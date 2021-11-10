 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Indian Express)   Plastic surgeon performs free surgeries to help kids smile. Bonus: Over 37 THOUSAND surgeries   (newindianexpress.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Surgery, Dr Subodh Singh, Megan Mylan, Hospital, Plastic surgery, Cleft lip and palate, Dr Singh's service  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Happy smiles everyone.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ducks
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:/ :\ :/  => :) :) :)
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 225x225]

/ducks


That's not plastic
 
rdyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa that's more than doing ten a day for ten years
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 225x225]

/ducks


149382290.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fig 1. What a good soul might look like..
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God damn I don't think I've even cranked it 37 thousand times
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What could go wrong?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, he is good!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rdyb: Whoa that's more than doing ten a day for ten years


He has a team, including other plastic surgeons. He probably works the most difficult cases as he's both the lead and apparently the most experienced.

He's a good man.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.


I bet you're fun at parties.
 
Sentient
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rdyb: Whoa that's more than doing ten a day for ten years


1.5 hours each on average, 8 hrs/day, 5 days/wk. literally in surgery (no follow-up, no other appointments, no holidays) that's 25+ years of doing that and nothing else. Call me a skeptic, but...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmmm... 37,000, say for 30 years would be: 1233 a year 52 weeks *5 days would be: 4.7 a day.

I feel like this isn't just him, but an administrative pipeline achievement to line all these up consistently.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: ajgeek: That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.

I bet you're fun at parties.


Good news!...
... I don't go to parties.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sentient: rdyb: Whoa that's more than doing ten a day for ten years

1.5 hours each on average, 8 hrs/day, 5 days/wk. literally in surgery (no follow-up, no other appointments, no holidays) that's 25+ years of doing that and nothing else. Call me a skeptic, but...


Not 25+ years - article says he started the corrective surgeries in 2003.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Sentient: rdyb: Whoa that's more than doing ten a day for ten years

1.5 hours each on average, 8 hrs/day, 5 days/wk. literally in surgery (no follow-up, no other appointments, no holidays) that's 25+ years of doing that and nothing else. Call me a skeptic, but...

Not 25+ years - article says he started the corrective surgeries in 2003.


This is what I despise about Our Billionaire Overlords: all they have to do is pick a charitable act and fund it. But hey, space calls.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.


Article says he has a team of doctors, so he is not doing all of them by himself.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.


And exactly how many people did YOU help last year?

Just wondering?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hero tag humbled by Savior-level acheivment!
/More like him!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ajgeek: That's a lot of cleft palate. Are we *sure* there isn't an environmental factor at play here?

Also, how does he eat if he's doing thousands of free surgeries a year? Who is sponsoring his work? I ask, because it looks like Smile Train provides the doctors, not the funding.


Environmental factor-'India'.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.