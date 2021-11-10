Fark NotNewsletter: Maybe you'll learn a new word ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-11-10 12:33:38 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Not much to report this week, other than that the weird news cycle has been incredibly weak lately. I'm not sure if everyone in media is taking a break this week or it's just the cycle itself.
Anyhow, we do have enough for a Fark News Livestream 4 p.m. ET Thursday with me, Christine, and Trevor. There have been a few cool science advances that have flown under the radar, I'll be rounding those up and more. Plus - the return of the annual AAA There Will Be Traffic Article. It showed up today, about two weeks earlier than usual. Maybe they're taking a longer vacation than usual.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
FormlessOne noticed sequential headlines that seemed like more than coincidence
Redh8t recommended starting every day with a bang
GardenWeasel identified a strange creature caught on a Florida man's trail cam
Carter Pewterschmidt let us know that supply chain issues won't interfere with Christmas dinner in the UK
Man On A Mission is still cleaning eggs and toilet paper off the house and yard
PoweredByIrony was duly impressed by a costume buntz and son once made for Steel City Con
Mr. Coffee Nerves warned Farkers about an aggressive feature of a somewhat yonic alarm clock
Naido wanted to know more about particular parties that Urmuf Hamer has been to at UC Santa Barbara
vudukungfu's cat refuses to be outdone by any guard dogs
Farking Clown Shoes remarked on the checking outness of a Fark user name
fragMasterFlash knew that some men would feel intimidated by a clock
Smart:
cherryl taggart predicted tragedy for a controversial dorm designed by an amateur architect
aimtastic had first-hand experience getting a $0 paycheck while waiting tables
Kat09tails figured that maybe the solution to a problem with a deadly parasite in a small Texas town is right in front of our faces
TWX was gonna let Janelle Monáe and Heidi Klum finish, but didn't think that they qualified to be queens of Halloween
HugeMistake argued in favor of less sex in movies
MurphyMurphy didn't think that the people with the power to clear up supply chain issues are trying very hard
Driedsponge had advice for anyone who's considering donating their body for research
gameshowhost had an idea of what's wrong with the shipping industry, and also most other jobs
Politics Funny:
Sin'sHero asked a question about Lauren Boebert giving birth in the front seat of her truck
mrshowrules gave us a list of what's in the infrastructure bill that was passed
Notabunny could see why Matt Gaetz might be triggered by the presence of metal detectors at the Capitol
fatassbastard found what Ricky Schroder was looking for
Iamos thought that Four Seasons Total Landscaping could've done a better job on their building's "costume"
Politics Smart:
Mr. Coffee Nerves wanted to help Oroville, CA in their quest to be a constitutional republic
Pocket Ninja had a pretty way of saying that being too wealthy makes people arrogant
Sliding Carp looked at the difficulty many Texans are having with trying to get their licenses and felt that perhaps one Republican proposal has some merit after all
BretMavrik's 12-year-old kid is tougher than a lot of supposed tough guys
common sense is an oxymoron pondered one of life's great mysteries
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Wrongo had McKayla Maroney looking kind of bored
bugdozer found a magazine that Spock says he buys for the articles
Circusdog320 showed us someone else who was captured while rescuing Han Solo
RedZoneTuba had some quality timepieces for sale
dlarsen222 decorated a pumpkin with Mr. Richard Butt
clovercat gave this gymnast something to keep her warm
west.la.lawyer found a better companion for this water witch
west.la.lawyer showed us a macaw slapping a Robin upside the head
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered the terrifying way in which mosquitos are evolving
Circusdog320 ruined this hairstylist's burgeoning career
RedZoneTuba dreamed of Jeannie
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Vol. 13: Orange is the new knack
dothemath shared a portrait of a Houston man with great socks
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: As Daylight Saving Time has come to an end, we'll be creating poems about time. Write a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc. - your choice. All voteable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography: Software Hootenanny 11
common sense is an oxymoron brought us a preening blue bird
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Musk says he'll sell Tesla stock and donate proceeds if the UN can prove $6B from the world's billionaires could solve a hunger crisis. Hey, UN. Curb your Malthusianism
♫ Be our guest, be our guest. Our command is your arrest. It's been clear we've had somebody here who failed a COVID test ♪
Now we get to stick it to the kids
190 nations and organizations pledge to quit coal. No word if they plan to quit coal turkey
Jan. 6 rioter attempts to sell home on Zillow, reveals cache of explosives on premises. Zestimate: 5 years
Larry Trachtenberg to become the only person who ran in the very first NYC Marathon to run in the city's 50th marathon this coming weekend. Damn, he must be tired
Wisconsin healthcare provider no longer wants to team up with someone who could fumble such a simple thing as getting vaccinated
COVID the Buffy slayer
"Fiddler on the Roof" premiered 50 years ago yesterday. Why do we still watch it? TRADITION
It's Infrastructure Week. No, really
Turns out it's not because they're performing Hamlet Act 5 scene 1
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, but only one person gets to claim the 1000 club and access to the leftover candy corn that's been sitting in a bowl since Halloween. kevinatilusa claims the top spot with 1051, followed by spudbeach in second with 993 and Joelogon and der Glitzkrieg tying for third with 936. Oak takes fourth with 933, and Pinner finishes out the top five with 932.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what prompted a 79-year-old Ohio man to shoot his 50-year-old son. Only 28% of quiztakers caught the story about the man who had finally had enough of his son playing guitar. No word on if he was also upset about his son's haircut and lack of a real job.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the hiker who got lost on Mt. Elbert in Colorado, and why he didn't answer his phone when emergency services was calling him. 95% of quiztakers knew that it was because he didn't recognize the number. I mean, personally, if I'm lost on a mountain, I'd probably take the extended warranty on my vehicle they've been trying to reach me about if they would just send some help.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Bootsy Collins and who he used to play bass with. Only 44% of quiztakers recognized "Superbad" as a James Brown classic - and that it was a classic mainly due to the hard funk bassline from Bootsy. But I think we can agree he's definitely at home with George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which sitcom the late James Michael Tyler was best known for. While he had roles on "Just Shoot Me!," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and even "Scrubs," in most people's minds he will always be Gunther, the waiter (and later owner/manager) at Central Perk in "Friends." And Rachel will still end up with Ross anyway.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark weird news quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
