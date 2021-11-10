 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR presents its 8 tips on how to avoid being crushed to death by a crushing crowd. Nice that they cut it down from 10 tips, which would have been an unwieldy number, but subby can reduce the list to one: Don't be in a crushing crowd   (npr.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only one rule needed:
Don't go where crowds are, and if you do stay in the back.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

12. Take a Step Back/Tuning - Grateful Dead - Barton Hall - 5.8.77 Set II
Youtube LqR4rzPAGzQ


Maybe don't go to a show where the idiot up there encourages the crowd to rush the stage.......
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the early 80s a friend and I went to the Rolling Stones concert at Jack Murphy stadium.  We got there early to be close to the stage.  Soon as the "band will be here in a minute or 3" music started everybody rushed the stage.  My friend and I had no say, we were moving with the crowd whether we wanted to or not.

Scared the crap out of us, and we quickly worked our way away from the stage.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you been listening to George Carlin lately, subby?

George Carlin - 10 Commandments
Youtube CE8ooMBIyC8
 
Esc7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only been in one crowd for a concert where I was forcibly lifted off my feet by the nearby people surging in trying to look at the stage.

It was at night, the first year of a music festival and people simply rushed the fences, broke them down and crowded the open air field to see the headliner.

Never again. We were lucky no small person got trampled or killed. I mean maybe someone did get hurt. I wormed my way backwards telling people to take my place.

People are idiots.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But if a lot of people follow that tip, and they all stay in the back, won't they all get eventually get crushed there?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time, I nearly got crushed at a concert.

A Leonard Cohen concert.

I mean, come ON.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, to summarize this guy's points:

-Don't be in a crowd, but if you are and you feel it getting "dense" then get out.  If you don't get out, don't fall down and don't let your upper body get compressed by other people or walls/fences.  Don't push and watch out for people around you because part of the problem is the interactions between people causing chain reactions.

So yeah, this guy's article with tips on being "trapped in a crushing crowd" is actually: "don't be in a crushing crowd, and if you're in a crowd don't do crushy stuff".

Next up, tips to avoid drowning.  If you don't know how to swim, don't go in the water.  If you find yourself in the water, don't let yourself go beneath the surface because you'll find it harder to breath.   Try to get somewhere shallow because that makes it easier to not drown.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also, don't take your 9-year-old into a concert crowd
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1
images-geeknative-com.exactdn.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean...it's probably fine. But GA isn't the place to be. Even if it means you're not the cool dad, just get a seat in the balcony.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If you find the crowd getting uncomfortably dense, yell "FIRE!!" really loudly and everyone will instinctively move away from you.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Two concerts I been to had surging crowd moments. At a Megadeth show the crowd just seemed to be moving as one entity. I kept my arms up to my chest and feet planted firmly. It was like a workout standing still. At a Slayer show I was about 10 rows back from that stage. They came out and the whole crowd just went forward. I ended up front row, center. Then some fat guy crowd surfing landed on me. But still, great show.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can only wonder how this might have turned out differently if all of those dummies had large caliber handguns.
If you see a crowd of young "urbanites" running at you its best to open fire and ask questions later.
Much later, at your old white lawyers office.
And then dont actually say anything because thats Gene's job.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thats at the Menil in Houston.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Why do so many people have trouble telling apart "breath" and "breathe?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
General Admission concerts should probably be illegal.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That sensation when you can pick your feet up and not fall to the ground because of the crush of the crowd is terrifying. Happened to me at a concert where the band was actually instigating it. That's one of the few times in my life where I thought my life might actually be in danger.
 
Snooza
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
did we really need a research scientist who studies crowds to tell us this?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't go to concerts given by crappy, talentless, over-autotuned "musicians"?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Missing:
Get box seats, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and pretend you're a rich guy from squid game?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uh, no. The crowd gets less dense the further you get from the stage (Arc Length increases as r increases).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hear Andrea Bocelli concerts can get pretty crazy too.
 
lurkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Basic language skills went out the window with penmanship decades ago.
Ain't nobody know nuthin' now.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

So, Somebody knows something about this?

I see.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Or, you know, typos.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

An ad for this t-shirt appears pretty regularly on my Facebook feed:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/been to a bunch of that guy's shows, in the GA section, over the last 5-10 years
//don't enjoy GA anymore; too many run-ins with obnoxious fans, especially for an act that's supposed to have a peace and love vibe
///had seats for summer '21 tour
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been to numerous Mel Torme concerts and the velvet fog just stops the crush in its tracks.
 
Froman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I lost interest in concerts when it was obvious that the lessons from the 90s of the dangers of overpacking the floor were forgotten and they started selling 3 tickets per square ft it seemed. Got tired of being randomly pushed and checked, often into other people. There were a couple of times a hand landed where it shouldn't have, from instinctively putting my arms out to regain balance. It even happened when there was plenty of space and it was like someone just did it because they felt like it.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: General Admission concerts should probably be illegal.


THIS. Also, if you do hold one, cap attendance at a reasonable number. 50K at this concert? Are you nuts?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's what they told him anyways.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: General Admission concerts should probably be illegal.


I'm thinking you just aren't hearing from all of us who showed up to their concert and everyone behaved normally.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The layout of this show seemed nuts. People aren't going to want to stand behind the big white tent thing so they're going to cram into the space right in front of it. Where do you go once it gets tight? Walls in front, behind, and to one side, crowd surge on the other side. Insanity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We sat up on the grass at Cynthia Woods to see Dead and Company a few weeks ago, was a really good show
 
spaceberry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hello, we are in a pandemic. Avoid crowds. JFC.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pointless article without telling people to climb on top of one another in a desperate darwinistic struggle to keep their lungs above the crush-line.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If there's likely to be a crushy crowd, they probably suck.  Don't go to it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

At the last Yo-Yo Ma concert, there was no problem. But I was disappointed when there was no rapping. WTF?
 
