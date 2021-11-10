 Skip to content
 
New terrorist training camp for gravy seals opening soon in.... Belarus. Bonus: all the pork you can eat, and the snake tastes like chicken
    Eastern Europe, Evan Neumann, United States, assault charges, Russia, Bay Area man, 48-year-old, Belarus  
eurotrader
1 hour ago  
The US State department can revoke a US passport to only allow return to the US. Time to revoke the terrorist's passport.
 
west.la.lawyer
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The US State department can revoke a US passport to only allow return to the US. Time to revoke the terrorist's passport.


That sounds like a good idea here
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
That all-American patriot who fled Jan 6 charges can get in at the front of the line.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
"He allegedly traversed deep forests and swamps and fended off wild hogs and snakes..."

Sure you did, pussy.

When you were running away like a scared little b*tch im sure you  were a very big tough man.
 
Fubegra
1 hour ago  
Wait until this guy discovers that he's really not a part of Belarus' in-group.
 
disaster bastard
1 hour ago  
Snake really does taste like chicken though.
 
BitwiseShift
1 hour ago  
Tomorrow they will discover this script from the spring of 2020, in his former apartment in Minsk.  He will just appear out of nowhere.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
Did not commit a crime? Then why are you hiding in another country?
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Snake really does taste like chicken though.


Fun Fact: alligator tastes better than chicken
 
arrogantbastich
1 hour ago  
"Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business"

LOL!

Fark user imageView Full Size


"NoooOOOOoooOOOOooOOOOOooooo"
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
The amusing thing about these crybaby pussies is that not one of them has the sack to stand up say "I did it. I attacked the capital to overturn a rigged election and I worship Trump".

That I could at least respect.

Instead theyre all "Oh I just went inside to change my tampon. Was that wrong...?"
 
Myrdinn
1 hour ago  

dothemath: Instead theyre all "Oh I just went inside to change my tampon. Was that wrong...?"


Some collected one of a kind souvenirs.
 
Sin'sHero
1 hour ago  
Guys, you have it all wrong. For Christmas shopping he took a cab to ToysRUs. But the illegal immigrant gypsy cab driver misunderstood him and drove him to the wrong place. So, see, it really is someone else's fault.
 
howdoibegin
1 hour ago  
"I'm willing to die"

Clearly the dude was angling for a position in Trump's self-installed government as the Secretary of Talk is Cheap.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  

dothemath: The amusing thing about these crybaby pussies is that not one of them has the sack to stand up say "I did it. I attacked the capital to overturn a rigged election and I worship Trump".

That I could at least respect.

Instead theyre all "Oh I just went inside to change my tampon. Was that wrong...?"


First question asked to the Capitol Police by the rioters: "Excuse me, where's the terrorist... I mean tourist, restroom?"
 
tyyreaunn
1 hour ago  
He's claiming it was a "false flag" operation even though he, himself, was involved?  How does that work?  Does he think he has an alternate personality that's a crisis actor?
 
grokca
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Did not commit a crime? Then why are you hiding in another country?


Training in another country. Didn't you read about the swamp training? He has to train to infiltrate the swamps of DC to overthrow tyranny of the fake government.

/brings a tear to the eye of Uncle Sam.
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: "Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business"

LOL!

[Fark user image image 600x315]

"NoooOOOOoooOOOOooOOOOOooooo"


Being the way that most of the people who participated in the insurrection think, I assume it was something like handbags with special compartments for concealed carry.

Not worth my time to look up this guy to verify it, though.
 
durbnpoisn
1 hour ago  
If he was facing charges then why was he allowed to travel internationally anyway?

If they hadn't yet decided to press charges, then why the fark not?  How long does it take to make a slam dunk case?  Evidently so long that people have time to flee the country.
 
almejita
1 hour ago  
Holiday in Cambodia
Youtube nrm2B0lhvYc
 
arrogantbastich
56 minutes ago  

Oneiros: arrogantbastich: "Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business"

LOL!

[Fark user image image 600x315]

"NoooOOOOoooOOOOooOOOOOooooo"

Being the way that most of the people who participated in the insurrection think, I assume it was something like handbags with special compartments for concealed carry.

Not worth my time to look up this guy to verify it, though.


Maybe they're bags designed to carry around your collection of hands? I can't be bothered to verify either.
 
jaivirtualcard
56 minutes ago  
I am sure Belarus is willing to make an exception to not FAFO with the US

FAFO for this guy too
 
Valter
56 minutes ago  
A handbag business?

Are we arresting GI Joe Villains now?
 
swahnhennessy
56 minutes ago  
Belarus would not be my first choice.
 
MurphyMurphy
53 minutes ago  
Good, pack your shiat treason boys and gtfo
 
bronskrat
53 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Belarus would not be my first choice.


Agreed! Now Cabo with an open bar/food and dolphin excursions sounds more like it!
 
koder
52 minutes ago  
A Bay Area man who faces assault charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has fled to the eastern European country of Belarus, where he is now reportedly seeking asylum.

As good a hell for traitors as any.
 
Bertuccio
52 minutes ago  
Belarus: a bastion of freedom, personal liberty, and free speech.
 
Dr. Bison
51 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
berylman
51 minutes ago  
Remember when Steve Bannon tried to transform an Italian monastery into an incubation ground for molding authoritarian youngsters into leaders? I'm getting those vibes
 
eurotrader
50 minutes ago  
A $10k USD reward for delivering the terrorist ( dead or alive) to US territory (embassy, consulate, etc) would be life changing to most people in Belarus. Put a bounty on the terrorist.
 
Myrdinn
49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I am sure Belarus is willing to make an exception to not FAFO with the US

FAFO for this guy too


You might be surprised on that one.  They are further up Putin's rectal region than Trump was.
 
batrachoseps
49 minutes ago  
He sold his "house" in Mill Valley for $1.3 million?  So he was living in a run down trailer?  Makes sense.
 
Marcos P
49 minutes ago  
Was it 30 feral hogs that came into his yard and surrounded his children???
 
anuran
48 minutes ago  
This story is so much better the second time
 
maxandgrinch
48 minutes ago  
"I'm willing to die, are you?" prosecutors quoted Neumann saying to the officer.

Though he was unwilling to die by bacon or danger noodles in a different country.
 
anuran
46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: If he was facing charges then why was he allowed to travel internationally anyway?

If they hadn't yet decided to press charges, then why the fark not?  How long does it take to make a slam dunk case?  Evidently so long that people have time to flee the country.


He ran before the charges were filed
 
Alebak
45 minutes ago  

dothemath: The amusing thing about these crybaby pussies is that not one of them has the sack to stand up say "I did it. I attacked the capital to overturn a rigged election and I worship Trump".

That I could at least respect.

Instead theyre all "Oh I just went inside to change my tampon. Was that wrong...?"


None of them are going to say that publicly, ever.

The Far Right is good at wording their motivations in such a way where, you know, and I know, and their friends know what they're talking about, but there's enough wiggle room that legally you can't use it against him.

"Your honor, I didn't say that that youth center run by that jewish guy should've been burnt down and had swasticas spray painted over it! I just posted a picture of it with "TIME TO CLEAN UP THE NEIGHBORHOOD" in all caps and thirty fire emojis, that's putting words in my mouth!"

Best way to see what they actually believe is to get your hands on the private group chats, like in the Charlottesville case.
 
FleshFlapps
40 minutes ago  
I have family that hunts hogs.

Under no circumstances did a single guy fleeing through the woods fight off feral pigs.

Also, he better be careful where he goes. Lots of countries enjoy American support economically and politically, they wont likely risk interruption to that at all.

His best luck would be Afghanistan at this point if he wants to not be sent back.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
36 minutes ago  
Why is it all these "freedom" loving assholes move to places like Belarus...and suck up to Putin.

Looking at you Joe Lynn Turner and Fred Durst (though he wanted to move to the Crimea).

"Freedom" has become a meaningless buzzword, like "tyranny".

Full disclosure, my soon to be daughter-in-law is originally from Belarus.   She fully supports the demonstrations against the Thug  Lukashenko.
 
Gorn Fishin'
33 minutes ago  
"Welcome to your new home, comrade."
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
33 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Belarus would not be my first choice.


Lots of fascists run from the US and end up in one of three places: Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine. They do this to get combat experience with far right wing militias in the Azov and Dubas regions, network with other paramilitary groups, and avoid prosecution at home while also gathering funds to continue domestic recruitment.

There is an entire railway and guide on the right with steps on how to evade extradition countries in order to get to eastern Europe and link up with like minded shiat bags.
 
tintar
24 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x702]


I love that idiotic film way more than it has any right to. also the China IL version was thigh-larious!
 
farkitallletitend
23 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: jaivirtualcard: I am sure Belarus is willing to make an exception to not FAFO with the US

FAFO for this guy too

You might be surprised on that one.  They are further up Putin's rectal region than Trump was.


Russia is flying nuclear capable bombers over Belarus right now in a show of support for Belarus. Belarus is luring Muslim immigrants then forcing them over the border into Poland. Then Russia comes out and blasts the EU for not living up to its own standards. China practice attacking our blue water forces by building models of our aircraft carriers in the desert and Russia doing everything it can to distract NATO something wicked this way comes. Funny how the "patriot" ran to a communist nation for his freedom.
 
UltimaCS
22 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Belarus would not be my first choice.


Argentina said they were full up on Nazis.
 
toraque
21 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Belarus would not be my first choice.


If you were a violent right-wing criminal bent on overthrowing democracy and the rule of law in order to install a authoritarian crime lord, you'd probably consider moving to a right-wing lawless dictatorship controlled by an authoritarian crime lord to be a good thing.
 
Braggi
21 minutes ago  
Keep him in a Belarus prison.  I'm sure they are the lap of luxury
 
Wile_E_Canuck
21 minutes ago  
I'm actually kind of surprised one of them was self-aware enough to realize he did something criminal and fled the country before he was arrested.  This is the smartest Jan 6er I've seen.
 
tintar
19 minutes ago  
also, did he at least get some chocolate salo? I bet gravy meals would actually like chocolate-coated raw pork fat!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/mmmsalo
 
neongoats
16 minutes ago  

tintar: also, did he at least get some chocolate salo? I bet gravy meals would actually like chocolate-coated raw pork fat!

[Fark user image 720x540]

/mmmsalo


It looks like poop covered sticks.
 
