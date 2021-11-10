 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Half of the British population do not know that 6 million Jewish people were murdered when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor during the holocaust   (theguardian.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 million in total died in the camps.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Britain have an educational policy of "don't mention the war" or something?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prince outside should have told you.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

no1curr: Does Britain have an educational policy of "don't mention the war" or something?



Much like the US is starting to do. We cannot discuss that which is uncomfortable or does not fit into a select group's core beliefs about what is and isn't true or relevant. Never forget? Before long it will become, "forget what"?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...less than a quarter thought that 2 million or fewer were killed, a new survey has found."

Not great but wouldn't another way of spinning this be that three quarters of the people knew that more than 2 million Jewish people died?  People in general are not very well informed so we should be careful about drawing too many conclusions about this.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."


"Both sides are bad"
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: Does Britain have an educational policy of "don't mention the war" or something?


I did, but I think I got away with it
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, America doesn't have a monopoly on willful ignorance.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: no1curr: Does Britain have an educational policy of "don't mention the war" or something?


Much like the US is starting to do. We cannot discuss that which is uncomfortable or does not fit into a select group's core beliefs about what is and isn't true or relevant. Never forget? Before long it will become, "forget what"?


Now that just isn't true. We can discuss any subject. We just need to give time to an opposing viewpoint. It's only fair.

/Zombie Hitler, what are your views on the Holocaust?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How did they fit 6 million people in Pearl Harbor?
 
realmolo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair...
Their narrative in UK prolly is more focused on the daily bombing and shelling the Germans were offering them.

I would also suppose, given a new mistrust of statistics, that an answer like 4-8 million would be laughed at as well.

Sort of a "do your own" research response.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Much like the US is starting to do.


Oh, no, no, no...

You can totally mention the war, but only in a when you discuss it with an "You'd all be speakin' German if it weren't for us!" attitude. We (the US and only the US) saved the world from evil. There were no allies. Especially Britain. They were not fighting the Germans while we stood around saying, "Gee, I wonder if we should help?"

We never bombed civilians, killing them with rains of fire, or nuclear blasts. Only evil enemies that totally deserved it.

etc.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: So, America doesn't have a monopoly on willful ignorance.


Colonialist countries don't appreciate when people understand history.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stavr0: How did they fit 6 million people in Pearl Harbor?


The crematoriums helped.

The same way they got so many Jews in a Volkswagen

FWIW:  Stupid jokes like that actually got me to read about the genocide because that was never touched on in history class.
 
DVD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."


______________________________________​______

So... does this mean that Texas is correct in not teaching civil rights anymore?  Does this mean that NeoNazis are now to be considered valid?   What's the context of the Bengal Famine in the discussion of the erasure of the Holocaust?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DVD: Nadie_AZ: And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."

______________________________________​______

So... does this mean that Texas is correct in not teaching civil rights anymore?  Does this mean that NeoNazis are now to be considered valid?   What's the context of the Bengal Famine in the discussion of the erasure of the Holocaust?


Just wanted to get in a dig at capitalists. That's their MO.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But, they know the Queen went to Alpha Centuari to have tea with the lizard people and got impregnated by Bat Boy.  Thanks, Daily Mail.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Nadie_AZ: And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."

"Both sides are bad"


So you do think history should be scrubbed so there are only good guys and bad guys?

WWI and WWII were awful and yes both sides committed atrocities. What Hitler did was terrible, jfc.
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: 11 million in total died in the camps.


I do think its unfortunate that the genocide of Jewish people dominates the history of the Holocaust, while they were the single largest group affected they weren't the only ones.

Even on the Wikipedia article for The Holocaust it begins by describing it simply as a genocide program targeting Jews, its not until you get 2/3s down the page that it mentions any other type of victim.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hol​o​caust
 
Boudyro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look it was horrible and should never be forgotten, but it's also going on 80 years since it started, and a great many people are short-sighted morons with no real sense of empathy who can barely spare a thought for anything that doesn't directly affect them.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
About the same as voted for Brexit.

Education levels could be raised with one simple trick -- a written test, passing gets you a 25% discount on your TAXES.     The levels may not go up too much, but most could use the LOWER TAX.
 
Ostman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And this?

"In 2019, a study published in the journal, Geophysical Research Letters, suggested that the Bengal Famine of 1943 which led to the death of more than 3 million people, was not caused just by drought but also due to complete policy failure on part of then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill."


They have a bit of a history of "complete policy failures" leading to devastating famine.
Assuming of course that it wasn't a herd thinning exercise based on racism.

/God damn the British Empire was evil as fark.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stavr0: How did they fit 6 million people in Pearl Harbor?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: We never bombed civilians, killing them with rains of fire, or nuclear blasts. Only evil enemies that totally deserved it.


Meh, they farked around and found out.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.


Thats a pretty bold statement from someone from Iowa. Just sayin.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
haha this is terrifying because we're a few years away from having no more living connections to the Holocaust and Nazis are still a thing
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.


Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.

Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?


Yes.  Even as dumb as they are they are still smarter than repuglicans
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?


Fark yes! I would love it if we could be that civilized.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speaking of Brits not knowing about 20ty Century European History....

Back in 2016, I was Prague's airport, and this old British couple was talking with a representative from the tour company they hired...and the wife asked the young man if the country was still communist.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man walked into a London pub after work and ordered a pint.  He looked around to see if any of his mates were present, and in the back, sitting at a table, he noticed two elderly men, one of whom looked just like Adolf Hitler.   The man thought to himself, 'That's impossible.  It's only a coincidence.", but he couldn't stop staring at the man who looked like Hitler.  The man finished his pint and ordered another, and then another.   At this point his curiosity, and the alcohol, got the better of him.  The man walked over to the table with where the two old gentlemen were sitting.  Addressing the man who looked like Hitler he said, "Excuse me sir.  I don't mean to offend you, but has anyone ever told you that you look just like...."   At this point the elderly man cut him off said, "That I look just like Adolf Hitler?"   "Well, yes.", replied the now inebriated pub patron.   "There's a good reason for that.", said the old man, 'Because I am Adolf Hitler."   "WHAT?", exclaimed the drunk guy, 'THAT'S IMPOSSIBLE!"   "No, it's not.", said Hitler, "Germany always had the best science, the best technology and now I'm back.  My plans are to kill a million Jews, plus three circus clowns."   The drunk looked confused and said, "What?  Why are you going to kill three clowns?"  With that Hitler turned to the old guy sitting next to him and said, "Did you hear that, Herman?  I told you that no one cares about the Jews."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Petit_Merdeux: We never bombed civilians, killing them with rains of fire, or nuclear blasts. Only evil enemies that totally deserved it.

Meh, they farked around and found out.


How do know if they are VC?

If they run, they're VC.  If they don't run, they're well trained VC.

How do shoot the women and kids?

Easy.  Just don't lead them as much.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: So, America doesn't have a monopoly on willful ignorance.


Nor does Israel.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Stavr0: How did they fit 6 million people in Pearl Harbor?

The crematoriums helped.

The same way they got so many Jews in a Volkswagen

FWIW:  Stupid jokes like that actually got me to read about the genocide because that was never touched on in history class.


It was in the history classes I took in high school.  Granted, we didn't spend weeks on it, maybe just a day when we were covering WWII, but it was mentioned, and it did show up on the test.

I had an advantage, though.  Lots of history books at home, and we used to watch "The World At War" on TV when I was a kid.
 
phedex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More importantly, what exactly did happen in hiro jima?

Content4BM Moment #59: Steiner's History Lesson
Youtube Z87sTjWgX5c
 
redmid17
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Badmoodman: Much like the US is starting to do.

Oh, no, no, no...

You can totally mention the war, but only in a when you discuss it with an "You'd all be speakin' German if it weren't for us!" attitude. We (the US and only the US) saved the world from evil. There were no allies. Especially Britain. They were not fighting the Germans while we stood around saying, "Gee, I wonder if we should help?"

We never bombed civilians, killing them with rains of fire, or nuclear blasts. Only evil enemies that totally deserved it.

etc.


England is allowed to mock lecture us for this only and only if:

* they ignore they would be speaking German without the lend-lease program
* they ignore their preferred policy of appeasement being the proximate cause of the whole mess
* their complete inability to work with the french (who had the army to intervene) on intervention and stopping the rearmament
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teach the controversy.

dittybopper: realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.

Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?


You know - if I don't rub shiat in my hair, and you don't rub shiat in your hair, you aren't "emulating" me - you're just being sensible.
If and when America does the same sensible things that some other countries also do, we aren't "emulating" anybody.
See, Dits - you and me can both wear shoes, and you don't have to worship at the same church I do.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?

Fark yes! I would love it if we could be that civilized.


I am civilized AF when I practice concealed carry.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Netrngr: realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.

Thats a pretty bold statement from someone from Iowa. Just sayin.


He only works in space.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Typical British student


"Yer but no but yer but no. And anyway my mate Candice says she was in a three way with Goebbels and von Ribbentrop"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?

Fark yes! I would love it if we could be that civilized.


You can always emigrate.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phedex: More importantly, what exactly did happen in hiro jima?

[YouTube video: Content4BM Moment #59: Steiner's History Lesson]


Don't do steroids, kids.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?

Fark yes! I would love it if we could be that civilized.

I am civilized AF when I practice concealed carry.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size


Civilized people do not feel the need to be armed when out and about. Cowards do.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

redmid17: Petit_Merdeux: Badmoodman: Much like the US is starting to do.

Oh, no, no, no...

You can totally mention the war, but only in a when you discuss it with an "You'd all be speakin' German if it weren't for us!" attitude. We (the US and only the US) saved the world from evil. There were no allies. Especially Britain. They were not fighting the Germans while we stood around saying, "Gee, I wonder if we should help?"

We never bombed civilians, killing them with rains of fire, or nuclear blasts. Only evil enemies that totally deserved it.

etc.

England is allowed to mock lecture us for this only and only if:

* they ignore they would be speaking German without the lend-lease program
* they ignore their preferred policy of appeasement being the proximate cause of the whole mess
* their complete inability to work with the french (who had the army to intervene) on intervention and stopping the rearmament


The British saved themselves from invasion when the RAF defeated the Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain.
 
Scythed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People really aren't learning about the Holocaust in school? I swear, we had a unit on it in history class every single year from middle school onwards, including one year where the class was otherwise supposed to be about Native American history.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's nothing. 2/3 of Americans don't know how many died in the Bowling Green massacre.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Yet we are supposed to emulate them for things like gun control policy, and having a national healthcare system like them?

Fark yes! I would love it if we could be that civilized.

You can always emigrate.


Or, we could do it here, and people who don't like it could leave.
Either way works on a practical level.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

realmolo: You know how stupid Trumpers are? And Republicans? And Southerners?

Well, the English *invented* that kind of stupid. There is no one stupider than a head-up-his-ass Englishman.


This is objectively false.  Trumpers and Q-cultists are the stupidest people on the planet.  That's just a fact.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.