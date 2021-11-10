 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Reverse tooth fairy visits Arizona Salvation Army   (azfamily.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"What a fun and blessed way to kick off the holiday season!"

jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Salvation Army is a super religious organization which condemns LGBTQ

So fk em
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This gives my heart a filling.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our local Salvation Army chaplain stole from kids during the Christmas season and then tried to burn down the office to get rid of the evidence. Fine upstanding people.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

they help people, what have you done ? FK you.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'm sorry that you're wildly ignorant of the Salvation Army, but much like the Catholic Church, "they help people" isn't enough to justify the rate of fraud, abuse and corruption across the organization.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I cannot speak for SA Corps s(Churches, etc)  I have worked every aspect of the SA, from toy drives, food pantries, all the way up to Diisaster Communication....YMMV
 
Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Salvation Army raises money for the homeless during Christmas so that completely excuses them turning away transgender people from homeless shelters.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

From what I gather, the other guy would be fine if I hypothetically ran a soup kitchen that served up the victims I'd murdered the previous day.

But I helped people, so I everything else I did gets a pass!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If the like the gold tooth so much, I wonder if they'd also like the lampshade and candles from the same donor.
 
