(CBS Minnesota)   70-year-old woman was hanging off a freeway overpass while drinking tequila and holding a fake gun made from foil and duct tape. I'm not even mad, I'm impressed   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Interstate 94, English-language films, Pleading, Jean Hansen, Interstate 90, state trooper, Cause of action, Interstate Highway System  
1041 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd party with her. I bet her group of friends are just a crazy, crazy bunch of partying fools!! If you went drinking with this woman, you'd have a weekend unlike any other. Would it be better or worse, though??? It would be unforgettable, until you black-out.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was Minneapolis.  Maybe her flesh was frozen to the metal.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet she white.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man Minnesota Woman
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any news story totally required a mugshot it's this one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hansen grabbed something that looked like a gun and pointed it at the trooper, who retreated to the squad car..."

Smooth move, Dirty Harry.

I bet the boys down at the station house got a real kick out of your story about the granny who scared the sh*t out of you with a coat hanger or whatever.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Infrastructure Week -- bridges and duck tape.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, mom.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 Diazapam and then Tequila? And she was even remotely still conscious?

If she can remember them, this lady has some incredible stories to tell.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These impromptu ads from Places For Mom are getting quite close to the bone
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like she is fun to party with.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well i was drivin' down I-94..."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey officer, I am trying to find my way out of here," she allegedly told the trooper, who was aware of an active warrant for Hansen's arrest.

Aren't we all dearie. Aren't we all. That Hendrix concert has long past. Now put down the wooden block and aluminum foil
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun, Tequila. Fence = 3
Hands = 2

How does that work in terms of Physics?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While she clearly needs a mental health intervention more than she needs to be locked up in jail, the fact that she had a fake gun, which to passing cars probably looked real enough for them to call 911, is why we are gonna continue to need some police presence on many mental health calls.  Not all of them, but a fair number.

That said, if she were just acting crazy, or they new the gun was a fake prop, an emergency social worker would be the right responce, with cops nearby to shutdown traffic beneath the bridge or yo back him up if things escalated.

That said I fully support going forward with emergency responce social workers.  We just need a cool name for them.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with Twin Cities residents and freeway overpasses? It's depressingly common for people to jump off of them onto the freeway below as a suicide method. Great, now some miserable drone on his way to work has to deal with a body crashing into his windshield. Way to go. I get it's ridiculously cold in Minnesota and the days are short in winter. SAD is a real thing... But not on the freeway, please!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We as a society drive people to desperation and then we are amused when they act out of desperation.

Covid19 is too good for us
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The complaint states she told authorities she thought the trooper who stopped her was a threat to the public, which is why she grabbed her fake gun.

Well he's a cop so he probably is.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eventually you get to the age where you just say 'Fark it'
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She was on a mental health hold earlier this year.  She was relea$ed from that hold, I wonder why.

'MERIKA
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: According to the complaint, officers recovered a replica handgun, knife and "another foil and duct tape object."

Any guesses as to what the other "object" was?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: What is it with Twin Cities residents and freeway overpasses? It's depressingly common for people to jump off of them onto the freeway below as a suicide method.


There aren't any cliffs in Minnesota?   (yes, I'm sure there are, Minnesota people).
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She told the officer she was trying to find her way out of here. We all are sweetheart. We all are.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She probably has no memory of the incident since she likely was in a blackout. 6 Valiums and a lot of drinking will do that. But she must have put together that fake gun earlier, so it sounds like her brain is already fried.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.