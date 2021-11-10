 Skip to content
 
(Asahi Shimbun)   Good news everyone: we can start having sex with monkeys again   (asahi.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean you never had to stop if you just wore a condom.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News you can use.
 
NickBob78
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You guys stopped?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Monkey.  Monkeyyyy!  Monkey.
Don't you know you've got to, fark the monkey...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gives new meaning to when you "ape" someone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nifty.  Now I can be rejected by a different species altogether.

All of Fark (monotoned): "Nifty.  Now I can be rejected by a different species"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's November, we aren't even supposed to spank our bad little monkeys this month.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, they would stand to benefit from macaque vaccine...
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When were we supposed to stop?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: I mean you never had to stop if you just wore a condom.


It doesn't feel the same
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's November, we aren't even supposed to spank our bad little monkeys this month.


Only if you're a Proud Boy
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again???

Well, jeez, um, guys - THIS is embarrassing, but, uh...
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wake me up before you Koko, 'cause I don't plan on going bonobo...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Monkey Love
Youtube tC8n_XaFiqE
 
JZDave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's never OK to go ape-to-monkey.

Except sometimes.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blatantly untrue headline. Just got off the phone with the doctor and the doctor said "No more monkey humping on the bed"!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's November, we aren't even supposed to spank our bad little monkeys this month.


What? I didn't know about this.

Do I get a mulligan?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should I be worried? I feel a bit worried. Not only did I not do any of that I feel like maybe some of you did.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Laugh it up, subby. Back in the '80s we a had a science guy brought to catholic school to lecture about the AIDS without using the words "gay" or "Henry Kissinger" and he said that the only way humans could have got the AIDS was by having sex with a monkey, or by having a very messy knife fight with a monkey. But why not both?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NickBob78: You guys stopped?


No.
 
deffuse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Blood and lymph node cells were taken from the six surviving macaques and injected into healthy monkeys"

Woah woah woaaah, I got told was to be safe I had to stop injecting things into macaque?
/Mixed messages
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Laugh it up, subby. Back in the '80s we a had a science guy brought to catholic school to lecture about the AIDS without using the words "gay" or "Henry Kissinger" and he said that the only way humans could have got the AIDS was by having sex with a monkey, or by having a very messy knife fight with a monkey. But why not both?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll bang every ape I see,
from chimpan-A to chimpanzee...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: fragMasterFlash: It's November, we aren't even supposed to spank our bad little monkeys this month.

What? I didn't know about this.

Do I get a mulligan?


You'll have to ask the Reddit kids for such information. I seldom dig deeper than the main page on that site.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You should still wear a mask when you go monkey-farking.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cue the Charles Manson song Mechanical Man.

I had a little monkey
And I sent him to the country...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's go time
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because who doesn't enjoy bite your face off sex?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No thanks, not with MaCaque
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

macadamnut: Laugh it up, subby. Back in the '80s we a had a science guy brought to catholic school to lecture about the AIDS without using the words "gay" or "Henry Kissinger" and he said that the only way humans could have got the AIDS was by having sex with a monkey, or by having a very messy knife fight with a monkey. But why not both?


People have contracted other nhp stis.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)
Youtube xat1GVnl8-k
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

