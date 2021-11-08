 Skip to content
 
(Troy Messenger)   The CSX President's Train rolls thru small Alabama town, engineer waves at his sister, but a CSX shareholder might ask why the President has 2 F40PH's with throwback B&O Royal Blue paint jobs & 14 refurbished Pullman cars during a shipping crisis   (troymessenger.com)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a seriously luxe train.  Why DO they have it?

Although CSX isn't really part of the supply chain problem.   The problem is getting the containers onto their trains and/or last mile trucking from their depots to customers.  Rail continues to do rail things.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that's bad?  Norfolk Southern had 4 fully rebuilt F-units they sold off, then because the train couldn't go fast enough when pulled by standard diesel freight units, they pulled two SD60s they rebuilt and re-geared them solely for the executive train.

After of course selling or scrapping a lot of other motive power in the interest of "precision scheduled railroading", a.k.a. "if everything magically goes right every minute of every hour of every day on the railroad, we can save millions and return that to our shareholders!". Needless to say, railroading doesn't work like that and having zero slack or spare capacity in any given part of a system means you're f*cked when you have a boo-boo and have to reroute around a derailment, or you have a surge in demand, or anything else that requires you to be flexible, because you have eliminated all options to flex.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: That's a seriously luxe train.  Why DO they have it?

Although CSX isn't really part of the supply chain problem.   The problem is getting the containers onto their trains and/or last mile trucking from their depots to customers.  Rail continues to do rail things.


Depends on if they have the engineers and conductors to run the trains and the locomotives to pull them too.  Which is where a lot of cuts were made.  And even if you get containers on the trains and moved across the country you still have to get them off and in and out of the terminals elsewhere.  And if you decide the answer is running longer trains, what do you do when that longer train breaks down or hits a car and blocks the track for hours on single track lines?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this big news for Troy? The whole town turns out to see a train go by?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumb.modcdn.ioView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Norfolk southern has a decent size yard here. There are normally passenger cars on the one siding. I assume it's for something similar or they have a perpetual contract with the DOD to keep cars around for emergency troop mobilizations.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned about why Alabama?  Glenwood Springs was a private Pullman destination, then there are the great rail hotels in Banff and Victoria at least.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's news?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ifky: Norfolk southern has a decent size yard here. There are normally passenger cars on the one siding. I assume it's for something similar or they have a perpetual contract with the DOD to keep cars around for emergency troop mobilizations.


where is here?  if you answer that i will tell you what the cars are for... and no, it's not DOD troop movement.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.


instead of having a fancy Gulf Stream, they have a fancy train when they should be spending that money on _________________
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: ifky: Norfolk southern has a decent size yard here. There are normally passenger cars on the one siding. I assume it's for something similar or they have a perpetual contract with the DOD to keep cars around for emergency troop mobilizations.

where is here?  if you answer that i will tell you what the cars are for... and no, it's not DOD troop movement.


Allentown yard
 
sprgrss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Znuh: [thumb.modcdn.io image 661x900]


I love that game.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.


OP thinks that the supply chain bottleneck at ports could be remediated by this one train in southeast Alabama.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Is this big news for Troy? The whole town turns out to see a train go by?


OnlyRailFans.com
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really couldn't give two greasy shiats about CSX's shareholders.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'd be more concerned about why Alabama?  Glenwood Springs was a private Pullman destination, then there are the great rail hotels in Banff and Victoria at least.


believe it or not, when the country wasn't crowded with roads, cars, and suburban sprawl, the middle and upper class would take rail transport to vacation destinations to escape the heat, humidity, and crowding of urban centers.

many railroads built or were stakeholders in opulent resorts at the turn of the 20th century.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great - now after work I feel like playing OpenTTD.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.

instead of having a fancy Gulf Stream, they have a fancy train when they should be spending that money on _________________


They should fly commercial and give the money to the shareholders.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ifky: asciibaron: ifky: Norfolk southern has a decent size yard here. There are normally passenger cars on the one siding. I assume it's for something similar or they have a perpetual contract with the DOD to keep cars around for emergency troop mobilizations.

where is here?  if you answer that i will tell you what the cars are for... and no, it's not DOD troop movement.

Allentown yard


that is the MOW fleet.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.

instead of having a fancy Gulf Stream, they have a fancy train when they should be spending that money on _________________

They should fly commercial and give the money to the shareholders.


how do you inspect the railroad and operations from a plane?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.

instead of having a fancy Gulf Stream, they have a fancy train when they should be spending that money on _________________


Is the train like 100 years old, fully depreciated, and basically a gimmick to wine and dine shareholders marks?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: Rapmaster2000: asciibaron: ColonelCathcart: What's the outrage here, again? I can't keep up.

instead of having a fancy Gulf Stream, they have a fancy train when they should be spending that money on _________________

They should fly commercial and give the money to the shareholders.

how do you inspect the railroad and operations from a plane?


With a drone.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asciibaron: ifky: Norfolk southern has a decent size yard here. There are normally passenger cars on the one siding. I assume it's for something similar or they have a perpetual contract with the DOD to keep cars around for emergency troop mobilizations.

where is here?  if you answer that i will tell you what the cars are for... and no, it's not DOD troop movement.


I live by the Norfolk Southern yard near the threadmill complex in Austell, GA. I told to NS engineers every so often and send them pics of cool trains sometimes.  Please give me something cool to talk with them about this yard.
 
