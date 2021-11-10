 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   A pair of diamond bracelets once belonging to Marie Antoinette just sold at auction for $8.4 million. The matching necklace was apparently too damaged to be included in the sale   (yahoo.com) divider line
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"


Of course not, it was "qu'ils mangent du gâteau."
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.



That's because Subby is ahead of their time.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"


it broke while she was shaving

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"

it broke while she was shaving

[Fark user image image 640x853]


Genius. Well done Subby.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"

it broke while she was shaving

[Fark user image 640x853]


Lemme guess, the next room over has a whole closet full of Shrouds of Turin.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I have no interest in jewelry for myself, but it's supremely interesting that jewelry appears to be an almost universal human want. In all but the most primitive burials, archeologists find bracelets, necklaces, rings and such.

Anyway, here are Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets. I wonder if the case was hers.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks up "tempting fate"*
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Interesting. I have no interest in jewelry for myself, but it's supremely interesting that jewelry appears to be an almost universal human want. In all but the most primitive burials, archeologists find bracelets, necklaces, rings and such.

Anyway, here are Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets. I wonder if the case was hers.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


Yes. I remember seeing that in a documentary where early man used to hold on to teeth from wild animals to show off.

I am guessing it's a sign of dominance, wealth and hence supremacy over others. Also that they get more tail.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the seat next to subby's please
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two quick points: Diamonds are baloney. The people who possessed them previously mean nothing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.


That's because Subby is ahead of their time.


Really cut to the neck of the matter.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaytkay: Interesting. I have no interest in jewelry for myself, but it's supremely interesting that jewelry appears to be an almost universal human want. In all but the most primitive burials, archeologists find bracelets, necklaces, rings and such.

Anyway, here are Marie Antoinette's diamond bracelets. I wonder if the case was hers.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]

Yes. I remember seeing that in a documentary where early man used to hold on to teeth from wild animals to show off.

I am guessing it's a sign of dominance, wealth and hence supremacy over others. Also that they get more tail.


The oldest jewelry we know of, made from seashells predates Homo Sapiens themselves and were made by Neandertals
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"according to the auction house"

Seems pretty easy to make any claim they like to jack up prices, especially if the supposed owner is long dead.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jaivirtualcard: Didn't get the joke.

Also before anyone says it, Marie Anoinette never said "Let them eat cake"

Of course not, it was "qu'ils mangent du gâteau."


It was a real-life example of "How much could a banana cost? Ten dollars?"

Assuming she ever said it
 
Madaynun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought it was a Pearl Necklace.
ZZ Top - Pearl Necklace - Sacramento 7/26/2018
Youtube KrozQxg8S9A
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The opulent bracelets, among the rare pieces of jewelry from the ill-fated French royal that are still up for public sale today, were among standout features to a Christie's auction in Geneva."

Not the term I would use at all.
 
