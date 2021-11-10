 Skip to content
(CNN)   75 percent of adults agree that Facebook is making society worse. But they're going to keep using it anyway, because how else can you stay in touch with that loser from high school you haven't actually spoken to in 16 years?   (cnn.com) divider line
freakay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't miss it much at all. Jumped ship a while ago. I still have login because of a few groups. But that's it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dumped Facebook last December 31.  I have not missed it at all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The more you use Facebook, the less intelligent you become.
 
baorao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
it's now good for identifying the people you need to avoid associating with in real life.
 
antijester [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ditching my account a few years ago was one of my better decisions. Now I don't have to see the inane political posts or the modern version of FWD: FWD: FWD: emails from friends and family I'd rather not have that negative emotional baggage from.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I deleted Facebook many years ago. I just didn't find it useful. The number of people outside my immediate family that I want to keep in touch with is very (very) small. I really don't need any help keeping track of my 4 friends.

The pain in the ass now, though, is that so many businesses use Facebook as their default means of communication. "Let me just check out the menu at the new Thai pla...login required."
 
FiloBato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I use it to grift republicans.
/jk
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I still keep in touch with my Freshman Honors Chemistry study group.  Of the 6 of us, 3 ended up getting PhDs!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because dopamine feedback loops work.

/FB user
//Hate it
///Actually use it to find work / gigs
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be smug, I have never had a Facebook and am glad of it.......

73 percent of people using Fakebook after agreeing it's bad for the country is a great example of why America is so fscked up.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I go for the cat pics
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Although majorities across parties say Facebook is doing more harm than good, that feeling spikes among Republicans (82%).

Fark user imageView Full Size



Overall, about one-third of the public -- including 44% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats -- say both that Facebook is making American society worse and that Facebook itself is more at fault than its users.

Ah.  There it is.
 
Pextor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I use it primarily for the marketplace. I would use Craigslist but it's a desolate wasteland these days.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That "loser," as you refer to her, is going to get divorced at some point soon and want to get back together with me - just as soon as I shed a few pounds and can fit in my old high school letter jacket again. Then, all the necking with her in my parent's fully restored Malibu Classic station wagon will have made these past 8 years on The Facebook worth the effort. You'll see...loser.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sure, Facebook might be bad, but it's gone now. Surely Meta will fix all these problems.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obviously it's the other people causing problems and ruining it for everybody, not me.  I use it responsibly.  - Probably the majority of people

/had a stealth account for a couple of years for a few things that require you to go there but got rid of it permanently probably 4 years ago
 
cloverock70
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not just Facebook. It's ALL social media.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baorao: it's now good for identifying the people you need to avoid associating with in real life.


It's nice to see what my nieces and their families are up to but I think it's a good idea to keep an eye on certain people.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, if 75% of adults agree on something, it's almost certainly completely wrong. I advise you to sign up for a Facebook account, possibly two.
 
fargin a
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Facebook: ignore the people next to you, so you can see what some idiot you used to know is doing.

Man, not sure how I never caught on to that. Sounds fun!
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pextor: I use it primarily for the marketplace. I would use Craigslist but it's a desolate wasteland these days.


I didn't know FB had a marketplace.  I usually just use it for IM for family I don't feel like talking to but we need to communicate about something, and maybe scroll the news feed every few weeks to make sure no one's dead.

/and cyberstalking people when building out the family tree in ancestry
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's too bad because I could use access to the F100 groups I hear are on there.....nope, not doing it
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a bunch of others have said, I got rid of facebook and social media in general while I was working from home during the pandemic. Now instead of looking at my phone I'm much more present in actually spending time with people. Or having experiences for me without thinking about which photos to post. It's been really REALLY great.

The only drawback like someone up thread said, is finding info on businesses. Sometimes that's a pain, but a tradeoff I'm 100% willing to take
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Facebook? No thank you.

I was born a MySpace man, I'll die a MySpace man.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nuked my profile in February. I finally realized that nobody gave a shiat. I don't miss it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Any way to get Anonymous to permanently DDOS the servers?

/Stop looking at me that way! I'm only half serious!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Without facebook how would I have learned why the local superintendent resigned out of nowhere?

Then learned the guy running the anti-superintendent campaign was also the guy who overdosed in the back of an ambulance while he had a patient.

so... yeah, delete facebook.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Overall, about one-third of the public -- including 44% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats -- say both that Facebook is making American society worse and that Facebook itself is more at fault than its users.

So just about half of The Party of Personal Responsibility believes that FACEBOOK is at fault for the behavior of its users?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can tailor your feed to what you want to see.  First, find some people and things you are interested in.  I follow a lot of chefs.  Jacques Pepin puts up a video every couple of days showing a technique.

Second, unfriend or block (if you want to be nice) all the shiat stirrers and humble braggarts.  I recommend that you actually  unfriend right-wing morons.  I suspect that lenders are using FB algorithms to see if you're friends with the broke and stupid and dinging you accordingly in the way that credit reports worked before FICO.

Finally, interact with people of value.  Talk to your actual friends or join a group.

Also, don't comment on news stories.  Use Fark for that because it's not tied to your real name.
 
baorao
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: baorao: it's now good for identifying the people you need to avoid associating with in real life.

It's nice to see what my nieces and their families are up to but I think it's a good idea to keep an eye on certain people.


I pretty much only post it Instagram for that very reason. show the various aunts and uncles what the kids are up to, without getting any of their insane political backwash in return.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My kid's school has several FB groups I use - one for his particular class and one for the school.  I'd prefer another medium, but they work.  I asked the other day about a link to some extra instruction I couldn't find and one of the other parents sent it to me.
 
Gratch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I should probably get rid of FB because they're a shiatty company, but I've kept it simply because it's a good aggregator of info and discussion for some of my more niche hobbies (board gaming, obscure death metal, Utah football, etc.).  And yes, I'll admit it is kinda cool to see what some of my old friends that I probably wouldn't keep in touch with otherwise are up to.

Seems to me that you get out of social media what you put into it.  I never post anything, so I don't see anything political on FB at all.  Nothing about Trump, about politics, about COVID, about elections...nada.  My entire feed is literally video games, board games, music, and pictures of friend's kids.  I'm a completely passive user, but keep it around because it's a convenient way to occasionally find some cool new stuff.

The moment any of that other noise starts bleeding in, it'll be time to cut and run.
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Facebook is horrible because people are horrible. It's just as simple as that. How exactly do you think any social media can exist when horrible people demand to be horrible?

I have an account. I look at it every day. But only people I actually like have their posts show up. I have probably 150 friends. All but roughly ten of them are blocked, so that's all that shows up in my feed, along with various mainstream media outlets. There's nothing toxic about my feed. And, as mentioned upthread, everyone is using FB Marketplace now instead of Craigslist so that has to be checked sometimes too. Other than that, meh.

Do your own gatekeeping and you won't be upset when someone else does it wrong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fargin a: Facebook: ignore the people next to you, so you can see what some idiot you used to know is doing.

Man, not sure how I never caught on to that. Sounds fun!


I sometimes go into a rabbit hole where I see someone post an insane rant on news story and so I peek into their lives to see what it's like.  Lots of Jesus and Harleys (always with the Harley in the profile picture) and American flags and goatees.  That's not a part of my world so it's curious to see.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've scaled back using it. I log in maybe one or two times a week for five minutes just to check for any major news from friends and family, but that's it. It was too much for me and got addicting really.  I realized it was affected me mentally so I left. It's basically only a slightly active account.  My family still keeps in touch on messenger so I keep it otherwise I would probably delete it.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one got in touch with me when I had Facebook, so why did I continue to bother with it?

I saw the writing on the wall just prior to COVID and deleted in January 2020. But when I heard about the disinformation running rampant, I reactivated just to see. I quickly re-deleted.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You can tailor your feed to what you want to see.  First, find some people and things you are interested in.  I follow a lot of chefs.  Jacques Pepin puts up a video every couple of days showing a technique.

Second, unfriend or block (if you want to be nice) all the shiat stirrers and humble braggarts.  I recommend that you actually  unfriend right-wing morons.  I suspect that lenders are using FB algorithms to see if you're friends with the broke and stupid and dinging you accordingly in the way that credit reports worked before FICO.

Finally, interact with people of value.  Talk to your actual friends or join a group.

Also, don't comment on news stories.  Use Fark for that because it's not tied to your real name.


You also have to follow click discipline where you don't click on ANYTHING that doesn't fit your carefully cultured theme.  For example you're following a bunch of outdoorsy, hiking/camping/nation parks type things, the moment you click on something about how legislation is selling away some national park land, you're now marked as interested in political news about the outdoors.  So now you start getting feeds about other legislation.

/also better off not having the app installed in your phone, because the other things you do on it will make it into your profile metadata
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Facebook is still useful for its primary function of letting people find things you posted when you were 16 to get you fired.
 
phedex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never did set up an account.  I'm almost 41 now.

I did have a myspace in my early 20's, but after a couple years of using it, I "deleted farking everything". seemed like a good idea at the time.

Only social media site i have access to is linkedin, and only sign into it to acknowledge recruiter messages.  Never know when the career may go in a different direction, but even that I don't particularly like having out there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Facebook is still useful for its primary function of letting people find things you posted when you were 16 to get you fired.


If you're stupid enough to leave it there where everyone can see it, you deserve what you get.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pdieten: Facebook is horrible because people are horrible. It's just as simple as that. How exactly do you think any social media can exist when horrible people demand to be horrible?

I have an account. I look at it every day. But only people I actually like have their posts show up. I have probably 150 friends. All but roughly ten of them are blocked, so that's all that shows up in my feed, along with various mainstream media outlets. There's nothing toxic about my feed. And, as mentioned upthread, everyone is using FB Marketplace now instead of Craigslist so that has to be checked sometimes too. Other than that, meh.

Do your own gatekeeping and you won't be upset when someone else does it wrong.


Sure, live and let live. Hey, by the way, this is what happens when "someone else does it wrong."

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Maybe laissez-faire isn't the anwer...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stopped using Facebook a few years ago, because I hated what it does to people. It's a narcissism engine. The fact that it's the most powerful platform the powerful have had to manipulate populations of people since religion was just the icing on the cake.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you're still using FB then you are part of the problem. Even if the negative aspects of it don't directly affect you, you are still supporting their terrible company and deserve to be shunned for it.
 
realmolo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baorao: it's now good for identifying the people you need to avoid associating with in real life.


That's what I use it for.

It's strange...I have friends and family that I have stopped talking to because of things they have posted on Facebook. Turns out more than a few of them are pathetic, hateful, Trump-humping morons. I knew they were Republicans, which was bad enough, but on Facebook they really let their freak-flag fly with the right-wing stupidity and small-mindedness.

So fark them. Like Maya Angelou said, "When people show you who they are, believe them the first time."
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not to stay in touch with the loser, subby. It's so I can keep showing that looser just how well I'm doing even though she LAUGHED at me when I asked her out. BOTH times!
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I dumped Facebook last December 31.  I have not missed it at all.


It was mid October 2020 for me, and like you, I have not missed it at all.  Last week, I got a text from an unknown number asking why I'd unfriended them on Facebook.  About an hour later, I got another text from that number saying "Oh, BTW this is [name]."

Clearly, this person I haven't seen since college was highly invested in our "friendship" since they took over a year to notice that I was no-longer there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it Facebook or the people that use it 🤔
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got rid of it Nov 2017. It was my family showing just how awful people they are that really did it for me. I had been taking little breaks from it for a year or so before that. It was a wonderful decision.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm part of the problem
of people still on FB. But this past year, I unfriended a bunch of people and really scaled back my groups, which has made things a little more pleasant.

I also use FB groups a lot, particularly this year to keep track of mask issues for the local schools and tracking down Covid vaccines. I wish Google would fix and resurrect Google Plus so I could find groups like that on a non-"Metaverse" platform.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I started by deactivating my account and discovering a remarkable improvement to my mental health without it.

Then I finally grabbed all of my uploaded pictures and deleted the account.

I have to admit that cutting off my window to the people I'm geographically separated from was a little daunting, but I came to realize they'll live their life just fine without me.

Anyway, I highly recommend it.
 
