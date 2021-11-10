 Skip to content
(CTV News)   I don't know what a Justin Bieber is, but it wants me to buy 'Timbiebs'   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll come in 3 flavours: Mop bucket urine, "Peaches" and cream, and desperation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear he has a special tattoo, and if you roll up the rim... you win.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good fit - a sell-out business and a sell-out 'artist'.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Justin Bieber is massively popular in the U.S., so this could help them."

No. Now, if you teamed up with Weird Al to produce a line of "Yankobitz" I might be interested.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a lot of mileage out of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canuckistan can keep him
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad it's not yet another cryptothing.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're probably cake doughnuts. Yuck.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy just sucks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I hear he has a special tattoo, and if you roll up the rim... you win.


He has "THIS DOESNT COUNT" above his asshole.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought, from the headline, that he was starting up some new cryptocurrency. This is at least not that bad.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: They'll come in 3 flavours: Mop bucket urine, "Peaches" and cream, and desperation.


Well. I came here to make a similar comment but I can't top that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried timmies in St. Louis.   The ones I took to work started to melt.  The thankless a--hole seat warmers complained their free donuts were all melting.  Didn't stop them from eating them, of course.

Then Timmies went out of business in St. Louis.  Not one cop cried.   Not one cop.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They tried timmies in St. Louis.   The ones I took to work started to melt.  The thankless a--hole seat warmers complained their free donuts were all melting.  Didn't stop them from eating them, of course.

Then Timmies went out of business in St. Louis.  Not one cop cried.   Not one cop.


Doesn't surprise me. They started going to shiat in the 90's when they fired all their overnight bakers and went to pre-made half frozen from a factory crap.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


  lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why all cross-promotional marketers are relegated to the 9th circle of hell.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim Horton's is Canadian blackface. fark that store.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I thought, from the headline, that he was starting up some new cryptocurrency. This is at least not that bad.


Just wait until he teams up with Canadian Tire to create BiebCoin.

insidevancouver.caView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tim Hortons should have kept up with the digital age and sold 8 Timbits as a Timbyte.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are going to lose more customers than they gain from this travesty.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Harry Freakstorm: They tried timmies in St. Louis.   The ones I took to work started to melt.  The thankless a--hole seat warmers complained their free donuts were all melting.  Didn't stop them from eating them, of course.

Then Timmies went out of business in St. Louis.  Not one cop cried.   Not one cop.

Doesn't surprise me. They started going to shiat in the 90's when they fired all their overnight bakers and went to pre-made half frozen from a factory crap.


I'll never forgive them for what they did to the apple fritters.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Canuckistan can keep him


We won't want him, which is why he's with you guys now.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was relieved that it wasn't Timberland, because that's what I wear.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tim's sure understands their customers.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Justin Bieber is a talented little sh*t.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nope.  Not clicking that link.  No farking way.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beiber wanted to be  naked  and be able to carry two Timmies and six Timbits, so TH's has gone the extra yard meter helping him out.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess there's lots of people who want to savour Bieber's sweet, sweet balls.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can someone explain to me like I'm five why this pop star is so much more hated than other pop stars?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

