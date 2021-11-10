 Skip to content
(MSN)   The video of the Amazon driver that caught a women leaving the back of his van has been fired, says "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do"   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


*looks around, closes Fark*
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The video has been fired?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope that video can find another job.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
don't care had sex?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it anal? Because that might be the trifecta we've all been waiting for.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What does this have to do with asses?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: The video has been fired?


TWO SECONDS!!!

/tiny fist, etc. etc.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She looks fine to me but I'm not sure I'd call her Prime.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be the first time an Amazon driver put a package where it shouldn't go.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, sex on the clock the closest I'll ever come to being paid for sex.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So did the Russian bride get delivered to the right address?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: She looks fine to me but I'm not sure I'd call her Prime.


But she DID deliver.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does Subby smell toast?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Question for subby. Why was the driver fired for catching a woman leaving the back of his van?

/DNRTFA
//,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: This wouldn't be the first time an Amazon driver put a package where it shouldn't go.


Wonder if he wrapped the package.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes," the Trojan condom brand replied.

That's too much time. 30 seconds, or it's free.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FLORIDA!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


You don't sound like fun.
 
groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
that was a train crash of a headline.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He went above and beyond to make a 'special delivery', he should be commended for this work ethic.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


Like wasting time on FARK?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it butt stuff?

\ There's a trifecta in play....
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is heartwarming to read about a lowly delivery man doing what is arguably the best thing about being human who is then crushed by the worlds biggest corporation.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do," he said.

His mom?
 
abbarach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The video... has been fired.

????

How?

What?

Huh?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: OmnomnomCookies: This wouldn't be the first time an Amazon driver put a package where it shouldn't go.

Wonder if he wrapped the package.


No, it got wet
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not only has the video been fired, but it "caught a women"!

Wow!
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


Never figured you to be the prudish sort
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


Sounds like SHE was the one on the company c--oh. Never mind.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: She looks fine to me but I'm not sure I'd call her Prime.


Choice.
 
groverpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


The company in question is Amazon which is well known for exploiting it's employees. I'm sure Bezos didn't notice the nickel he may have lost.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Question for subby. Why was the driver fired for catching a woman leaving the back of his van?

/DNRTFA
//,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,


I was very confused until I read the article.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


Aren't the drivers independent contractors?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Not only has the video been fired, but it "caught a women"!

Wow!


W/ a net? Leg trap? Tiger pit? I need to know how to improve my designs more details about why he was fired.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heh. No shiat. That was his actual quote. Is this a first for Fark?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, he delivered his package.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The boss is gonna turn a blind eye to you and your coworkers having to use the bathroom in the van, then hell you might as well have a quickie.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: "It was just a one time incident, but I did what any other man in America would do,"

Behaved in a grossly inappropriate manner while on the company clock?


Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime

That's why I bone on company time
 
