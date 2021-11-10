 Skip to content
(NPR)   North Carolina city begins the process of "reckoning" with that pesky massacre that took place in its white supremacist past. Which, being North Carolina, subby was surprised to find didn't mean "last Thursday"   (npr.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By the time of the election in early November, white supremacists had organized into "red shirt" squads that intimidated Black voters, leading to low voter turnout and ensuring a Democratic victory.

These days the intimidation of black voters is done in the statehouse, behind locked doors, under a picture of a slave plantation, and if a black woman knocks on the doors she gets arrested and taken to jail. Nothing's changed in this country except the party of the racists.
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
installed unelected whites...

They like to do that...
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Killing black people is a core conservative value.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: By the time of the election in early November, white supremacists had organized into "red shirt" squads that intimidated Black voters, leading to low voter turnout and ensuring a Democratic victory.

These days the intimidation of black voters is done in the statehouse, behind locked doors, under a picture of a slave plantation, and if a black woman knocks on the doors she gets arrested and taken to jail. Nothing's changed in this country except the party of the racists.



Well, now they wear red hats instead of red shirts. So there's that, I guess.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Newspaper business was burned down and people were shot. You can't have Negroes getting all uppity and such.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh hey. I live there.


The rednecks were insanely butthurt when they renamed the city park.

I have nothing to add really.  I just thoroughly enjoyed how chapped their asses got over a park none of them go to.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is almost like racist white people are horrible people and try to portray minorities as the savages. Glad all this stuff is coming out and I hope it makes the racists in my family all uncomfortable and scream about how CRT is racist and leave the past in the past.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some Republicans were trying to claim there was "good things" due to slavery, I wouldn't be surprised if open slavery wasn't the first thing they want back (not just hidden in the Constitution under the 13th Amendment allowing prisoners to act as slave labor, but repealing the 13th entirely) under this Republic of Gilead the GOP is trying to implement.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, who is spreading all this CRT up in here?

/s
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've heard more about the massacres and suppression of blacks in the past 3 years than I've heard in the previous 3 decades. The Tulsa massacre, this one, that Juneteenth was the last slaves freed (in Texas, years after the civil war ended), the lynchings and replacement of elected black leaders, and Jim Crow that kept them from power for lifetimes, Tuskegee syphilis experiments, red lining, etc etc.

It's no wonder right-wingers are pushing back on education. The more you learn, the more you realize just how awful conservatives can be.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've heard more about the massacres and suppression of blacks in the past 3 years than I've heard in the previous 3 decades. The Tulsa massacre, this one, that Juneteenth was the last slaves freed (in Texas, years after the civil war ended), the lynchings and replacement of elected black leaders, and Jim Crow that kept them from power for lifetimes, Tuskegee syphilis experiments, red lining, etc etc.

It's no wonder right-wingers are pushing back on education. The more you learn, the more you realize just how awful conservatives can be.


This^^^
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The chances of this happening again are non-zero.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about some statues?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wilmington?
Yep. Wilmington.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Some Republicans were trying to claim there was "good things" due to slavery, I wouldn't be surprised if open slavery wasn't the first thing they want back (not just hidden in the Constitution under the 13th Amendment allowing prisoners to act as slave labor, but repealing the 13th entirely) under this Republic of Gilead the GOP is trying to implement.


They will probably call it indebted workers or something like that and make it impossible to get out of.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Private_Citizen: I've heard more about the massacres and suppression of blacks in the past 3 years than I've heard in the previous 3 decades. The Tulsa massacre, this one, that Juneteenth was the last slaves freed (in Texas, years after the civil war ended), the lynchings and replacement of elected black leaders, and Jim Crow that kept them from power for lifetimes, Tuskegee syphilis experiments, red lining, etc etc.

It's no wonder right-wingers are pushing back on education. The more you learn, the more you realize just how awful conservatives can be.

This^^^


You should read the article....the democrates were the oppressors here....nice how you try to blame the Republicans....you know the Union was run by Republicans and we finally got the democrates to stop owning slaves and it nearly another century to get the democrates to stop treating blacks like slaves and sub human....but you keep telling yourself they are for the blacks when their entire history is nothing but oppressing and enslaving them.

/democrates...the racists nazis of all times.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Someone Else's Alt: Private_Citizen: I've heard more about the massacres and suppression of blacks in the past 3 years than I've heard in the previous 3 decades. The Tulsa massacre, this one, that Juneteenth was the last slaves freed (in Texas, years after the civil war ended), the lynchings and replacement of elected black leaders, and Jim Crow that kept them from power for lifetimes, Tuskegee syphilis experiments, red lining, etc etc.

It's no wonder right-wingers are pushing back on education. The more you learn, the more you realize just how awful conservatives can be.

This^^^

You should read the article....the democrates were the oppressors here....nice how you try to blame the Republicans....you know the Union was run by Republicans and we finally got the democrates to stop owning slaves and it nearly another century to get the democrates to stop treating blacks like slaves and sub human....but you keep telling yourself they are for the blacks when their entire history is nothing but oppressing and enslaving them.

/democrates...the racists nazis of all times.


Conservatives have gone by many different names. In the past, they called themselves Democrats. Now they go by Republicans.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I had to ask "Which North Carolina city?"
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I spent time in my youth in Arlington, GA in the 70s. Fun fact, in Arlington, GA they used to have Negro Day, which was on Saturdays. Black people could shop in white stores and didn't have to get off the sidewalk if white people were coming.

They were very proud of their  magnanimity towards their colored folks and the kindness of Negro Day.

One of my uncles was a paramedic and said that they had hired their first black paramedic that Summer that I was visiting, and he wasn't sure he could work with a black man as an equal. This would have been in somewhere between 1975 and 1978.

I am pretty sure that some of my uncles had robes in their closets. The white supremacist tendencies of the South are hardly over.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zippyZRX: Someone Else's Alt: Private_Citizen: I've heard more about the massacres and suppression of blacks in the past 3 years than I've heard in the previous 3 decades. The Tulsa massacre, this one, that Juneteenth was the last slaves freed (in Texas, years after the civil war ended), the lynchings and replacement of elected black leaders, and Jim Crow that kept them from power for lifetimes, Tuskegee syphilis experiments, red lining, etc etc.

It's no wonder right-wingers are pushing back on education. The more you learn, the more you realize just how awful conservatives can be.

This^^^

You should read the article....the democrates were the oppressors here....nice how you try to blame the Republicans....you know the Union was run by Republicans and we finally got the democrates to stop owning slaves and it nearly another century to get the democrates to stop treating blacks like slaves and sub human....but you keep telling yourself they are for the blacks when their entire history is nothing but oppressing and enslaving them.

/democrates...the racists nazis of all times.


Yes, and then all those racists went and joined the Southern Strategy of the Republican party. I know it's hard, but things change in terms of party labels, but asshole conservatives have also been just that the whole time.
 
