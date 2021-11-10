 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Bauhaus, Animotion, Heaven 17, and The Replacements. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #275. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

currently scheduled to have an intern. fingers crossed.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

currently scheduled to have an intern. fingers crossed.


We're not falling for that one again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
Hope you have their badge prepared
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes !
On time today, but keeping one eye on the cricket.

Something to warm up with? How about some synth-y goodness?

Experimental Products - Glowing In The Dark
Youtube R-JdYKZw60Y
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The latest The Tube upload to YT has quite a long live set from Echo & The Bunnymen.
It's pretty good too. If you skip past that terrible moon song
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: The latest The Tube upload to YT has quite a long live set from Echo & The Bunnymen.
It's pretty good too. If you skip past that terrible moon song


It has a certain charm.
We Like The Moon
Youtube I9MZNEXrElw
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Also: Holy Moly! UCI Sets Scoring Record in 114-53 Season-Opening Win
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: The latest The Tube upload to YT has quite a long live set from Echo & The Bunnymen.
It's pretty good too. If you skip past that terrible moon song


I still like that damn song. But then again I also like the entirety of Violator, so there's no accounting for taste.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

currently scheduled to have an intern. fingers crossed.


I'm calling bullshiat right now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: The latest The Tube upload to YT has quite a long live set from Echo & The Bunnymen.
It's pretty good too. If you skip past that terrible moon song

It has a certain charm.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/I9MZNEXr​Elw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


LOL
Have you seen the bacon one?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oh look at me being the warmup show for me.

/slowly taking over the airwaves on slot at a time
//don't listen Pista it's j...j...jazz...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Also: Holy Moly! UCI Sets Scoring Record in 114-53 Season-Opening Win


when we finally got the audio wired for the broadcast yesterday, it was already something like 30 - 11.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Present.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.


for me? you shouldn't have, it's not even my birthday.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

for me? you shouldn't have, it's not even my birthday.


It's your unbirthday!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: oh look at me being the warmup show for me.

/slowly taking over the airwaves on slot at a time
//don't listen Pista it's j...j...jazz...


You could play The Creatures - Right Now. It's got a jazz/swing thing going on ;)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: The latest The Tube upload to YT has quite a long live set from Echo & The Bunnymen.
It's pretty good too. If you skip past that terrible moon song

It has a certain charm.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/I9MZNEXr​Elw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

LOL
Have you seen the bacon one?


Hover bacon? I have a sneaking suspicion that drugs were involved.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

currently scheduled to have an intern. fingers crossed.

We're not falling for that one again.


i've been hosting interns for about 4 years now (not counting covid of course)

i think i've about a 50% no-show rate. it's not entirely unusual. a lot of folks think having a radio show sounds really cool, but then when they find out you have actual work you have to do to get and maintain said show, it loses a lot of its cache.

i think our class attrition rate is something like 75% (as in only 25% of the people who attend the first week wind up staying all the way through and graduate).
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Also: Holy Moly! UCI Sets Scoring Record in 114-53 Season-Opening Win


ZOT!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: oh look at me being the warmup show for me.

/slowly taking over the airwaves on slot at a time
//don't listen Pista it's j...j...jazz...

You could play The Creatures - Right Now. It's got a jazz/swing thing going on ;)


this is recorded. i cut a bunch of jazz stuff for the manager - some of it half hour, some of it full hour - for him to just drop into the schedule as needed (sick DJ's et al). apparently this slot needed to be filled.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

currently scheduled to have an intern. fingers crossed.

We're not falling for that one again.

i've been hosting interns for about 4 years now (not counting covid of course)

i think i've about a 50% no-show rate. it's not entirely unusual. a lot of folks think having a radio show sounds really cool, but then when they find out you have actual work you have to do to get and maintain said show, it loses a lot of its cache.

i think our class attrition rate is something like 75% (as in only 25% of the people who attend the first week wind up staying all the way through and graduate).


But dj'ing just consists of occasionally pressing a button or 2!

/Not surprised
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You mean it's not young Samantha Mathis and Christian Slater getting wild in there?

Or Senior Love Daddy shouting truth into the camera?

Or Jeff Bridges fighting dragons?

Or Rockin Ricky Rialto getting jumped by gremlins?

/I think Iggy played the uninhibited having more fun than you voice of a DJ in a post apocalyptic movie called Hardware - kind of an earth based rip of Alien
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

for me? you shouldn't have, it's not even my birthday.


You aren't sleeping through the show so it definitely isn't.  Heh.

:P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oh dave brubeck. nice. good pull, me.
 
