(NYPost)   Oh yeah? Why don't you take this Christmas present and shove it up your ass? No, seriously - I'm not trying to be rude or anything. That's just what you're supposed to do. Probably should lube it up first   (nypost.com)
29
29 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the FARK? There really has to be an article on this?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better then UFIA?
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She is at least smart enough to realize she aint gonna pay the bills with her acting talent alone.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's the perfect stocking stuffer"

I guess we're just not doing phrasing anymore.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yuck.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What the FARK? There really has to be an article on this?


It's not news, it's....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What the FARK? There really has to be an article on this?


News is all about how hard we're about to get farked in the ass. It's about time we stopped beating around the bush.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DNRTFA  .... TotalFark ad I'm guessing
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "It's the perfect stocking stuffer"

I guess we're just not doing phrasing anymore.


I think we are just getting started.

there will be many more shameless plugs for this product.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Do you have anything a little...  bigger?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Perfect.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would consider accepting one, butt only if she installs it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The person who tried to jam it up my ass said he did it all for the nookie.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
as an aside, i'd like to rephrase
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jennifer Lawrence already has a suitcase full of them, so Dakota's going to have to figure out something else for her:

Jennifer Lawrence's Sex Toy Stash Got Busted | CONAN on TBS
Youtube o8KjKFyROaU
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well.....Dinner's going to be ...uncomfortable.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Johnson encouraged people to get out of their comfort zones

Or into their comfort zones. As far into them as they can push.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ive got a butt plug for her if you know what I mean.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Well.....Dinner's going to be ...uncomfortable.


Wait you use turkey legs?
 
Katwang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would think anything made by Maude would turn off your switch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Ive got a butt plug for her if you know what I mean.


Hmm kinda small, could be mistaken for a  hemorrhoid
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Katwang: I would think anything made by Maude would turn off your switch.
[Fark user image image 229x300]


This is why I only put GOOP up my ass.
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.redd.it image 850x1381]


Do you really wanna take the chance that glass is strong enough and the stem won't breakdown with.... jagged results??
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
spencers.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: The Irresponsible Captain: [i.redd.it image 850x1381]

Do you really wanna take the chance that glass is strong enough and the stem won't breakdown with.... jagged results??


They make solid glass plugs, don't use a Christmas ornament. Think shrapnel, only internally.
 
amb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Katwang: I would think anything made by Maude would turn off your switch.
[Fark user image image 229x300]


Or on switch (if you are Wade Wilson)
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

