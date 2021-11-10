 Skip to content
 
(CBS San Francisco)   No big deal, just visitors to a major American tourism city being warned that they shouldn't rent cars because smash and grabs are out of control   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Theft, Automobile, San Francisco, SAN FRANCISCO, Oakland, California, grab vehicle burglaries, Car break-ins, hotel manager  
1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 10:20 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're way up in St Louis right now, too.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smash and grab?   Let me tell you, in my day tourists in rental cars got shot.  Shot!  That's the way it was and WE LIKED IT!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had his knife sharpening truck stolen out of SF this week.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?


What do you know? You can't even spell San Francisco. Back to Moscow with you, commie!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car, because there was a lot of break-ins," said Ben Mead, referring to his Amtrak travel agent. "If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

So farking go home then.  Where in your pointy head was it written that you're supposed to be able to get on a plane anytime you want, fly thousands of miles, hang out in a strange city with no cares and no worries, blow a bunch of money and take up a bunch of space, then get back on that plane a few days later and fly thousands of miles home with no cares, like you just took the dog to the park for an hour?  And these guys took the Amtrak?  I suppose they're environmentalists.

The entitlement of Americans always blows my mind.  What blows my mind even more is that everyone just EXPECTS all these things, expects that all that infrastructure has been built and maintained and is run by some kind of cogs that  make everything run smoothly for you.  But nobody ever gives a thought to how many cogs are needed, and what they have to do, and how much fat consumers just stand around with their hands out, waiting for all those cogs to line up for them. And thousands of other people.  Nobody ever thinks about the mechanics of making it all work for them--and why would they, they're not supposed to, and they have money.  Advertisers will promise you EVERYTHING, and apparently everyone in this country believes that they deserve it.

No, you don't.  You don't deserve to have six people wait on you to get up in the morning, to clean and make you coffee and put you in your car and fill it with gas and set your GPS for you, so you can remember how to get to work.  you don't deserve any of it, you lazy slob. It was all more or less given to you, and now the corporations are waiting for you to pay THEM for all that money they spend sucking you in with lies.

Everyone thinks that because they pay for things, they have been paid for.
If they were PAID FOR, we wouldn't be sitting on top of a dying planet right now.  We've had done things differently.  But because all you farkers can PAY for things (we can just skip the ever-expanding debt of everyone in this country, and that's PERSONAL debt--we chose to do it that way), you think you've  paid your way, and you think that you owe nothing to anything or anyone.  That's what marketing told you, and it's dead wrong.
But you believe it because you're a self-absorbed idiot and you'd rather live with no shame. Thats why you MAKE all that money.
shut up and go home.  Everyone in this country is in debt up to their asses, and I don't mean just the cash.  If our cash situation is so dire, and supposedly everyone is trying SO HARD, then I shudder to think how high the deficit is in the natural world.

But you don't think about it--after all, you paid your way.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?


Exactly. If you're renting a car to visit San Francisco you're doing it wrong.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shiathole city has a shiat ton shiathole problems.  News at eleven.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?


When I go to SF I sometimes rent a car for a day trip out of the city, but in the city you don't need one.

Anyway, this is not a new problem.  Thirty years ago I knew someone who moved to SF and got rid of their car after less than a year.  Thieves were making more use of the car than the owners were.
 
grumpfuff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Call me crazy, but it looks like both those recordings are the same thieves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car..."

Dont eat the Chinese food there either. For real.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car, because there was a lot of break-ins," said Ben Mead, referring to his Amtrak travel agent. "If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

So farking go home then.  Where in your pointy head was it written that you're supposed to be able to get on a plane anytime you want, fly thousands of miles, hang out in a strange city with no cares and no worries, blow a bunch of money and take up a bunch of space, then get back on that plane a few days later and fly thousands of miles home with no cares, like you just took the dog to the park for an hour?  And these guys took the Amtrak?  I suppose they're environmentalists.

The entitlement of Americans always blows my mind.  What blows my mind even more is that everyone just EXPECTS all these things, expects that all that infrastructure has been built and maintained and is run by some kind of cogs that  make everything run smoothly for you.  But nobody ever gives a thought to how many cogs are needed, and what they have to do, and how much fat consumers just stand around with their hands out, waiting for all those cogs to line up for them. And thousands of other people.  Nobody ever thinks about the mechanics of making it all work for them--and why would they, they're not supposed to, and they have money.  Advertisers will promise you EVERYTHING, and apparently everyone in this country believes that they deserve it.

No, you don't.  You don't deserve to have six people wait on you to get up in the morning, to clean and make you coffee and put you in your car and fill it with gas and set your GPS for you, so you can remember how to get to work.  you don't deserve any of it, you lazy slob. It was all more or less given to you, and now the corporations are waiting for you to pay THEM for all that money they spend sucking you in with lies.

Everyone thinks that because they pay for things, they have been paid for.
If they were PAID FOR, we wouldn't be sitting on top of a dying planet right now.  We've had done things differently.  But because all you farkers can PAY for things (we can just skip the ever-expanding debt of everyone in this country, and that's PERSONAL debt--we chose to do it that way), you think you've  paid your way, and you think that you owe nothing to anything or anyone.  That's what marketing told you, and it's dead wrong.
But you believe it because you're a self-absorbed idiot and you'd rather live with no shame. Thats why you MAKE all that money.
shut up and go home.  Everyone in this country is in debt up to their asses, and I don't mean just the cash.  If our cash situation is so dire, and supposedly everyone is trying SO HARD, then I shudder to think how high the deficit is in the natural world.

But you don't think about it--after all, you paid your way.


No need to rant. You can just say, "People. Don't leave valuables in your car. Don't leave anything, actually."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car, because there was a lot of break-ins," said Ben Mead, referring to his Amtrak travel agent. "If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

So farking go home then.  Where in your pointy head was it written that you're supposed to be able to get on a plane anytime you want, fly thousands of miles, hang out in a strange city with no cares and no worries, blow a bunch of money and take up a bunch of space, then get back on that plane a few days later and fly thousands of miles home with no cares, like you just took the dog to the park for an hour?  And these guys took the Amtrak?  I suppose they're environmentalists.

The entitlement of Americans always blows my mind.  What blows my mind even more is that everyone just EXPECTS all these things, expects that all that infrastructure has been built and maintained and is run by some kind of cogs that  make everything run smoothly for you.  But nobody ever gives a thought to how many cogs are needed, and what they have to do, and how much fat consumers just stand around with their hands out, waiting for all those cogs to line up for them. And thousands of other people.  Nobody ever thinks about the mechanics of making it all work for them--and why would they, they're not supposed to, and they have money.  Advertisers will promise you EVERYTHING, and apparently everyone in this country believes that they deserve it.

No, you don't.  You don't deserve to have six people wait on you to get up in the morning, to clean and make you coffee and put you in your car and fill it with gas and set your GPS for you, so you can remember how to get to work.  you don't deserve any of it, you lazy slob. It was all more or less given to you, and now the corporations are waiting for you to pay THEM for all that money they spend sucking you in with lies.

Everyone thinks that because they pay for things ...


Well, that was a lot of words.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If car windows are being smashed several times a day, I sure as hell not driving my car there.  That sounds like the exact reason I'd want a rental.

Rentals are for when you don't want your car getting farked up.

Agency: What happened to all the windows??
Me: Went to San Fran. You might want to file a police report or something. They smashed that farker up good. They got the radio too. Any way that's a *you* problem, not a *me* problem. Here's the keys.  Later tater.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smashy Smashy
dirkfunk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you are scared of crime in San Francisco today you are huge pussy. That town is about as scary as Mayberry in the 50s. Take some Xanax and go back to bed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Smash and grab. You'll get carjacked here in Chicago.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car, because there was a lot of break-ins," said Ben Mead, referring to his Amtrak travel agent. "If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

So farking go home then.  Where in your pointy head was it written that you're supposed to be able to get on a plane anytime you want, fly thousands of miles, hang out in a strange city with no cares and no worries, blow a bunch of money and take up a bunch of space, then get back on that plane a few days later and fly thousands of miles home with no cares, like you just took the dog to the park for an hour?  And these guys took the Amtrak?  I suppose they're environmentalists.

The entitlement of Americans always blows my mind.  What blows my mind even more is that everyone just EXPECTS all these things, expects that all that infrastructure has been built and maintained and is run by some kind of cogs that  make everything run smoothly for you.  But nobody ever gives a thought to how many cogs are needed, and what they have to do, and how much fat consumers just stand around with their hands out, waiting for all those cogs to line up for them. And thousands of other people.  Nobody ever thinks about the mechanics of making it all work for them--and why would they, they're not supposed to, and they have money.  Advertisers will promise you EVERYTHING, and apparently everyone in this country believes that they deserve it.

No, you don't.  You don't deserve to have six people wait on you to get up in the morning, to clean and make you coffee and put you in your car and fill it with gas and set your GPS for you, so you can remember how to get to work.  you don't deserve any of it, you lazy slob. It was all more or less given to you, and now the corporations are waiting for you to pay THEM for all that money they spend sucking you in with lies.

Everyone thinks that because they pay for things, they have been paid for.
If they were PAID FOR, we wouldn't be sitting on top of a dying planet right now.  We've had done things differently.  But because all you farkers can PAY for things (we can just skip the ever-expanding debt of everyone in this country, and that's PERSONAL debt--we chose to do it that way), you think you've  paid your way, and you think that you owe nothing to anything or anyone.  That's what marketing told you, and it's dead wrong.
But you believe it because you're a self-absorbed idiot and you'd rather live with no shame. Thats why you MAKE all that money.
shut up and go home.  Everyone in this country is in debt up to their asses, and I don't mean just the cash.  If our cash situation is so dire, and supposedly everyone is trying SO HARD, then I shudder to think how high the deficit is in the natural world.

But you don't think about it--after all, you paid your way.


You sound poor.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're visiting from Tampa, Florida, and we were told it would be best not to rent a car, because there was a lot of break-ins," said Ben Mead, referring to his Amtrak travel agent. "If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

OK Boomer.

Perhaps "don't leave high value items on display in your car in urban areas" might have been better advice. As it has been since (at least) the widespread adoption of portable electronics.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Iamos: Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?

Exactly. If you're renting a car to visit San Francisco you're doing it wrong.


If you visit San Francisco and never leave the City proper (aside from SFO), you're doing it wrong.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?

What do you know? You can't even spell San Francisco. Back to Moscow with you, commie!


Never actually been to Moscow. A decade ago I would have thought a trip there might be fun. These days, not so much.

/Well, I guess I might have been to Moscow, Idaho. Does that count?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pfft. This has been a thing forever.

If you leave valuables sitting on a car seat or dash you're just advertising. You have a trunk and glove boxes have locks for reasons.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?


The ONLY time I've heard my Mom curse:

When I was 15, we did a day trip to SF from my uncle's house in Modesto...we left really early in the morning, went to Alcatraz, and then tried to get out of there before the afternoon rush hour.

Mom is trying to merge, and due to her frustration, she yells "Sh*t!"

/My brother and I LOL'd.
//She didn't like that.
///Still the first, last, and only time she ever said that in fromt of me.
////And that was in '94.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Smash and grab. You'll get carjacked here in Chicago.


What good is carjacking somebody when you can only get away in 5mph stalled traffic?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"If they see a purse, something small, anything, they will break the window, and grab it and go."

Yeah, they do that everywhere.  None of us should have our cars broken into, but I never leave anything in view.  It goes in the trunk.  If you look in my car, you might see a gum wrapper.  I don't even leave change in the car.

About a decade ago I was leaving a bar at 2am and some guy came running up complaining that his car was broken into and they stole both his laptops.  (both?!)  I guess he didn't know that there was a homeless encampment and shooting gallery in the trees around the corner.  They'll do that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
San Francisco is just a shell of what it used to be.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So thieves are breaking car windows to steal stuff people leave in their cars, and the solution suggested is... don't have/rent a car?

How about, just don't leave shiat in your car to be stolen? It's a car, it's designed to move you from place to place - it's not a mobile bank vault, and I'm pretty sure Hertz doesn't rent out armored trucks.

Break ins happen to cars in lots of places if you're leaving shiat in there to steal. It's happened here in the suburbs on the East Coast to plenty of people around here. Happened to me when I was like 20, and they got hardly anything - but that was the last time I left anything visible in my parked car. Like 3 decades later and I never had a car broken into again because I don't leave shiat out sitting on my seat.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good thing the stock market is doing well, right kids? Because rich people getting richer will obviously fix the street crime problems. Oh! And maybe another tax cut for the rich! That's always popular.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?

When I go to SF I sometimes rent a car for a day trip out of the city, but in the city you don't need one.

Anyway, this is not a new problem.  Thirty years ago I knew someone who moved to SF and got rid of their car after less than a year.  Thieves were making more use of the car than the owners were.


It is nice to have a car to drive up to wine country, but I just leave the car in the suburbs and hop on a BART train when heading to the city.  Off-street parking is stupidly expensive in SF and traffic getting in and out of the city sucks.  Between BART, MUNI, and rideshare services, it is just easier to go without.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: San Francisco is just a shell of what it used to be.


The same for Seattle.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tourists/visitors are always good targets for crimes.  Everything from property crime to crimes against the body.  These people generally have to return home, and usually fairly quickly.  Victims like this basically have to decide, while they're jolted from the crime, whether or not to even take matters up with the police, let alone to try to see it through investigation to prosecution.

And if the cops are jaded on the sorts of crimes that visitors face, then that could make it even worse since the cops might not even give the visitors any significant attention.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Call me crazy, but it looks like both those recordings are the same thieves.


I believe they are...same make and model and color of getaway car...same M.O.

Smash and grabs aren't up here in the Twin Cities that I know of, but armed car jackings are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: San Francisco is just a shell of what it used to be.


I remember ye olden days when you could get your head kicked in by a longshoreman for selecting his favorite prostitute at the brothel.  The 1880s were truly the golden age.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: So thieves are breaking car windows to steal stuff people leave in their cars, and the solution suggested is... don't have/rent a car?

How about, just don't leave shiat in your car to be stolen? It's a car, it's designed to move you from place to place - it's not a mobile bank vault, and I'm pretty sure Hertz doesn't rent out armored trucks.

Break ins happen to cars in lots of places if you're leaving shiat in there to steal. It's happened here in the suburbs on the East Coast to plenty of people around here. Happened to me when I was like 20, and they got hardly anything - but that was the last time I left anything visible in my parked car. Like 3 decades later and I never had a car broken into again because I don't leave shiat out sitting on my seat.


My Jeep has a soft top, so I leave nothing of value inside.

But when it was at the dealership last year, some punks decided to slash one of my side windows...when all they had to do was unzip it.

/At least the dealership paid for a replacement.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Good thing the stock market is doing well, right kids? Because rich people getting richer will obviously fix the street crime problems. Oh! And maybe another tax cut for the rich! That's always popular.


San Francisco's problem isn't funding, it's Chesa and Prop 47.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: San Francisco is just a shell of what it used to be.


It's a helluva shell
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: They're way up in St Louis right now, too.


They said "tourism city".

Please don't mention the Gateway Arch.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The takeaway here is don't rent an SUV.  Yes, they can take a crowbar to the trunk of a sedan, but they don't want to play Let's Make a Deal with every trunk on the street.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: kdawg7736: San Francisco is just a shell of what it used to be.

It's a helluva shell


Sure, but don't look inside
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB: I've only had one car break in. There was absolutely nothing of value inside. But there was a bottle of Windex and some paper towels I used to wipe bird shiat off the windshield because I parked under a mulberry tree and the birds apparently really hated me. They stole that. And for that someday I will find them and get my Windex back
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I left my purse  in San Francisco 
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, the paradise of crime and known as the West Coast. If the pee-soaked street lights falling and human excrement in the streets didn't show ya, the homeless out front should've told ya all of this.

Ya'll had to shut down your CVS and Walgreens because your "citizens" we're just straight up shoplifting the whole store in broad daylight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's still better than renting cars in Miami in the early 90s.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/​o​s-xpm-1993-04-05-9304050079-story.html​

Police pleaded for clues Sunday about who killed a German tourist in front of her mother and two children, and Alamo Rent A Car posted a $100,000 reward in the case.
The slaying of the sixth tourist in Florida since December prompted new fears about visitor safety, including a threat from the German consul to warn fellow Germans away from South Florida unless officials take strong action fast.

There were rumors that they looked for the bar codes on the car or whatever to identify tourists and rob them.  This was big news for a time:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archiv​e​/politics/1993/09/09/eighth-foreign-to​urist-since-fall-is-slain-in-florida/2​98934b8-5a6f-48e4-82b5-6190fa42dffa/

EIGHTH FOREIGN TOURIST SINCE FALL IS SLAIN IN FLORIDA
September 9, 1993
MIAMI, SEPT. 8 -- A German man driving a rental car from the airport to his hotel was shot to death here early today in an apparent highway robbery attempt, one in a series of attacks that are threatening Florida's most lucrative business, tourism.
When the attack began, police said, the victim's wife was reading a pamphlet on safety tips that rental car companies began distributing last spring after a series of tourist killings. Since last October, eight foreigners, including four Germans, have been slain.
Police Chief Calvin Ross today went so far as to recommend that visitors unfamiliar with Miami not drive at night.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Necessary here....
dirkfunk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Ah, the paradise of crime and known as the West Coast. If the pee-soaked street lights falling and human excrement in the streets didn't show ya, the homeless out front should've told ya all of this.

Ya'll had to shut down your CVS and Walgreens because your "citizens" we're just straight up shoplifting the whole store in broad daylight.


Pffft. I invite you to visit the conservative paradise of salt lake city someday. No homeless problem there in sure. No sir.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iamos: Bootleg: Don't rent a car in San Fransisco anyway. Where the fark are you going to park it? Where are you going to go in it?

Exactly. If you're renting a car to visit San Francisco you're doing it wrong.


Victim = Blamed. Mission accomplished.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's still better than renting cars in Miami in the early 90s.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/o​s-xpm-1993-04-05-9304050079-story.html

Police pleaded for clues Sunday about who killed a German tourist in front of her mother and two children, and Alamo Rent A Car posted a $100,000 reward in the case.
The slaying of the sixth tourist in Florida since December prompted new fears about visitor safety, including a threat from the German consul to warn fellow Germans away from South Florida unless officials take strong action fast.

There were rumors that they looked for the bar codes on the car or whatever to identify tourists and rob them.  This was big news for a time:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive​/politics/1993/09/09/eighth-foreign-to​urist-since-fall-is-slain-in-florida/2​98934b8-5a6f-48e4-82b5-6190fa42dffa/

EIGHTH FOREIGN TOURIST SINCE FALL IS SLAIN IN FLORIDA
September 9, 1993
MIAMI, SEPT. 8 -- A German man driving a rental car from the airport to his hotel was shot to death here early today in an apparent highway robbery attempt, one in a series of attacks that are threatening Florida's most lucrative business, tourism.
When the attack began, police said, the victim's wife was reading a pamphlet on safety tips that rental car companies began distributing last spring after a series of tourist killings. Since last October, eight foreigners, including four Germans, have been slain.
Police Chief Calvin Ross today went so far as to recommend that visitors unfamiliar with Miami not drive at night.


IIRC, rental car companies stopped putting their corporate logo stickers on the rear bumpers because of that.

Of course, the last time I rented a car in Miami it was a Sebring convertible, and that definitely tells everyone that you are from out of town.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would you go to San Francisco and not just ride the cable cars everywhere?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: edmo: They're way up in St Louis right now, too.

They said "tourism city".

Please don't mention the Gateway Arch.


No one did until you did. Was that a plug?
 
