to go to Publix and get money orders to pay her $2,000 rent on a 1 bedroom because she kept bouncing her rent check.

They're probably spending the weekend at their parents lake house.  They'll get the flyers when they come back for work on Tuesday.


Nevermind.  Found the building I was thinking of.  Wrong tile.  Lucky China 8 (the menus) is west of downtown.   A long ways from Buckhead.

Your neighbors are probably a lot of corporate apartments used by businesses to house traveling workers.  I'm not surprised no one is there on weekends.  They don't live there.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tdyak: Please stop pestering other people.  It's just rude.


I agree, if I want menu spam I'll pick one up while I'm at the restaurant, don't litter my door with that crap.
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sucker got lied to. He could have bothered to check for himself but probably paid over price because the place is actually empty and they're desperate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People own lots and lots of cars, and some keep them in any and every parking garage they can finagle a free spot. If you've never been ancillary to a "my car that I don't drive is cooler than your car you don't drive" discussion then I guess you probably don't work in a building with a parking garage.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a house like this on my block. We call it the vampire house. The front door wreath changes with the season/holiday and they have kid style *friendly covid inspiring message* in the window. But I've only seen 2 people near the building in 7 years. The first was booking it out the front door to a car as fast as possible (front door was closed). The second was on a cell phone walk down the side of the house, back to the front door, knocked on the door, said something on the phone, looked up at the door, and booked it back to his car.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.