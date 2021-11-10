 Skip to content
(Fredericksburg)   The Chesapeake Bay is warming. Prepare to get your blue crabs precooked   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh no. Then again the crabs have not been very big in recent years.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh no. Then again the crabs have not been very big in recent years.


I lived on the Bay when Allied Chemical filled it with Kepone and killed all the fisheries. Used to crab for my lunch at the beach before that. fark all joint stock companies, fark them in their stupid asses.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But remember, global warming is fake and is a socialist plot to turn everyone into commie atheists.
 
gbv23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We gotta thing like Chesapeake Bay up in the Pacific Northwest

It's called The Puget Sound

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
