(Daily Mail)   "Anal Analysis" - hurhurhur   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.


Nature will provide.

edibleeastbay.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drew! WTF?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Butt stuff is supposed to be the solution.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"New anal analysis, shows the problem costs the UK taxpayer £338,819 per year"

I dunno.  That sounds like a bargain to me.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Butt stuff trifecta now in play, so to speak.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.


I have it on good authority from Dakota Johnson that "it's a thing a lot of people don't want to buy for themselves."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
400 'foreign' objects are pulled from English anuses per year NHS data shows

That's it? Richard Gere does more in a month.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damned Tories don't analyse the shiat that comes out of their mouths, let alone what they stuff into the opposite end.

Something, something about the un-anal analyzed life.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.

I have it on good authority from Dakota Johnson that "it's a thing a lot of people don't want to buy for themselves."



This is why you take your current f*ck buddy to the toy shop with you.

Or so I've heard.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.

Nature will provide.

[edibleeastbay.com image 525x351]


That's almost the opposite of what you want.  Sure one part is wider, but if that wide part gets in it's not coming out.  A key feature of the flare is that it gets significantly narrower before the flare so the butthole closes and then the flare is flat against the closed butthole to prevent the flare from going in.

/unless of course you are just sticking the stem part in your ass and the squash is the flare, but that would be terrible since those stems are usually pretty pokey
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only 400 cases per year? Those are rookie numbers. And who says God doesn't have a sense of humor? She put a g-spot in men's rectums.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shoving things up your arse trifecta in play.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.


See the other thread with Dakota Johnson and buttplugs for Christmas

/Why, yes, Fark is my personal erotica today :P
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Am I the only person that thinks of Anal Lysis every time they spell Analysis?

I am? Yikes!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 400 'foreign' objects are pulled from English anuses per year NHS data shows

That's it? Richard Gere does more in a month.


Sylvester Stallone smiles at this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby, it's "Heh heh heh" and "Uh, huh huh huh".

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
New construction in LA. Security guard called 911 for help. After describing the issue of a ketchup bottle being vapor locked in his rectum not only did the paramedics show but the 3 hook and ladder crews and 8 police vehicles. Seems this fetish has a fan base. I was never a security guard. And firmly believe it's an exit only area.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: The Googles Do Nothing: wearsmanyhats: If only there were some kind of product designed with a flared base for safety people could be inserting instead.

Nature will provide.

[edibleeastbay.com image 525x351]

That's almost the opposite of what you want.  Sure one part is wider, but if that wide part gets in it's not coming out.  A key feature of the flare is that it gets significantly narrower before the flare so the butthole closes and then the flare is flat against the closed butthole to prevent the flare from going in.

/unless of course you are just sticking the stem part in your ass and the squash is the flare, but that would be terrible since those stems are usually pretty pokey


I learned more in your post than I ever planned to about anal insertions.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
😂 ARMAGEDDON! Radio announcer (Robert D. Raiford) struggles with funny story! // DeeJayOne
Youtube cTrOb8zyrZk
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
400 'foreign' objects are pulled from English anuses per year

The English need to put more English things up their ass.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All of these posts...yet no one advised Paige?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
