 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   National Novel Writing Month? What's next, National Brain Surgery Month? National Engine Reassembly Month? National Everyone's An Infectious Disease Expert Month? Oh, wait, we've been doing that last one since January 2020   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Silly, Writing, Creative writing, Writer, Real Writers, Faulkner calls, crummy little inner voices, former NPR colleague Kat Chow, Real Writer  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 2:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To be followed in December by National Book Editors Drown Your Problems in a Drink Month.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or as writers call it, "a month".
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kind of behind the power curve to be signing up for this now I think.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, NaNoWriMo. Where thousands of budding novelists enter into what they fully believe is a two-step exercise:

1) Write 60,000 words in 30 days.
2) Publish.

A thing of beauty.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Kind of behind the power curve to be signing up for this now I think.


Writing 50,000 words in a couple of weeks is easy. Writing 50,000 words in a month, even easier.

Writing 50,000 words in any given amount of time that anyone would actually want to read is hard.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ah, NaNoWriMo. Where thousands of budding novelists enter into what they fully believe is a two-step exercise:

1) Write 60,000 words in 30 days.
2) Publish.

A thing of beauty.


How's that working for you?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This will surely be a boon for the fancy notepad industry as thousands of white women flood the stationary stores.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NaNoWriMo has been going on since the 90s at least.  I remember trying to collab with some friends on putting something together.  We actually put about a year and a half into it, edited it together probably had about 200 pages...we read the result and was like, "Yeah, let's not even bother trying to ship this manuscript."  Was a fun hobby that I don't think I'll ever repeat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Old_Chief_Scott: Kind of behind the power curve to be signing up for this now I think.

Writing 50,000 words in a couple of weeks is easy. Writing 50,000 words in a month, even easier.

Writing 50,000 words in any given amount of time that anyone would actually want to read is hard.


You'd know
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: This will surely be a boon for the fancy notepad industry as thousands of white women flood the stationary stores.


Almost all stores are stationary.  Only some sell stationery.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: dothemath: This will surely be a boon for the fancy notepad industry as thousands of white women flood the stationary stores.

Almost all stores are stationary.  Only some sell stationery.


That's why you can't sell your work
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: GRCooper: Old_Chief_Scott: Kind of behind the power curve to be signing up for this now I think.

Writing 50,000 words in a couple of weeks is easy. Writing 50,000 words in a month, even easier.

Writing 50,000 words in any given amount of time that anyone would actually want to read is hard.

You'd know


Well, I'll know as soon as I write 50,000 words anyone would want to read :)
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes subby, we know you would rather spend all day licking your asshole
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: dothemath: This will surely be a boon for the fancy notepad industry as thousands of white women flood the stationary stores.

Almost all stores are stationary.  Only some sell stationery.


And some stationery stores are stationary.

/often in places with lots of statuary
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The soon-to-be great American novelist...otherwise known as an adjunct English 101 teacher desperately seeking a tenure-track post in other parts of society.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby - if this is the first time you're hearing about it, I'd really like to know what rock you're living under and if they serve beer there

Not only has this event been around for 20 years but it's also not one of those "everyone gets a donut" days. It's more like a "anyone who wants to specifically sets this month aside to do it" kind of events.

*taps mic*

Is this thing even on?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: To be followed in December by National Book Editors Drown Your Problems in a Drink Month.


Uszer ID <hic!> czheks out
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did Nanowrimo every year in the early 2000's to the 2010's or so. Would still do it if the comraderie was the same. Early on Google wasn't a verb, nor the answer to anyone asking a question, and it was fun to get answers from other people on random crap... like how British peers worked when you had only daughters, Addressing one's older brother in Japan, Beekeeping in Ireland, Victorian Mourning rituals in US vs England, origins of superstitions and nursery rhymes etc. There was always an expert at any subject.

Stuff I wrote myself was generally drivel but characters and base plot line have been used in playing Table Top RPGs and stuff. Plus for being cathartic when you wrote a character based off of someone you hate and made them suffer on page.

/but I am feeling much better now.
//I am old and don't have a 50k attention span anymore, especially for editing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GRCooper: chitownmike: GRCooper: Old_Chief_Scott: Kind of behind the power curve to be signing up for this now I think.

Writing 50,000 words in a couple of weeks is easy. Writing 50,000 words in a month, even easier.

Writing 50,000 words in any given amount of time that anyone would actually want to read is hard.

You'd know

Well, I'll know as soon as I write 50,000 words anyone would want to read :)


That's not happening
 
raygundan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
National Brain Surgery Month is apparently in August.

I don't think engine rebuilds have their own month, but there are TWO National Car Care months, in April and October.  Either one seems like an appropriate time to celebrate that rebuild that's been sitting in your garage since you decided to restore that Nova in '98 but gave up when you couldn't find dash trim that matched.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never participated. Mrs. Nuran did. Got it finished and everything. And her agent promptly died.
She figured it was a Sign she should concentrate on her poetry and got a collection published the next year.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: The soon-to-be great American novelist...otherwise known as an adjunct English 101 teacher desperately seeking a tenure-track post in other parts of society.


I've go to tagged as a teacher, so...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - if this is the first time you're hearing about it, I'd really like to know what rock you're living under and if they serve beer there

Not only has this event been around for 20 years but it's also not one of those "everyone gets a donut" days. It's more like a "anyone who wants to specifically sets this month aside to do it" kind of events.

*taps mic*

Is this thing even on?


Where's your book?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Or as writers call it, "a month".


Unless you're George RR Martin then it's NaNoWriDecade. At best.
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This haiku sucks
Because it does not have the correct number of syllables in
Each line, or even the right number of
Lines
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always wanted to write a novel. Closest I got was a notebook full of gists. I just write a paragraph or two on what the story is about. I could publish that probably. I think a book full of gists should be enough. That is really all most people get out of most novels.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ah, NaNoWriMo. Where thousands of budding novelists enter into what they fully believe is a two-step exercise:

1) Write 60,000 words in 30 days.
2) Publish.

A thing of beauty.


It's usually preceded by "Years of writing articles and short stories in the hopes of getting a few things published as a sort of validation and processing feedback routine before taking on the massive challenge of actually creating an entire novel" week.

I was going to try it, but I got too wrapped up in "construct your own 15-story office building" weekend.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raygundan: National Brain Surgery Month is apparently in August.

I don't think engine rebuilds have their own month, but there are TWO National Car Care months, in April and October.  Either one seems like an appropriate time to celebrate that rebuild that's been sitting in your garage since you decided to restore that Nova in '98 but gave up when you couldn't find dash trim that matched.


I've helped rebuild an engine, little four cylinder from a Cosworth Vega.

I was pretty much the muscle. No engine crane? Unbolt the block, pull everything off, watch a much younger Boojum lift it out and set it on blocks.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raygundan: National Brain Surgery Month is apparently in August.

I don't think engine rebuilds have their own month, but there are TWO National Car Care months, in April and October.  Either one seems like an appropriate time to celebrate that rebuild that's been sitting in your garage since you decided to restore that Nova in '98 but gave up when you couldn't find dash trim that matched.


It's also Truck Month.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.