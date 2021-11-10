 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   UK Supreme Court says Google is allowed to steal your browsing history even if you don't use Chrome   (aljazeera.com) divider line
3
    More: PSA, European Union, top European Union court, European Commission, Treaty of Lisbon, Britain's top judges, United Kingdom's Supreme Court, European Economic Community, General Court  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Nov 2021 at 9:18 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please tell me that the person making a ruling about 21st century internet data practices was wearing a huge ugly wig.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The General Court thus rules that, in reality, Google favors its own comparison shopping service over competing services, rather than a better result over another result,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good luck with that Google... enjoy the read

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.