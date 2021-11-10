 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   If they don't call this company Uber Shiats it's a hell of missed opportunity   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crap, that's funny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have Uber Nannies you can call in to change those poopie diapers when mom and dad need a break from it all?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber Squirts Black even cleans your ass with an on-board, heated bidet.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber-Poopers
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel Tosh predicted this nearly ten years ago.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just call it "Uber Eats Diapers"?

And every order could come smothered in delicious diaper gravy!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiatty puns incoming
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I order adult sized ones and come to the door in a bonnet sucking a pacifier?

Without the cops visiting again I mean.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The online baby product industry will generate $9.9 billion in revenue in 2021

That's almost as much as the $12 billion that porn generates. Humans are a bunch of horny bastards.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEAVE ME OUT OF IT DAMN IT!!!!
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How does free porn generate revenue?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooh-ber
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber Eats, Shiats, and Leaves
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably from all those ugly DTF GILFS in my area.
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uber Eats and Uber Diapers at the same time. Out with the old, in the with new. You'll never have to leave your chair
 
KCinPA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just think of all the business opportunities in San Francisco!


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.sfga​t​e.com/bay-area-politics/amp/San-Franci​sco-poop-problem-stats-streets-feces-n​ew-16311073.php

Yeah I know they're down to just under 14,000 poop reports a year! But just think of you get adult diapers classified as needed for the public health.

Sad thing is this could totally happens in San Francisco. Or Chicago, NYC etc
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Then give it a +1

You have TF
 
jclaggett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SpaceX asking if they can make LEO deliveries.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

That's for just one diaper company. Not an entire industry. Sh*t is big business.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jclaggett: SpaceX asking if they can make LEO deliveries.


Law enforcement officers. Why

/I keed
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

https://www.amazon.com/Warming-Water-​B​ased-Body-Glide-Gallon/dp/B083V68RPP/r​ef=pd_lpo_3?pd_rd_i=B083V68RPP&psc=1
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crappily Uber After
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saving that for the Uber Eats partnership with Chipotle
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.gifer.comView Full Size

/Püper
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait till their competition throws their hat in the ring...

From the people that brought you Lyft, Welcome to Wype
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And Down Under, it'll be  Oz-Wype
 
