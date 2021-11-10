 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   Well, be fair, it was a sweet ass-car   (comicsands.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Thought, English-language films, Camera, bizarre date experience, User @hai_im_ashleigh, follow-up video, nosy a, TikToker's story  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's probably ranting in some incel forum how she rejected him.  Most likely using denigrating language to describe her.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: He's probably ranting in some incel forum how she rejected him.  Most likely using denigrating language to describe her.


I doubt it. Incels have a distinct lack of self-confidence, they'd never get naked in public.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x379]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't naked in your car.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You all act so high and mighty, but who among us hasn't been stuck naked to some rich corinthian leather?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rookie move.  You don't pull the naked man until you get back to your apartment.
Signed,
Barney Stinson
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: TWX: He's probably ranting in some incel forum how she rejected him.  Most likely using denigrating language to describe her.

I doubt it. Incels have a distinct lack of self-confidence, they'd never get naked in public.


Yeah, this guy has too much confidence. He was probably thinking " I don't need to buy this chick dinner to bang her, I'll just go to my car and get ready to rodger her properly".


".
 
buster_v
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Motherfarkers are losing their damn minds out there!
 
