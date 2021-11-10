 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   What George Zimmerman, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael didn't know about citizen's arrests
    citizen's arrest, Crime, Criminal law, Law, citizen's arrest laws  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being brown is not a crime?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once made a citizen's arrest, so I'm getting a kick...

CSB time:
Was driving on the highway, going through a large interchange, saw a BMW on the entrance ramp to my side of the highway. The BMW sped up quickly, not realizing a Honda Civic was in front of it. It sideswiped the Civic, sending it careening down the embankment. The BMW continued on, as though they were oblivious to the collision. Seeing this, I and a few other drivers surrounded the BMW and brought it to a stop. One of the other drivers got the keys from the driver and handed them to me for safe keeping. I held on to them until the highway patrol arrived. Gave a statement, and ended up almost testifying in court before the guy pleaded guilty. He was driving drunk (.22 BAC) at 11am on a Saturday. Hopefully he learned his lesson. The person in the Civic was OK, but for some belongings that got strewn about when her hatchback popped open.
/CSB
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My entire understanding of citizen's arrest stems from an episode of The Andy Griffith Show that played on WGN during a Cubs rain delay.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Steve McMichael?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: What about Steve McMichael?


It's spelled 'Sleve McDichael'
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: What about Steve McMichael?


You mean Sleve McDichael?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: chitownmike: What about Steve McMichael?

It's spelled 'Sleve McDichael'


Friend of Stan Marsh the Darsh.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: chitownmike: What about Steve McMichael?

It's spelled 'Sleve McDichael'


*shakes tiny fist*
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You cannot put people under citizens arrest unless you have a shrink ray, a glass, and a piece of paper to slide under the glass.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And you have to declare "citizen's arrest."  If you don't, the perp goes free.
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anything?

I used to make citizens' arrests all the time. You don't get to just walk up to anyone on the street, even if they just committed a crime, and clap your hand down on their shoulder and say "citizen's arrest!"

All a citizen's arrest empowers you to do is call a cop who can then arrest the individual for a crime that wasn't committed in his presence, and for which he has no other reasonable suspicion. Now, there are some jurisdictions, and some circumstances, where you can do a LITTLE bit more than that; but not many and not much.

This isn't the wild west, although a lot of people certainly want it to be that way again.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Hopefully he learned his lesson.


I do not give a shiat whether they learned a farking lesson or not. With a BAC of . 22 and a hit and run with injuries I want them arrested, prosecuted , fined and incarcerated and finally pay any and all restitution.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I once made a citizen's arrest, so I'm getting a kick...

CSB time:
Was driving on the highway, going through a large interchange, saw a BMW on the entrance ramp to my side of the highway. The BMW sped up quickly, not realizing a Honda Civic was in front of it. It sideswiped the Civic, sending it careening down the embankment. The BMW continued on, as though they were oblivious to the collision. Seeing this, I and a few other drivers surrounded the BMW and brought it to a stop. One of the other drivers got the keys from the driver and handed them to me for safe keeping. I held on to them until the highway patrol arrived. Gave a statement, and ended up almost testifying in court before the guy pleaded guilty. He was driving drunk (.22 BAC) at 11am on a Saturday. Hopefully he learned his lesson. The person in the Civic was OK, but for some belongings that got strewn about when her hatchback popped open.
/CSB


you should've Rittenhoused that m'fer. it's legal. what were you packing to protect all the property in the area?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What on earth does "citizen's arrest" have do with shooting someone you know because he's jogging in your neighborhood and you think he's up to no good? I also missed the disclaimer "this is not legal advice" and you have to consider the source; CNN is not reliable.

/also, someone thinks that "cut and dry" means something. It's "cut and dried" you moron.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"What you can't do is use that to go out and become a detective and patrol the streets. You can't base your actions on hearsay."

You hear that Kyle?
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You cannot put people under citizens arrest unless you have a shrink ray, a glass, and a piece of paper to slide under the glass.


What's that now?
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"These laws are there for a good reason and that is to protect your life. But you can't create the crisis," he says."

Kyle, you paying attention?
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Valter: MattytheMouse: You cannot put people under citizens arrest unless you have a shrink ray, a glass, and a piece of paper to slide under the glass.

What's that now?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You cannot put people under citizens arrest unless you have a shrink ray, a glass, and a piece of paper to slide under the glass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: What about Steve McMichael?


Never mind that shiat.  Here comes Mongo

pwmania.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Zimmerman pled self-defense, not that he was engaged in a valid law-enforcement activity, iirc.

... also it turns out that premeditated murder is just flat-out 100% legal in Florida, so I'm not sure what he'd need to "learn".  Seems like he knew something we didn't at the time, more than anything.
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.sfgate.com/elections/arti​c​le/Capitol-rioter-fought-hogs-snakes-1​6606009.php
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: "These laws are there for a good reason and that is to protect your life. But you can't create the crisis," he says."

Kyle, you paying attention?


If the law really meant that then all the other jokers who came out with their guns would have been arrested to.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What on earth does "citizen's arrest" have do with shooting someone you know because he's jogging in your neighborhood and you think he's up to no good? I also missed the disclaimer "this is not legal advice" and you have to consider the source; CNN is not reliable.

/also, someone thinks that "cut and dry" means something. It's "cut and dried" you moron.


It doesn't, which is why they are on trial.

The problem with citizens arrests is that it opens the arrester to be sued or prosecuted for false imprisonment and other things if it goes the least bit sideways.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?


I did not read the article, but it depends on what state you live in. Georgia just repealed it's law after Ahmaud Arbery:

Legislation repealing Georgia's 150-year-old citizen's arrest law gained final passage in the General Assembly Wednesday.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's there's no such thing, or if there was, it was meant exclusively for white people who want to harass black people?

(clicks link)

LOL, I think the second part of my statement is probably accurate, the first, unfortunately not.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?


Only if you beat the would-be arrester hard enough to kill them, else they're legally allowed to kill you first.

Trayvon Martin found out the hard way what happens when you fail to resist an attempted citizen's arrest with lethal force; and the rest of us learned from Zimmerman's trial that even if you're told by the cops not to make a citizen's arrest and then you try to make (a bullshiat) one anyway, you can legally respond with deadly force when the "suspect" resists.

// I really hate that that's the main thing we know about Trayvon
// so I'll add that he was also skilled at bicycle repair and wanted to take his skills to aviation
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I once made a citizen's arrest, so I'm getting a kick...

[...]


Was involved with one once. I was part of event security. Someone got dangerously violent and pulled a weapon, past "Give him the bum's rush" territory. We swarmed him, took away the knife, and kept him there until the police showed up. Everyone gave a statement. The cops were happy because he had outstanding warrants.
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?

I did not read the article, but it depends on what state you live in. Georgia just repealed it's law after Ahmaud Arbery:

Legislation repealing Georgia's 150-year-old citizen's arrest law gained final passage in the General Assembly Wednesday.


So how long until the repeal is vetoed by the governor and/or ruled unconstitutional by the state supreme court?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Anything?

I used to make citizens' arrests all the time. You don't get to just walk up to anyone on the street, even if they just committed a crime, and clap your hand down on their shoulder and say "citizen's arrest!"

All a citizen's arrest empowers you to do is call a cop who can then arrest the individual for a crime that wasn't committed in his presence, and for which he has no other reasonable suspicion. Now, there are some jurisdictions, and some circumstances, where you can do a LITTLE bit more than that; but not many and not much.

This isn't the wild west, although a lot of people certainly want it to be that way again.


But the cops won't show up unless a violent crime is in progress. Even a smashed and burgled house is up to the owner to go walk in and investigate. The only way to get the cops to show up is to tell them you see brown gang activity and you are entering the building now with your gun.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not the citizen's arrest that's the problem. It's the citizen's trial and summary execution.

Buncha Judge Dredd wannabes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Three Men are Passionate about what They Believe Citizens Arrest Means

The gun show is winding down and vendors are taking down their displays.  George Zimmerman, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael take a break from packing up their stock.   George brags that his Glock clips nearly sold out.   "I'll have to have the girlfriend or wife order some more."

It was a good gun show and everyone made some money.  It'll be on to the next one soon.  Paducah, groans Travis.  It's too late in the season for the hunters, he explains.  The gun nuts will have to show up if they are to make any money in Paducah.

Suddenly, there is a cry for help and a crash.  A man runs past the trio carrying a large box of gun parts.

"Must be in a hurry to get to Paducah," says Gregory and the trio laughs.

A vendor walks up.  He's angry that someone just grabbed a large box of gun parts and ran out.   He asks if the guys saw anything.

"Nope" says George.  "Some white guy in a hurry."
"Yep" agrees Gregory.  "You should have seen him light out for Paducah."

The vendor walks off, looking for the guy who stole his box of parts.   Suddenly, the hot dog vendor screams "You gotta pay for those Skittles 'n Tea, pahdner!"

The three look and see an African American with a fun sized bag of skittles and a small bottle of tea.   Earlier, the Skittles and Tea Lady was handing out free samples but she's left the gun show.  The hot dog vendor grabbed a few and was handing them out to the people who stuck around.  But he decided to charge this individual for these items as is his Constitutional Right.  "Citizen's Arrest?" says George, chambering a round in his pistol.   "Citizen's Arrest, bro" agrees Greg also chambering a round in his pistol.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Gyrfalcon: Anything?

I used to make citizens' arrests all the time. You don't get to just walk up to anyone on the street, even if they just committed a crime, and clap your hand down on their shoulder and say "citizen's arrest!"

All a citizen's arrest empowers you to do is call a cop who can then arrest the individual for a crime that wasn't committed in his presence, and for which he has no other reasonable suspicion. Now, there are some jurisdictions, and some circumstances, where you can do a LITTLE bit more than that; but not many and not much.

This isn't the wild west, although a lot of people certainly want it to be that way again.

But the cops won't show up unless a violent crime is in progress. Even a smashed and burgled house is up to the owner to go walk in and investigate. The only way to get the cops to show up is to tell them you see brown gang activity and you are entering the building now with your gun.


Sounds about right.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Citizens Arrest
Youtube 9efgLHgsBmM
 
Ishkur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I always think of Citizens Arrests being, like, store owners detaining shoplifters that they've caught in the act, keeping them in the back room until the cops arrive (or, if she is young and pretty, she agrees to some sort of arrangement, according to some documentaries).

That is: Someone who is already in a position of authority (property owner, manager, coach, teacher, pastor, referee, security guard, etc.) but not necessarily a cop, seeing a crime in progress on their premises or under their jurisdiction, and detaining the culprit until the cops arrive.

It does not apply to average citizens farking up the lives of other average citizens on public property. If you didn't see the crime, you can't make a citizens arrest. And if you're not in charge, you shouldn't act like you are.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Anything?

I used to make citizens' arrests all the time. You don't get to just walk up to anyone on the street, even if they just committed a crime, and clap your hand down on their shoulder and say "citizen's arrest!"

All a citizen's arrest empowers you to do is call a cop who can then arrest the individual for a crime that wasn't committed in his presence, and for which he has no other reasonable suspicion. Now, there are some jurisdictions, and some circumstances, where you can do a LITTLE bit more than that; but not many and not much.

This isn't the wild west, although a lot of people certainly want it to be that way again.


The irony being that in "The Wild West" they were required to disarm in towns and cities, you know, gun control.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I once made a citizen's arrest, so I'm getting a kick...

CSB time:
Was driving on the highway, going through a large interchange, saw a BMW on the entrance ramp to my side of the highway. The BMW sped up quickly, not realizing a Honda Civic was in front of it. It sideswiped the Civic, sending it careening down the embankment. The BMW continued on, as though they were oblivious to the collision. Seeing this, I and a few other drivers surrounded the BMW and brought it to a stop. One of the other drivers got the keys from the driver and handed them to me for safe keeping. I held on to them until the highway patrol arrived. Gave a statement, and ended up almost testifying in court before the guy pleaded guilty. He was driving drunk (.22 BAC) at 11am on a Saturday. Hopefully he learned his lesson. The person in the Civic was OK, but for some belongings that got strewn about when her hatchback popped open.
/CSB


Not so CSB followup since you mentioned "sideswipe" - Someone tried to pass my neighbor in the berm on a 2-lane road. Sideswiped her, sped up to flee. She followed him, calling the police at the same time. After several miles a cop joined the chase and everyone pulled over. Cop went to talk to the offending driver, they started yukking it up, turns out they were friends. Cop comes back to her, asks her if she has a video of the collision or any eye witnesses. She says no of course, the cop said there is nothing he can do with no evidence and told her to go home.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?

Only if you beat the would-be arrester hard enough to kill them, else they're legally allowed to kill you first.

Trayvon Martin found out the hard way what happens when you fail to resist an attempted citizen's arrest with lethal force; and the rest of us learned from Zimmerman's trial that even if you're told by the cops not to make a citizen's arrest and then you try to make (a bullshiat) one anyway, you can legally respond with deadly force when the "suspect" resists.

// I really hate that that's the main thing we know about Trayvon
// so I'll add that he was also skilled at bicycle repair and wanted to take his skills to aviation


All of what you said depends on other factors, such as the skin color of parties involved, and also their bank accounts and family and friend connections.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I always think of Citizens Arrests being, like, store owners detaining shoplifters that they've caught in the act, keeping them in the back room until the cops arrive (or, if she is young and pretty, she agrees to some sort of arrangement, according to some documentaries).

That is: Someone who is already in a position of authority (property owner, manager, coach, teacher, pastor, referee, security guard, etc.) but not necessarily a cop, seeing a crime in progress on their premises or under their jurisdiction, and detaining the culprit until the cops arrive.

It does not apply to average citizens farking up the lives of other average citizens on public property. If you didn't see the crime, you can't make a citizens arrest. And if you're not in charge, you shouldn't act like you are.


None of those people you mentioned have the right to detain everybody either.
Well, not in a sane state.
"Pastor" and "referee". Hahahaha.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?


If you have a reverse card, you can citizen's arrest them.  Only if you declare, though.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Anything?

I used to make citizens' arrests all the time. You don't get to just walk up to anyone on the street, even if they just committed a crime, and clap your hand down on their shoulder and say "citizen's arrest!"

All a citizen's arrest empowers you to do is call a cop who can then arrest the individual for a crime that wasn't committed in his presence, and for which he has no other reasonable suspicion. Now, there are some jurisdictions, and some circumstances, where you can do a LITTLE bit more than that; but not many and not much.

This isn't the wild west, although a lot of people certainly want it to be that way again.


Checks with the Adam-12 explanation I once saw; I'm satisfied.

(Group surrounded evil-doer and there were a couple witnesses, but Pete and Jim weren't there.  When they rolled up to sort things out, he explained about citizen's arrests, and finally one lady stepped up to make the arrest.  And Los Angeles was once again crime-free.)
 
Ishkur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Pastor" and "referee". Hahahaha.


As a referee, I have done it.
 
germ78
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That executions aren't a normal part of the citizen's arrest process?

/and are murder
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: foo monkey: "Citizens Arrest" isn't a real thing and if someone tries to citizen-arrest me, I can beat the shiat out of them?

Only if you beat the would-be arrester hard enough to kill them, else they're legally allowed to kill you first.

Trayvon Martin found out the hard way what happens when you fail to resist an attempted citizen's arrest with lethal force; and the rest of us learned from Zimmerman's trial that even if you're told by the cops not to make a citizen's arrest and then you try to make (a bullshiat) one anyway, you can legally respond with deadly force when the "suspect" resists.

// I really hate that that's the main thing we know about Trayvon
// so I'll add that he was also skilled at bicycle repair and wanted to take his skills to aviation


Did Trayvon grow up poor? I did, and I would say I too am skilled at bicycle repair. Every person I know who grew up poor is skilled at bike repair. We could take them apart down to the ball bearings and rebuild them, cause we had to. We didn't get new bikes every year. You got one bike, for your entire childhood and when something broke you fixed it. It always made me chuckle when later in life I had to do some minor bike repair for my son and my wife and brother-in-law were stunned I could do that stuff without taking it to a "professional". Don't know how that translates to Aviation though. Sorry to derail, back to Trayvon, F Zimmerman.
 
