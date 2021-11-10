 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   China's new high-tech aircraft carrier, that equals the capabilities of its US counterparts, could launch in early 2022. Definitely a step up from their coal burning old Russian clunker   (9news.com.au) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Aircraft carrier, capabilities of its US counterparts, Navy, new high-tech aircraft carrier, China's third aircraft carrier, new Chinese aircraft carrier, US aircraft carriers, launch systems  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 10:50 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Equals? It's never even been to sea.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Still not nuclear powered
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theres a reason that every time some half ass bunch of junior campers tries to build a carrier they compare it to one of ours.

We have 20. So...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It should equal the power of a US aircraft carrier, it was built by Shiny Happy Panda Tree Ship Manufacturing, Ltd. and everyone with an Anker power bank knows how awesome they build shiat.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 They still have to get through the equivalent of our weirdly homosexual Navy movies from wartime 40's to even hope to match our experience.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gee..we better cut some school funding and redirect that infrastrucure money to the MIC asap and build some new shiate or China might inconvenience the .01% slightly.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It should equal the power of a US aircraft carrier, it was built by Shiny Happy Panda Tree Ship Manufacturing, Ltd. and everyone with an Anker power bank knows how awesome they build shiat.


I get the joke, but the shiat tier quality goods are made for poor westerners at the request of rich westerners, they aren't using those standards for stuff that they care about.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: weirdly homosexual


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's still a decade or more away from them fielding multiples of them and having all of the stuff to go along with it, the tactics, the training... it will take them a long time to be an actual blue water threat to OUR Navy, but they can definitely dominate their neighbors, but that was the case already.
 
Erek the Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Theres a reason that every time some half ass bunch of junior campers tries to build a carrier they compare it to one of ours.

We have 20. So...
[i.pinimg.com image 720x644]


And they still don't have pilots who can land on it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Chinese knock-off of the US Phalanx Close-in Weapons System also fires 3,000 rounds-per-minute, but up to 10,000 without gunner smoke breaks.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
80+ years of continuous carrier/flight operations experience, use in hundreds of conflicts and incidents... these aren't things that you can skip over just by building something that looks like an aircraft carrier.

Not to dismiss it, as it appears to be impressive, and PLAN is increasing their capabilities, but come on
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LUL. A match for US carriers? That death trap won't ever put to sea because they can't afford the embarrassment of it breaking down.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.