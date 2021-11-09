 Skip to content
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial rest their case after determining they've done everything they possibly can to ensure he walks free
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the witnesses for the prosecution end up being witnesses for the defense you know something went wrong somewhere.  As in, all the lefties were so outraged this guy shot 3 people who were attacking him at a "peaceful" riot he just had to be a right wing, Trump supporting racist whackjob.

IMHO, anyone who watched the original videos a year ago knew this trial was a sham, and the DA only filed charges because they were afraid of more "peaceful" riots if they didn't.

The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiot didn't have to put himself in that situation with an AR-15.   Send his lily white ass up.........

Self defense my ass........
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snotnose: The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.


I was always taught in every "safe" place where i was handling a firearm that safety begins with the person holding the gun.

I'm 100% in favor of pure self-defense. In your home, you shoot that motherf*cker and you aim to kill, not wound. Center mass. If you have a conceal carry and someone pulls a knife on you, kill them... etc etc etc... All of that and "well-regulated militia" is what is covered under the 2nd... to me. My interpretation.

But what that kid did... when he got scared, in a situation he PUT HIMSELF IN... by popping off rounds, falling down, popping of more?

At the very least it's 2 counts manslaughter and 1 of aggravated assault or assault with a deadly weapon. Unlawful discharge of a firearm... something. He definitely committed crimes that night. I'm not sure it rises to the standard of murder.

The kid should not get off without charges.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Idiot didn't have to put himself in that situation with an AR-15.   Send his lily white ass up.........

Self defense my ass........


When you're running from a crowd chasing you because you already shot and killed two people.....
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Snotnose: The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.

I was always taught in every "safe" place where i was handling a firearm that safety begins with the person holding the gun.

I'm 100% in favor of pure self-defense. In your home, you shoot that motherf*cker and you aim to kill, not wound. Center mass. If you have a conceal carry and someone pulls a knife on you, kill them... etc etc etc... All of that and "well-regulated militia" is what is covered under the 2nd... to me. My interpretation.

But what that kid did... when he got scared, in a situation he PUT HIMSELF IN... by popping off rounds, falling down, popping of more?

At the very least it's 2 counts manslaughter and 1 of aggravated assault or assault with a deadly weapon. Unlawful discharge of a firearm... something. He definitely committed crimes that night. I'm not sure it rises to the standard of murder.

The kid should not get off without charges.


It appears that he heard the gunshots from the random guy, freaked out, and fired at the guy in front of him.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: NewportBarGuy: Snotnose: The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.

I was always taught in every "safe" place where i was handling a firearm that safety begins with the person holding the gun.

I'm 100% in favor of pure self-defense. In your home, you shoot that motherf*cker and you aim to kill, not wound. Center mass. If you have a conceal carry and someone pulls a knife on you, kill them... etc etc etc... All of that and "well-regulated militia" is what is covered under the 2nd... to me. My interpretation.

But what that kid did... when he got scared, in a situation he PUT HIMSELF IN... by popping off rounds, falling down, popping of more?

At the very least it's 2 counts manslaughter and 1 of aggravated assault or assault with a deadly weapon. Unlawful discharge of a firearm... something. He definitely committed crimes that night. I'm not sure it rises to the standard of murder.

The kid should not get off without charges.

It appears that he heard the gunshots from the random guy, freaked out, and fired at the guy in front of him.


People who "freak out" when they hear gunshots and decide to pull the trigger on the loaded and chambered gun they are carrying are the exact kinds of people who should not own or carry guns.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: When the witnesses for the prosecution end up being witnesses for the defense you know something went wrong somewhere.  As in, all the lefties were so outraged this guy shot 3 people who were attacking him at a "peaceful" riot he just had to be a right wing, Trump supporting racist whackjob.

IMHO, anyone who watched the original videos a year ago knew this trial was a sham, and the DA only filed charges because they were afraid of more "peaceful" riots if they didn't.

The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.


You support lynchings don't you?

well...you supported this one.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was a black guy roaming the streets with an AR-15 he never would've had the chance to kill anyone because the cops would've lit his ass up.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"


That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"walks free"

Hey, I don't like the smug asshole as much as the next guy, but self defense is self defense. He shouldn't have been there AT ALL, but if someone pulls a weapon while others are attacking, you have a right to protect yourself. He shouldn't have been there or gone there with a gun and maybe those deserve jail time for those allegations, but self defense is self defense.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the American experiment that's on trial here. Can two or more justice systems exist in the same space?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.


Exactly

Rittenhouse traveled with the sole intention of murdering people and he got his wish.

conservatives call him a hero.

Funny how conservatives are calling a number of criminals, murderers, rapists and child predators heroes nowadays
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White=Walks
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really does destroy the "you just need a good guy with a gun" myth. Kyle started shooting because he was a frightened idiot. People tried to stop him and he killed them and will get off to the applause of Nazis.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the most damaging testimony even made Fark - https://apnews.com/article/kyle-rit​ten​house-wisconsin-shootings-george-floyd​-kenosha-3b74864f491347cfdd09cfc22ffdf​557

Balch said he got between Rosenbaum and another man while Rosenbaum was trying to start a fire, and Rosenbaum got angry, shouting, "If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I'm going to f-- kill you!"

Balch said that Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them.

That was the first guy chasing Rittenhouse who got shot.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him being a human turd aside.

Just the way he looks and that smug face of his just makes me want to smack him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors did such a good job presenting their case that the judge immediately dismissed one of the charges because the prosecutors presented no evidence supporting it:

https://lawandcrime.com/live-trials/l​i​ve-trials-current/kyle-rittenhouse/jud​ge-dismisses-count-accusing-kyle-ritte​nhouse-of-violating-curfew-because-sta​te-presented-insufficient-evidence/

Literally all they had to do was show up with some written documentation of an emergency curfew being in place, and they didn't do it. One piece of paper as a printed press release of the curfew? Nope, couldn't show up with that!
 
thaylin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: When the witnesses for the prosecution end up being witnesses for the defense you know something went wrong somewhere.  As in, all the lefties were so outraged this guy shot 3 people who were attacking him at a "peaceful" riot he just had to be a right wing, Trump supporting racist whackjob.

IMHO, anyone who watched the original videos a year ago knew this trial was a sham, and the DA only filed charges because they were afraid of more "peaceful" riots if they didn't.

The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.


Lets be clear, one of the people he shot because he pulled a gun on him, while already pointing a gun at the dude.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this punk walks you just know he's going to be elevated to some kind of right wing nutjob hero and probably share the stage with Trump at some future rally in the hellscape of Talledega. Totally disgusting
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: SpaceMonkey-66: Idiot didn't have to put himself in that situation with an AR-15.   Send his lily white ass up.........

Self defense my ass........

When you're running from a crowd chasing you because you already shot and killed two people.....



The crowd that already burned down the business district the last few days. Plenty of fault to go around.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: When the witnesses for the prosecution end up being witnesses for the defense you know something went wrong somewhere


I don't think there was anything to "go wrong" with that. Gaige Grosskreutz was on video doing what he did, and it looked bad for the prosecution with him waving a gun around and aiming it at the defendant before he got his bicep blown off. There was no way to avoid that and the prosecution absolutely had to have him testify since charges were brought for his injuries. If prosecutors didn't call him there was no case for those charges, and the defense was certainly going to call him as a witness anyways.

Gaige Grosskreutz:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get him on possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and that's probably it.

Maybe do 90 days?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 850x920]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the hood fits you must acquit
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to pointlessly put myself in dangerous situations then 'self-defense' my way out.

Though I guess that already was the law for the most part even before this case. Without a duty to retreat excepting cases like one's own home there is no such thing as "self-defense." If I can actively contribute to escalating the tension and mutual fear felt by people sides in an argument then kill the person I had no reason to confront in the first place then "self-defense" is meaningless.

Honestly the justification for Rittenhouse to shoot these three guys is no different than their justification to shoot him, its just that none them had a gun or didn't take the opportunity when they did.  If that guy with the pistol had shot Rittenhouse he could claim self-defense based on the fact that Rittenhouse had shot 2 other men and appeared to be dangerous, making him afraid for his life.  

Its ridiculous that two groups of people can scream and gesture with weapons at each other, making each other feel scared of the other, and the guy who gets to claim self-defense is the one who shoots first.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"


And that's wrong somehow?

Just say "I don't believe you have the right to self-defense".  It's much more honest.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.


Then what about the guy who pulled a gun on Kyle Rittenhouse? He also "was afraid for [his] life......in a situation that [he] drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because [he] was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until [he] found it".

Shouldn't you be allowed to defend yourself against a person like that?

/Well, maybe not the driving for hours
//But chances are he wasn't from that exact neighbourhood
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: People who "freak out" when they hear gunshots and decide to pull the trigger on the loaded and chambered gun they are carrying are the exact kinds of people who should not own or carry guns.


You're never going to get an argument on that from me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
Jesus.
I can only imagine what kind of f*ck up this round little pansy was in high school.
Probably a lot of doodles of hand guns in the margins of his test papers.
I bet he was the guy you would pointedly not tell about your house party but then youd walk out back and see him there trying to awkwardly insert himself into a conversation and you would let it go because its not worth a scene but then later youd find him upstairs in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. People have been quick to judge because media painted it as virtuous people VS Trumper without seeing ALL the videos. Now that the evidence and statements are out (from the supposed victims themselves), you understand that all your hatred were pointless.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: Then what about the guy who pulled a gun on Kyle Rittenhouse? He also "was afraid for [his] life...


Hah, "afraid for his life" but he didn't, you know, retreat somewhere and put distance between himself and someone he thought was a threat to his life.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Rittenhouse walks free
Becomes a R Darling
A couple of speaking engagements
A spot on Fox every time there's a shooting

How else can he monetize this so he won't be the guy who works at McDonalds and shot some people?

Crappy coffee spokesman?  "Every time I hear there's a peaceful protest, I perk right up.  Grab a cup of Black Powder coffee, my AR and I go looking for "freedoms" to defend."
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "walks free"

Hey, I don't like the smug asshole as much as the next guy, but self defense is self defense. He shouldn't have been there AT ALL, but if someone pulls a weapon while others are attacking, you have a right to protect yourself. He shouldn't have been there or gone there with a gun and maybe those deserve jail time for those allegations, but self defense is self defense.


Frankly, I don't buy the self defense argument. I have a hard time believing that this asshole brought a lethal weapon into a situation where he expected there would be violence, and had no intention of using it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarkTimeTire: White=Walks


Prosecution brings a shiatty case = walks.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Elliot8654: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.

Exactly

Rittenhouse traveled with the sole intention of murdering people and he got his wish.

conservatives call him a hero.

Funny how conservatives are calling a number of criminals, murderers, rapists and child predators heroes nowadays


But they're the party of "law and order", you know.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: Elliot8654: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.

Exactly

Rittenhouse traveled with the sole intention of murdering people and he got his wish.

conservatives call him a hero.

Funny how conservatives are calling a number of criminals, murderers, rapists and child predators heroes nowadays


Yep, and this is the same crowd that wants to make a martyr of Ashley at the Capitol and this little POS a hero. But yeah, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Aubery were all thugs who had it coming. I can't quite put my finger on the theme here...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Good. People have been quick to judge because media painted it as virtuous people VS Trumper without seeing ALL the videos. Now that the evidence and statements are out (from the supposed victims themselves), you understand that all your hatred were pointless.


Im impressed you can type comments with Trumps cock crammed down your throat.
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: Elliot8654: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

That or "I was afraid for my life"......in a situation that I drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because i was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until I found it.

Then what about the guy who pulled a gun on Kyle Rittenhouse? He also "was afraid for [his] life......in a situation that [he] drove hours to get to, picked up a gun because [he] was prepared for and expecting violence, and patrolled the streets until [he] found it".

Shouldn't you be allowed to defend yourself against a person like that?

/Well, maybe not the driving for hours
//But chances are he wasn't from that exact neighbourhood


I'm not the guy you responded to, but yeah he should face criminal charges too.

Its absurd that had he shot Kyle he would have a strong self-defense case too, how can two people be both legally faultless AND allowed to kill each other while both claiming self defense.  Whats wrong with our justice system is when people can deliberately put themselves into dangerous situations and then kill to get out of them without facing consequences for their initial decision
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: MattytheMouse: Yo, it's wild how we live in a country where you can just straight up shoot and kill people, and get off free because some people will earnestly be like "... but didn't the other guys totally have it coming?"

And that's wrong somehow?

Just say "I don't believe you have the right to self-defense".  It's much more honest.


There's self-defense, and then there's going to another town with a gun and patrolling the streets until the only logical conclusion happens.

fark man, Kyle singlehandedly destroys the whole 'good guy with a gun' narrative. Like... What do you think is going to happen when you walk around somebody else's neighborhood with a plainly visible gun during a contentious protest...? You're gonna get skateboarded at the very least.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "walks free"

Hey, I don't like the smug asshole as much as the next guy, but self defense is self defense. He shouldn't have been there AT ALL, but if someone pulls a weapon while others are attacking, you have a right to protect yourself. He shouldn't have been there or gone there with a gun and maybe those deserve jail time for those allegations, but self defense is self defense.


The problem with saying "self defense is self defense" ignores context.

For example, if someone instigates a fight, starts to lose that fight badly, and then brains their opponent with a nearby brick, that person should not get to claim self defense because they intentionally put themselves into that situation in the first place by instigating the fight.

Going into the middle of a riot with an AR-15 should not give you a license to kill and claim self defense later.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: This really does destroy the "you just need a good guy with a gun" myth. Kyle started shooting because he was a frightened idiot. People tried to stop him and he killed them and will get off to the applause of Nazis.


"Good guy with a gun" was always just a comfort blankie to gun nuts / politicians / manufacturers who were starting to feel a single iota of discomfort or shame about their fetish from the daily mass shootings and needless death.

"Good guy with a gun" is a nonsensical concept on its f*cking face. All it does it ensure that guns cannot be escaped, because it ensures any bad situation with a gun can only be rectified with more guns.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, at least that punk got a haircut.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid looks like he's afraid of his own shadow when isn't he in fear for his life
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
said a week ago that all the murder/endangerment stuff was unprosecutable and the only charges that might possibly stick were the curfew and illegal firearm stuff.  which would likely result in a small fine and no jail time.

and here we are a week later and it turns out that the prosecution did so much stupid shiat trying to get murder to stick they probably threw those away too.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This little f*cking Nazi makes it really hard to maintain my opposition to the death penalty.

He deserves to never be a free man again.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: the DA only filed charges because they were afraid of more "peaceful" riots if they didn't


It was entirely a political prosecution, period.

This one is only turning out to be a decent defense for the accused because about $2 million in donations poured in to fund it. The sad thing about our criminal justice system is a couple things:
1. The process is part of the punishment, and;
2. It's obscenely expensive and purposely designed to bankrupt you and fark you over into a plea bargain, pleading guilty, or being convicted because you couldn't afford a good defense.

Lots of public defenders do good and just work, and don't deserve the general stereotype reputation the often get ("You're just working for them! You're trying to sell me out! You want me to just plead guilty!"), but imagine this trial if he had been dumped onto the office of public defender. Would he get the same vigorous, competent defense as is being done here?

All this time, effort, and money wasted because a DA has to run straight to charging someone due to political and social pressure. The DA didn't want more riots and more of Kenosha to burn to the ground, so they had to do it.

This is the same DA that the rioting mobs got to drop the sexual assault case against Jacob Blake? That was the outcome that I predicted a long time ago, and it happened.
 
thelordofcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: When the witnesses for the prosecution end up being witnesses for the defense you know something went wrong somewhere.  As in, all the lefties were so outraged this guy shot 3 people who were attacking him at a "peaceful" riot he just had to be a right wing, Trump supporting racist whackjob.

IMHO, anyone who watched the original videos a year ago knew this trial was a sham, and the DA only filed charges because they were afraid of more "peaceful" riots if they didn't.

The only thing the kid did wrong was going there in the first place.


Going there was the most correct thing he ever did. I don't want to call him a patriot because this wasn't about a government or a country. This was HIS community. He's not a patriot; he's a HERO!
 
