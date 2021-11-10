 Skip to content
Come for the "sozzled," stay for the "grassing"
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Johnstone dad who was so sozzled he couldn't remember where his friends lived turned up at a stranger's house and smashed a glass bottle off their door.
Owen Strannigan, of Duncraig Crescent in Johnstone, admitted that on October 9, he breached a bail order by attending at a front door during the hours of darkness, demanding entry and striking a glass bottle off of a door.
The procurator fiscal depute explained to Paisley Sheriff Court that 29-year-old Strannigan had been placed on a bail order in February this year which had curfew conditions."

Sozzled, attending at a front door during darkness, striking a bottle off their door...   

I think we need to take the keys away from the English.  They are doing weird things to our language.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure the author of that article wasn't himself sozzled?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Glonky" is a new one, too.
best interview ever
Youtube 4_X1rhOq6BU
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although "sozzled" is a new one, I am fairly certain your mom gets schnozzled quite a bit.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: "A Johnstone dad who was so sozzled he couldn't remember where his friends lived turned up at a stranger's house and smashed a glass bottle off their door.
Owen Strannigan, of Duncraig Crescent in Johnstone, admitted that on October 9, he breached a bail order by attending at a front door during the hours of darkness, demanding entry and striking a glass bottle off of a door.
The procurator fiscal depute explained to Paisley Sheriff Court that 29-year-old Strannigan had been placed on a bail order in February this year which had curfew conditions."

Sozzled, attending at a front door during darkness, striking a bottle off their door...   

I think we need to take the keys away from the English.  They are doing weird things to our language.


Scots.

/They ruined Scotland!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do boffins think of this?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You need to get out more, US.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: What do boffins think of this?


Wags say pundits are down with boffins.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You're a ruthless little c*nt, Subby, I'll give you that.  But I've got no time for grassers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Walker: What do boffins think of this?

Wags say pundits are down with boffins.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Walker: What do boffins think of this?

Wags say pundits are down with boffins.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
