(WALB Albany)   The White House says about 900K kids got virus shots in the 1st week, the majority of which say they love their new, improved internal 5G and their ability to read their teachers' minds   (walb.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You forgot the glowing eyes part"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You mean they are going to have to forego the traditional automatic A if one of their classmates dies?
 
snodoubt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Different formula than the adult 5g. This comes with 30 free minutes of browsing TikTok.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My 10 yr old is getting first shot today.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know we're only a week in, but I wouldn't put it past wacko anti-vaxxers to start 'protesting' certain clinics and pharmacies the way they've 'protested' abortion clinics in the past.

For the kids, y'know.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone already has a phone that tracks and listens to you...why would they double up?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: "You forgot the glowing eyes part"
[Fark user image 850x579]


What's creepier, the eyes or the hair?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I know we're only a week in, but I wouldn't put it past wacko anti-vaxxers to start 'protesting' certain clinics and pharmacies the way they've 'protested' abortion clinics in the past.

For the kids, y'know.


You mean violently attack people running vaccination clinics? I'm surprised that it has not happened yet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The anti-vax routine is the civil rights movement for middle aged white pussies.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wished we could have gotten it day one. My work wouldn't allow anyone to schedule until after both the FDA and CDC approvals. Then it was a mad rush to get appointments. Soonest we could get was this coming Saturday. Still, he'll be fully vaccinated under the Dec 10th wire. So, it all worked out.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One unexpected benefit is that my daughter can play with my phone from across the room.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My 10 yr old is getting first shot today.


Congrats! My 6 year old is getting hers later today too! Now it's just a waiting game for the 3 year old.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wife and I both fully vaccinated since May. We also got boosters last week. I can't wait to get my kids taken care of as well.

Our school district has partnered with a local pharmacy to set up a vaccine clinic at the high school for 5+ this Friday and next Tuesday. Both my kids (a 2nd and a 1st grader) are scheduled for their first nanobot injection on Friday with the followup shot in 2 weeks. I think the demand has surprised them because the district also recently sent out emails about the county health board setting up vaccine clinics for 5+ as well. I'm hoping to show up at the high school on Friday with my kids and it's run like an assembly line like they did in the old days: kids line up, swab arm, shot, move on, swab arm, shot, move on, etc....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unfortunately we are going to plateau in new vaccinations like we did with adults.
 
fsufan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have 2 granddaughters that got the vaccine over the weekend. I now send them to opposit sides of the house when they visit so I can get better cell service.

It gives me great pleasure to know that my 5 and 8 years old granddaughters are smarter and more brave than a NFL MVP quarterback.
 
baorao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
my 5 year old got his yesterday, and then last demanded he call a variety of family members to tell them (some of whom were vaccine hesitant back in March 😄).

he wasn't aware of any of that, he just wantee to share how tough he was to take a shot in his arm.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Everyone already has a phone that tracks and listens to you...why would they double up?


The mind reading part.
 
i state your name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just realized something. I haven't noticed much of any anti-vax nonsense in the threads I've been in over the past year or so. Amusing headlines poking fun at it yes, but not the actual whargarble of die hard anti-vax rhetoric. I don't have anyone on block. Am I just somehow managing to miss the threads where it shows up, or is the anti-vax stuff too stupid even for fark's resident sharers of differing opinions?
 
Big 900
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mine two kids (8 and 11) got their first one Monday at 10 am. That was the earliest we could find, and I was glad to get it, even of we had to pull then out of school and drive 45 minutes. It was kind of ridiculous that a random Walgreens had spots available, and yet still nothing from our county health department or local pharmacies and clinics.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i state your name: I just realized something. I haven't noticed much of any anti-vax nonsense in the threads I've been in over the past year or so. Amusing headlines poking fun at it yes, but not the actual whargarble of die hard anti-vax rhetoric. I don't have anyone on block. Am I just somehow managing to miss the threads where it shows up, or is the anti-vax stuff too stupid even for fark's resident sharers of differing opinions?


A certain farker that rabidly supports Linux is still around posting his anti-vax/anti-covid nonsense.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: KungFuJunkie: My 10 yr old is getting first shot today.

Congrats! My 6 year old is getting hers later today too! Now it's just a waiting game for the 3 year old.


*knucks*

My 6yo got his yesterday and we, too, are awaiting something for our 3yo.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baorao: my 5 year old got his yesterday, and then last demanded he call a variety of family members to tell them (some of whom were vaccine hesitant back in March 😄).

he wasn't aware of any of that, he just wantee to share how tough he was to take a shot in his arm.


Mine had me text her best friend's mom because she has very detailed plans of everything they're going to do together when they're both vaccinated. They'd been to every children's holiday party together since we got our membership at the natural history museum until last year.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My 10 yr old is getting first shot today.


My youngest is 12 in a week, we decided to wait till his birthday to get the adult dosage.  Not sure if it really would matter or not though.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Wife and I both fully vaccinated since May. We also got boosters last week. I can't wait to get my kids taken care of as well.

Our school district has partnered with a local pharmacy to set up a vaccine clinic at the high school for 5+ this Friday and next Tuesday. Both my kids (a 2nd and a 1st grader) are scheduled for their first nanobot injection on Friday with the followup shot in 2 weeks. I think the demand has surprised them because the district also recently sent out emails about the county health board setting up vaccine clinics for 5+ as well. I'm hoping to show up at the high school on Friday with my kids and it's run like an assembly line like they did in the old days: kids line up, swab arm, shot, move on, swab arm, shot, move on, etc....

[Fark user image 600x348]


I remember the vaccination days in school gym.  The one that stands out the most involved a jet injector.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That'll quickly get a person over any fear of needles.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But think of the plague rats!
 
Big 900
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baorao: my 5 year old got his yesterday, and then last demanded he call a variety of family members to tell them (some of whom were vaccine hesitant back in March 😄).

he wasn't aware of any of that, he just wantee to share how tough he was to take a shot in his arm.


My son is 8, but he is a damn bean pole, despite eating like a horse, and running around outside pretty much constantly. His BMI is like 13.6. So he still gets his shots in his thighs. However, protocol says the covid shots have to be in the arm. After he was done, I asked how his first shot in the arm was. "Pffft, these guns? They're fine." *flex* 😂
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One Friday and the other in a few months when he is old enough. Our cell coverage isn't great, we had one of those cell boosters at our last place, so I am hoping this does the same thing.

All joking aside I had to bury my Grandpa and Aunt from this, about a month before the vaccine started rolling out. It feels like a closing of that chapter in life each time one of us gets vaccinated.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our youngest got his yesterday, had to go to a CVS since the healthcare system wasn't ready to roll. We wanted it done before traveling for Christmas. Frankly, the extra boost to the household's cell reception is less than I was expecting, but at least we don't have AT&T.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice. The more the better.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tmyk: Dick Gozinya: Wife and I both fully vaccinated since May. We also got boosters last week. I can't wait to get my kids taken care of as well.

Our school district has partnered with a local pharmacy to set up a vaccine clinic at the high school for 5+ this Friday and next Tuesday. Both my kids (a 2nd and a 1st grader) are scheduled for their first nanobot injection on Friday with the followup shot in 2 weeks. I think the demand has surprised them because the district also recently sent out emails about the county health board setting up vaccine clinics for 5+ as well. I'm hoping to show up at the high school on Friday with my kids and it's run like an assembly line like they did in the old days: kids line up, swab arm, shot, move on, swab arm, shot, move on, etc....

[Fark user image 600x348]

I remember the vaccination days in school gym.  The one that stands out the most involved a jet injector.
[Fark user image image 700x736]
That'll quickly get a person over any fear of needles.


Fark user imageView Full Size

treknews.netView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't forget becoming like Magneto which is cool.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Demand did seem pretty strong.  We went to the same state-run community vaccination site my wife and I, and later our 13 year old went to.

I signed my 2 5-11 year olds up within seconds after the appointment booking went live last Wednesday (appointments were required).  Got them in the next day.

I checked in an hour later and appointments were booked out 3 weeks.

An hour after that there were no appointments.

The site is set up to vaccinate thousands per day.  It was also the longest we've waited in line at this site. (Still < 30 minutes, but definitely the longest wait time.  They had 10 vaccination booths operating)

/Kids will be fully vaccinated early December which will be really great.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why does Mr. Glasscock mind keep repeating the song U-2s Don't Stand (so close to me) whenever I wear this denim mini skirt?
 
Katwang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I recently read that bio luminescence is a new side effect. Night light manufacturers around the world will be forced to close. Thanks Obama.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My 6 year old nephew just got his at Kaiser. I loved the pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just got back from getting my seven year old their first shot.  No whimpering, crying or complaining.  Too bad the same can't be said for a large swath of adults.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Just got back from getting my seven year old their first shot.  No whimpering, crying or complaining.  Too bad the same can't be said for a large swath of adults.


And they didn't even get the shots.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The writing for studies has been that the side effects have been fewer for kids compared to adults - I'm hoping this is true.  I got knocked down by my 2nd shot but I didn't have any plans the next couple days.  My kids have big important things to do the day after both the first and second shots.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: ChimpMitten: Just got back from getting my seven year old their first shot.  No whimpering, crying or complaining.  Too bad the same can't be said for a large swath of adults.

And they didn't even get the shots.


Well the ones at FoxNews did.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: My 6 year old nephew just got his at Kaiser. I loved the pic.

[Fark user image 425x566]


JFC so now not only are our children being magnetized, they are having their faces replaced with sticky notes?

/kidding. Congrats! All My nieces and nephews that were eligible got the shot last week.
 
roc6783
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: My 10 yr old is getting first shot today.


My 9 year old got her first yesterday and my 6 year old gets his first today. I can't wait for free cellphone internet. These bills suck.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did the 6 year old on Saturday. I've been telling people that he lost fingers and developed a taste for human flesh.
 
