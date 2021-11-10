 Skip to content
(Axios) Boobies Some Florida news you can really bury your face into   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Strip club, Nudity, City of Jacksonville, Lap dance, Tampa Bay region, Sex industry, Striptease, Mons Venus  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strip clubs are concentrated in poor, white trash communities?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Strip clubs are concentrated in poor, white trash communities?


Long-time Tampa resident here. Most are in light industrial districts, which are less regulated. The low income areas usually have more massage parlors.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: somedude210: Strip clubs are concentrated in poor, white trash communities?

Long-time Tampa resident here. Most are in light industrial districts, which are less regulated. The low income areas usually have more massage parlors.


Mmmm industrial boobs...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: MikeBoomshadow: somedude210: Strip clubs are concentrated in poor, white trash communities?

Long-time Tampa resident here. Most are in light industrial districts, which are less regulated. The low income areas usually have more massage parlors.

Mmmm industrial boobs...


Benny Benassi - Satisfaction
Youtube a0fkNdPiIL4
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Flashback: In 1975, Redner was managing a go-go bar called Deep South when he read a newspaper story about Erznoznik v. City of Jacksonville, in which the Supreme Court decided nudity was protected by the first amendment.

• That's when he decided to open the city's first all-nude club, Tanga Lounge.

I remember the Tanga Lounge on Courtney Campbell Causeway. Yes, it was all nude back then.

Of course, I never went inside, more than thrice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Miami? Fort Lauderdale? Like the Dollhouse?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.


Money will buy blow and a vibrator.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's wang
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Strip clubs are concentrated in poor, white trash communities?


The article mentions military bases, so...  Yes.  You are correct.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.


Exactly - men lusting after women who lust after credit cards.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not very many intact Futuro houses left, really. I keep meaning to sleaze on down there for this one, but whaddyagonnado. Maybe in January sometime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.


Why not both?
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Miami? Fort Lauderdale? Like the Dollhouse?


Endless Trash.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hub for human trafficking?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Florida also has lots of motorboats....So one could say, motorboating is quite popular there...
 
mike_d85
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.


There's male nude reviews.  They don't generally sustain a club, but I'm positive they will have a male nude night somewhere in Tampa on a regular basis.  I'm not going to google them, I've already got people scrutinizing me after I told my boss I ordered a jacket from hotleathers.com.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Houston. That is all
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Houston is the titty bar capital of the world.

I can see two of them looking out the window right now.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: wax_on: Wait, isn't it women lusting after men's money? Pretty sure the point of strip clubs is not women's sexual satisfaction.

Exactly - men lusting after women who lust after credit cards.


When I go to work it's called earning a living.  When these women go to work, it's called "lusting after money." Funny how that happens.
 
mark625
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Redner's bottom line: "Strip clubs have been here, just always. As long as there's men lusting for women and women lusting desperate for men money, there's strip clubs. You can blame that on God."

Fixed quote for accuracy.
 
