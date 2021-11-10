 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Whorehouse offers free pricks
    More: Repeat, Vaccine, Sex Star Sauna Club, Smallpox, Public health, Vaccination, coming weeks, vaccine pass, Fun Palast  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So people can trade one disease for another?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't say that the prick is free.  The sex is free if you take a prick on site.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Club Vaxersexxxxxx
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It doesn't say that the prick is free.  The sex is free if you take a prick on site.


Even better.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 minutes free for getting vaxed?
Can I get 5 minutes for a flu shot?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It doesn't say that the prick is free.  The sex is free if you take a prick on site.


The marketer in me wonders how much they are marking up the cost of the vaccine dose beforehand.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: 30 minutes free for getting vaxed?
Can I get 5 minutes for a flu shot?


What will you do with the other four minutes?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What all those "anti-vaxxers" have been waiting for. My dumbass got picked as soon as I could. Is Dunkin still giving out free donuts?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* One hour later *

"Wow, I think I feel pain and soreness from the vaccine."

"It's not from the vaccine."
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about an antibiotic sampler as well?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.


But I thought every sperm is sacred?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a prick-leave-a-prick, leave-a-prick? Wait-emptying out their lost and found box? Getting rid of last night's hungover patrons? House of the Vaccine Sun? Best Little Whore House in Vaxxes? The Vax of Hickory Holler's Tramp?
/Done
//Leaving quietly now
///1 more-Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward Vax!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK going back for sloppy seconds?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: lurkey: 30 minutes free for getting vaxed?
Can I get 5 minutes for a flu shot?

What will you do with the other four minutes?


Hopefully there's a buffet.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Fireproof: lurkey: 30 minutes free for getting vaxed?
Can I get 5 minutes for a flu shot?

What will you do with the other four minutes?

Hopefully there's a buffet.


I think that is the one type of place where you DON'T want all-you-can-eat.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would never happen here. Most brothels are republican owned.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Fireproof: lurkey: 30 minutes free for getting vaxed?
Can I get 5 minutes for a flu shot?

What will you do with the other four minutes?

Hopefully there's a buffet.


all the crabs you can stomach.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.


So edge, much sharp
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.

But I thought every sperm is sacred?

But I thought every sperm is sacred?


According to this particular deranged conspiracy theory...

If you get the vaccine, it will alter your DNA.
If your DNA is altered, you are no longer human.
If you are no longer human, your sperm is no longer sacred.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

anfrind: bostonguy: anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.

But I thought every sperm is sacred?

According to this particular deranged conspiracy theory...

If you get the vaccine, it will alter your DNA.
If your DNA is altered, you are no longer human.
If you are no longer human, your sperm is no longer sacred.


And God gets quite irate?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: What all those "anti-vaxxers" have been waiting for. My dumbass got picked as soon as I could. Is Dunkin still giving out free donuts?


Yeh, u smmrt
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bostonguy: anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.

But I thought every sperm is sacred?

But I thought every sperm is sacred?


Not yours
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: This story is just as cool as it was yesterday.



What part of the Repeat tag don't you understand?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is some fabulous irony.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope that they're able to accommodate everybody who wants to take advantage of this offer.  I mean, it *IS* just a little ole bitty pissant country place...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Club Vaxersexxxxxx


As I mentioned in the other thread, don't forget the safe word.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: anfrind: bostonguy: anfrind: This will no doubt cause great confusion to the incels who believe that women will soon be begging for their unvaccinated sperm.

But I thought every sperm is sacred?

According to this particular deranged conspiracy theory...

If you get the vaccine, it will alter your DNA.
If your DNA is altered, you are no longer human.
If you are no longer human, your sperm is no longer sacred.

And God gets quite irate?


If you ask God to list everything that makes him quite irate, He'll just drone on and on and on and on and on never letting anyone else get a word in edgewise until He starts foaming at the mouth and falling over backwards.
 
