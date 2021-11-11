 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Caption this coach and one of his soccer players   (static.emol.cl) divider line
12
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2021 at 12:01 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
static.emol.clView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I told you a hundred times: too much mousse an da header, she just slide off to da side!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Y U NO SCORE A GOAL?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes, no matter the effort your team puts in, the outcome is simply dependent on the role of the Bice.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
C'mon, howa wasa I supposed to know that wasa your muther
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But I tell you, it's not a pyramid scheme! It's a reverse funnel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Giant invisible pizza, y'all
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are you deaf?  Oh yeah.  You are deaf.  Well, you're just a hunk of a real man aren't you?  You're making this hetro a bi-curious, you are.  I could stare at the back of your head for at least 90 seconds, oh yeah.

Oh.  You're not the deaf one.
 
fondjim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We were on a BREAK!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Musical notes)I will always a-love.......a-youuuuuuuui!!!! (Musical notes)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"No....'Atsa way you pronounce it....Bee-Chay!"
 
Lillya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Original: Original:
[Link][static.emol.cl image 710x399]


Where's my good luck hug?
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.