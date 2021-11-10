 Skip to content
(CBC)   Negligent dump truck driver finds out that Canadian overpasses are built stronger   (cbc.ca)
    Semi-trailer truck, dump truck driver, Truck, Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police, Road, Vanier Parkway overpass  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this on I-84 once. A dump truck bed on the ground in front of the bridge and the rest of the truck down the road a way with flashers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was driving past that thing, I would have a "it could have been me" moment.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just replaced that overpass a couple of years ago. I wonder if the old one would have crumbled when hit like that.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's god-damned lucky there was only property damage.  That's the kind of accident that could have taken a whole lot of innocents out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have some kind of warning light or something in the truck that tells them that it's up?
Seems like the truck would even handle differently if the bucket was up and you would notice.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I saw this on I-84 once. A dump truck bed on the ground in front of the bridge and the rest of the truck down the road a way with flashers.


In my defense, I was extremely drunk. Lost the job but so now I just drive a school bus.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An OPP spokesperson confirmed in an email to CBC that the trailer is "currently stuck under the overpass due to open box,"

They also confirmed that everyone was "down" with them, and everyone at the CBC responded "yea, you know me"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you get someone in a truck who does not check their load. The driver is lucky nobody died. They may get to spend some time in jail regardless.
 
OneBrickShort [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The back fell off.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight, on a very special episode of "Heavy Recue 401"...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that steel beam is there just for these kinds of situations. That's a chonky bridge.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

good_2_go: Tonight, on a very special episode of "Heavy Recue 401"...


Yeah, going to need a rotating heavy wrecker and a low-boy trailer to put the bed on. Will require at least the right 2 lanes to be closed and probably that onramp for safety.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I bet that steel beam is there just for these kinds of situations. That's a chonky bridge.


THAT particular steel beam appears to be structural. Check out:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Usually, ballards (the things that are supposed to get hit) are in front of the thing that they are protecting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Don't they have some kind of warning light or something in the truck that tells them that it's up?
Seems like the truck would even handle differently if the bucket was up and you would notice.


Apparently there are no DOT laws on the subject which is insane. And the warning systems they do have are just a light, no buzzer.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/05/0​1​/dump-trucks-ohio-not-required-have-al​ert-system-that-could-have-prevented-c​rash-cleveland-bridge/

Maybe some construction drivers can chime in.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: This is what happens when you get someone in a truck who does not check their load. The driver is lucky nobody died. They may get to spend some time in jail regardless.


Well, they can look for a new job while they're sitting in jail.

Seriously...how do you get to drive a truck like that without looking in the rearview mirror at least once?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Don't they have some kind of warning light or something in the truck that tells them that it's up?
Seems like the truck would even handle differently if the bucket was up and you would notice.


Probably a light on the dash covered with electrical tape.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Tr0mBoNe: I bet that steel beam is there just for these kinds of situations. That's a chonky bridge.

THAT particular steel beam appears to be structural. Check out:
[Fark user image 422x750]

Usually, ballards (the things that are supposed to get hit) are in front of the thing that they are protecting.


Yea, they are going to want to inspect that bridge once the bed is removed.  Don't want to risk a potential failure of the bridge.  That could be a very expensive hit for the insurance company.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: abhorrent1: Don't they have some kind of warning light or something in the truck that tells them that it's up?
Seems like the truck would even handle differently if the bucket was up and you would notice.

Apparently there are no DOT laws on the subject which is insane. And the warning systems they do have are just a light, no buzzer.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/05/01​/dump-trucks-ohio-not-required-have-al​ert-system-that-could-have-prevented-c​rash-cleveland-bridge/

Maybe some construction drivers can chime in.


I've done thousands in damage because you can become so accustomed to the warning alarms your brain filters them out.

The only human-proof system would be a shift lock that won't let you put the truck in gear with the bed unsecured.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bingethinker: They just replaced that overpass a couple of years ago. I wonder if the old one would have crumbled when hit like that.


At least it's been replaced... this one was run into (the first time) back in 2011, closing one lane, then again a few years later (limiting traffic to one direction). They are finally fixing/replacing it starting this year.

Portage la Prairie overpass
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: nytmare: abhorrent1: Don't they have some kind of warning light or something in the truck that tells them that it's up?
Seems like the truck would even handle differently if the bucket was up and you would notice.

Apparently there are no DOT laws on the subject which is insane. And the warning systems they do have are just a light, no buzzer.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/05/01​/dump-trucks-ohio-not-required-have-al​ert-system-that-could-have-prevented-c​rash-cleveland-bridge/

Maybe some construction drivers can chime in.

I've done thousands in damage because you can become so accustomed to the warning alarms your brain filters them out.

The only human-proof system would be a shift lock that won't let you put the truck in gear with the bed unsecured.


No... drivers do have to move the truck while dumping... better to have an alarm that goes off if you hit second gear or higher with the bed up...  a LOUD alarm..... also maybe an alarm that sounds whenever the PTO is engaged....
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: good_2_go: Tonight, on a very special episode of "Heavy Recue 401"...

Yeah, going to need a rotating heavy wrecker and a low-boy trailer to put the bed on. Will require at least the right 2 lanes to be closed and probably that onramp for safety.


Will Sonny make it to the scene in time THIS time, or will he get caught in traffic again?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

